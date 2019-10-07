MoneyLion And Ford Performance Present The Third Custom-Built 2019 Ford Mustang Designed By Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Driver Ryan Blaney And Renowned Automotive Photographer Larry Chen For The "HERE WE ROAR" Sweepstakes

Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney and world-renowned automotive photographer Larry Chen collaborated to reimagine and customize a new 700-horsepower Mustang GT at Galpin Auto Sports in Los Angeles, California. The new, custom-built Ford Mustang GT is an inventive and inspired throwback to the Ford GT40 race cars that competed in the Daytona 24 hour race in 1966. As an added bonus, Blaney and Chen consulted digital automotive customizer, Khyzyl Saleem, who personally designed an updated version of the classic Ford livery.

A full collection of photos of the new Mustang taken by Larry Chen can be viewed by clicking "GALLERY" in the Car 3 | ROAR section of the HERE WE ROAR Sweepstakes entry page.

"After seeing the first two custom-built Mustangs designed by my teammates Joey Logano and Austin Cindric, Larry and I knew we had to take our build to the next level," said Blaney. "Larry has an incredible eye for making cars look amazing. I don't know how, but through the lens of his camera, he's able to see things much differently than most people. And his creativity and passion can be seen in every aspect of the car we teamed up to build for one lucky fan."

The MoneyLion HERE WE ROAR Sweepstakes, which launched in April, began with the first custom-built and 700-horsepower Ford Mustang GT, designed and built by Vaughn Gittin, Jr. and defending NASCAR Cup Champion Joey Logano. Earlier this summer, NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Austin Cindric and performance car influencers Dave and Dom Tucci of Tucci Hot Rods teamed up to build the second 725-horsepower Ford Mustang that celebrates the legacy of three families with profound heritage in both racing and performance cars.

Now through October 20, 2019, fans can register for a chance to win one of these three unique, customized 2019 Ford Mustang GTs in the HERE WE ROAR Sweepstakes by visiting the Sweepstakes entry page or by sending a text message with the word "ROAR" to 95615 to receive a link to the website. Three winners will be flown with a guest to Ford Championship Weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, November 15-17, 2019. Upon completion of a sweepstakes entry, entrants can earn additional entries by joining MoneyLion's free zero-fee checking account. See website for complete official rules and eligibility.

"As an auto sports photographer who's been involved with racing for fifteen years, I've learned to see more of the finer details of the race cars and the drivers," said Chen. "Ryan Blaney is truly the next generation of NASCAR and one of the most enthusiastic, passionate and talented drivers I've seen in years. I couldn't have been paired with a better partner to create this unique and one-of-a-kind Ford Mustang for the MoneyLion Here We Roar Sweepstakes. Our new custom-built Mustang GT is as eye-catching and exciting as Ryan is on the race track. The fans are going to love it!"

The Ford Mustang GT created by Blaney and Chen features a Roush Supercharged 700-horsepower engine, ST Suspension XTA Coilovers, 20-inch Fifteen52 Podium - Super Touring wheels with custom turbo fans, Yokohama Advan Tires, MagnaFlow Competition Series Cat-Back Performance exhaust system, and Wilwood performance brakes. The interior of the car was outfitted with NRG Race bucket seats, a NASCAR-style steering wheel, FIA six-point harness, a harness bar and seat brackets. The body of the Mustang includes a Roush Performance front lip and quarter window covers, an Anderson Composites carbon fiber trunk, deck lid and Type AT spoiler.

The new Ford Mustang GT will be officially unveiled by Blaney and Chen at the 1000Bulbs.Com 500 race at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, October 13, 2019.

MoneyLion created the HERE WE ROAR Mustang build-off video series so fans can see how the cars are built from scratch by the Team Penske drivers and the world-class performance car influencers with whom they partnered. The series consists of several original episodes documenting each build in its entirety and takes fans inside the garages where the cars were custom-built and behind the scenes at the NASCAR races where they will be unveiled.

New episodes featuring Blaney and Chen's build, as well as the first two Mustang build projects with Logano and Cindric, are now available to watch on the HERE WE ROAR Mustang build-off video series Sweepstakes entry page .

About the HERE WE ROAR Sweepstakes

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. The HERE WE ROAR Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states (excluding HI, AK) and D.C. who are 18 years of age or older as of the date of entry. Begins at 12:00 AM ET 4/22/19; ends 11:59 PM ET 10/20/19. For complete Official Rules and eligibility, visit https://roarsweepstakes.moneylion.com/ . Sponsor: MoneyLion Inc.

About MoneyLion Racing

Launched in 2018, MoneyLion Racing is an extension of MoneyLion, America's most powerful financial membership, and is proud to continue to increase its offerings across motorsports. In 2018, MoneyLion became a sponsor for Team Penske, and in 2019, driver Austin Cindric is piloting the No. 22 MoneyLion Ford Mustang in 18 Xfinity Series races. MoneyLion is also a primary sponsor for drivers Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney in select races. Outside of Team Penske, MoneyLion will have presence at six ISC motorsports entertainment facilities across seven event weekends throughout the 2019 race season and is also partnering with Motor Racing Network (MRN) as it becomes a multi-year sponsor of Caution Flags during broadcasts of events. MoneyLion has committed to providing racing fans everywhere with more affordable access to the sport with 5 percent cash back on up to $2,000 of annual purchases of NASCAR tickets from authorized ticket sellers, at-track purchases from official vendors and all purchases at NASCAR.com . Watch for more MoneyLion Racing action, and follow the excitement via MoneyLion Racing on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and YouTube . To learn more about MoneyLion, please visit: www.moneylion.com.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion is America's most powerful financial membership, which empowers people to take control of their finances. Since its launch in 2013, MoneyLion has amassed more than five million members and has earned its members' trust with new mobile online banking and managed investment services that offer a one-of-a-kind cashback rewards program, no-fee checking account and 0% APR InstacashSM advances. From a single mobile app, users can get a 360-degree snapshot of their financial lives and have access to personalized tips and tools to build and improve their credit and achieve everyday savings.

A brand committed to ending financial stress for all hardworking Americans, MoneyLion created the Financial HeartbeatSM, the industry's first health tracker for finances. MoneyLion knows that good habits are formed over time, so the Financial Heartbeat rewards users for decisions that move them closer to their financial goals.

MoneyLion's success relies on finding ways to make its members' money work as hard as they do. MoneyLion is headquartered in New York City, with offices in San Francisco, Salt Lake City and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

For more information, visit www.moneylion.com or download the app .

About Team Penske

Team Penske is one of the most successful teams in the history of professional sports. Cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have produced more than 540 major race wins, over 620 pole positions and 35 Championships across open-wheel, stock car and sports car racing competition. Over the course of its 53-year history, the team has also earned 18 Indianapolis 500 victories, two Daytona 500 Championships, a Formula 1 win and overall victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring. Team Penske currently competes in the IndyCar Series, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The team also races in the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship, in a partnership with Dick Johnson Racing, as DJR Team Penske. For more information about Team Penske, please visit www.teampenske.com .

About Ford Performance

Ford's racing program is part of the Ford Performance organization based in Dearborn, Mich. It is responsible for major racing operations globally, including NASCAR (Monster Energy Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Gander Outdoors Truck Series), IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, FIA World Endurance Championship, FIA World Rally Championship, Virgin Australia Supercars, Formula Drift, and NHRA Funny Car and sportsman drag racing. In addition, the organization also oversees the development of Ford's racing engines, as well as the outreach programs with all Ford Clubs and Ford enthusiasts. For more information regarding Ford racing's activities, please visit www.fordperformance.com , www.facebook/FordPerformance , Ford Performance on Instagram and @FordPerformance on Twitter .

About Larry Chen

Larry Chen is a world-renowned automotive photographer from Los Angeles. His work has graced the covers of magazines like Hot Rod and SuperStreet to name a few, and he is most known for his work with the Hoonigans ( https://www.hoonigan.com/ ). He is also the official series photographer for the Formula Drift series. You can also find his automotive Vlog at Hoonigan where he has his own web series called AutoFocus.

When Larry is not taking photos or videos, he can be found teaching the art of photography through his workshops with Canon USA. In these workshops, Larry gives one-on-one advice and tips using some of the latest equipment Canon has to offer.

Larry continues to travel the world to document car culture as he has an innate ability to connect with his audience, be it in his writing, his photography or his videos and that comes from his passion for anything automotive.

