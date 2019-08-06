MoneyLion and Ford Performance Unveil Another New 2019 Ford Mustang GT Built by Team Penske Driver Austin Cindric and Hot Rod Aficionados Dave and Dom Tucci for the "HERE WE ROAR" Sweepstakes

"Racing is in my blood because it's been a part of my family for generations, starting with my grandfather and racing team owner, Jim Trueman," said Austin Cindric. "Upon meeting the father and son duo, Dave and Dom Tucci of Tucci Hot Rods, I was immediately drawn to their own family legacy in performance cars and overwhelmed by their passion and purpose for their work. And there's not a more humbling and historic legacy in racing and high-performance cars than the Ford Mustang, the iconic car we had the privilege of enhancing and reimaging for one lucky fan to win."

The MoneyLion HERE WE ROAR Sweepstakes, which launched in April and featured the first custom-built and 700-horsepower Ford Mustang GT, designed and built by Vaughn Gittin, Jr. and Joey Logano, gives motorsports fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own one of three custom-built 2019 Ford Mustang GTs.

Now through October 20, 2019, fans can register for a chance to win one of the custom-built 2019 Ford Mustang GTs in the HERE WE ROAR Sweepstakes by visiting the Sweepstakes entry page or by sending a text message with the word "ROAR" to 95615 to receive a link to the website. Three winners will be flown with a guest to Ford Championship Weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, November 15-17, 2019, to receive their car. Upon completion of a sweepstakes entry, entrants can earn additional entries by joining MoneyLion's free zero-fee checking account. See website for complete official rules and eligibility.

"This new, custom-built and 725-horsepower 2019 Ford Mustang we designed with Austin is an inspired throwback to Austin's grandfather's race car of the early 1980s," said Dom Tucci. "We used the retro racing stripes featured on his grandfather's IMSA sports car and seamlessly updated them to have a more modern look and feel. We also included other small but memorable elements, including a visual representation of his grandfather's racing gloves on the shift boot and a one-of-a-kind 'Legacy' emblem designed to celebrate the Cindric, Tucci and Ford families."

The brand new, one-of-a-kind 725-horsepower 2019 Ford Mustang GT, features a Hellion Turbo Twin Kit, ISC Coilovers, Rotiform BUC Wheels, and Anderson Composites carbon fiber front splitter, rear wing, side skirt, decklid panel, and grill. The car was modified for top performance including handmade custom side-exit exhaust and a rear diffuser. Dave and Dom Tucci also used 3D printed accessories, including hood vents and "Legacy" side emblems.

MoneyLion created the HERE WE ROAR Mustang build-off video series so fans can see how the cars are built from scratch by the Team Penske drivers and the world-class performance car influencers with whom they partnered. The series consists of several original episodes documenting each build in its entirety and takes fans inside the garages where the cars were custom-built and behind the scenes at the NASCAR races where they will be unveiled.

The new episode featuring Austin and Dave and Dom Tucci is now available to watch, along with the first three episodes of the HERE WE ROAR Mustang build-off video series featuring 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) Champion Logano, and World Champion Drifter and founder of RTR Motorsports, Gittin Jr., on the Sweepstakes entry page .

About the HERE WE ROAR Sweepstakes

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. The HERE WE ROAR Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states (excluding HI, AK) and D.C. who are 18 years of age or older as of the date of entry. Begins 12:00 AM ET 4/22/19; ends 11:59 PM ET 10/20/19. For complete Official Rules and eligibility, visit https://roarsweepstakes.moneylion.com/ . Sponsor: MoneyLion Inc.

About MoneyLion Racing

Launched in 2018, MoneyLion Racing is an extension of MoneyLion, America's most powerful financial membership, and is proud to continue to increase its offerings across motorsports. In 2018, MoneyLion became a sponsor for Team Penske, and in 2019, driver Austin Cindric is piloting the No. 22 MoneyLion Ford Mustang in 18 Xfinity Series races. MoneyLion is also a primary sponsor for drivers Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney in select races. Outside of Team Penske, MoneyLion will have presence at six ISC motorsports entertainment facilities across seven event weekends throughout the 2019 race season and is also partnering with Motor Racing Network (MRN) as it becomes a multi-year sponsor of Caution Flags during broadcasts of events. MoneyLion has committed to providing racing fans everywhere with more affordable access to the sport with 5 percent cash back on up to $2,000 of annual purchases of NASCAR tickets from authorized ticket sellers, at-track purchases from official vendors and all purchases at NASCAR.com . Watch for more MoneyLion Racing action, and follow the excitement via MoneyLion Racing on Instagram, Facebook , Twitter and YouTube . To learn more about MoneyLion, please visit: www.moneylion.com

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion is America's most powerful financial membership, which empowers people to take control of their finances. Since its launch in 2013, MoneyLion has amassed more than five million members and has earned its customers' trust with new mobile online banking and managed investment services that offer a one-of-a-kind cashback rewards program, no-fee checking account, overdraft protection, and loans funded in 15 seconds. From a single mobile app, users can get a 360-degree snapshot of their financial lives and have access to personalized tips and tools to build and improve their credit and achieve everyday savings.

A brand committed to ending financial stress for all hardworking Americans, MoneyLion created the Financial Heartbeat, the industry's first health tracker for finances. MoneyLion knows that good habits are formed over time, so the Financial Heartbeat rewards users for decisions that move them closer to their financial goals.

MoneyLion's success relies on finding ways to make its members' money work as hard as they do. MoneyLion is headquartered in New York City, with offices in San Francisco, Salt Lake City and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

For more information, visit www.moneylion.com or download the app .

About Team Penske

Team Penske is one of the most successful teams in the history of professional sports. Cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have produced more than 530 major race wins, over 600 pole positions and 34 Championships across open-wheel, stock car and sports car racing competition. Over the course of its 53-year history, the team has also earned 18 Indianapolis 500 victories, two Daytona 500 Championships, a Formula 1 win and overall victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring. Team Penske currently competes in the IndyCar Series, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The team also races in the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship, in a partnership with Dick Johnson Racing, as DJR Team Penske. For more information about Team Penske, please visit www.teampenske.com .

About Ford Performance

Ford's racing program is part of the Ford Performance organization based in Dearborn, Mich. It is responsible for major racing operations globally, including NASCAR (Monster Energy Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Gander Outdoors Truck Series), IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, FIA World Endurance Championship, FIA World Rally Championship, Virgin Australia Supercars, Formula Drift, and NHRA Funny Car and sportsman drag racing. In addition, the organization also oversees the development of Ford's racing engines, as well as the outreach programs with all Ford Clubs and Ford enthusiasts. For more information regarding Ford racing's activities, please visit www.fordperformance.com , www.facebook/FordPerformance , Ford Performance on Instagram and @FordPerformance on Twitter.

About Tucci Hot Rods

Dave Tucci left the family business of appliances in the mid 90s with the singular goal of making a living building hot rods and muscle cars. In 1997, Tucci Hot Rods opened its doors. In the 22 years since its dawn, Tucci Hot Rods has built dozens of high-end, award winning vehicles that have graced the pages of magazines across the world. In 2015, Dave Tucci's son Dom joined the business. With a design background, and a desire to make a splash in the car industry, Dom has reinvigorated the business and has taken it in a new direction while keeping a focus on craftsmanship in each car that leaves the shop.

Contacts:

Tim Black for MoneyLion Racing

tblack@moneylion.com

415-939-7207

Jeremy Troiano for Team Penske

Jeremy.Troiano@teampenske.com

704-726-6849

Dan Zacharias for Ford Performance

dzacharias@campbellmarketing.com

336-918-4482

SOURCE MoneyLion

Related Links

https://www.moneylion.com

