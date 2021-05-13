MoneyLion and NFP Partner to Provide Nationwide Insurance and Financial Wellness Offerings to MoneyLion Members

With today's announcement, MoneyLion also introduced MoneyLion Marketplace, a platform which matches MoneyLion members with category-leading brands, offers and value-add resources that are tailored to their personal needs.

Nationwide, one of the strongest, diversified, Fortune 100 insurance and financial services companies, will be the first insurance provider available to MoneyLion members via NFP and through the MoneyLion Marketplace platform.

"Knowing what type and how much insurance to buy can be a daunting experience for many people, and yet it is a critical foundation for any financial plan," said Dee Choubey, MoneyLion co-founder and CEO. "As a leader in digital technology, insurance underwriting and customer service, Nationwide is a natural fit to help our members evaluate the insurance options that are right for them."

MoneyLion members will be able to get a quote quickly and easily for a range of Nationwide insurance products and, in some instances, lower their expenses, all through the MoneyLion app.

"Meeting the customer where they are is an important focus in Nationwide's strategy and key to our innovative partnership with NFP and MoneyLion," said Gary Douglas, president, Nationwide National Partners. "Partnering with NFP to provide a digital solution utilizing MoneyLion's Marketplace will enhance the customer experience and attract consumers who want to quickly and simply quote and purchase insurance online."

"MoneyLion's focus on introducing innovative solutions aligns well with our efforts to help clients solve problems and enhance outcomes," said Brett Woodward, Managing Director of NFP Personal Risk. "Through this partnership, we'll be able to leverage the MoneyLion Marketplace platform to connect the needs of clients with a range of solutions through an easy-to-use interface. This is a great combination of expertise, innovation and collaboration that delivers meaningful value to MoneyLion members."

Introducing MoneyLion Marketplace

MoneyLion Marketplace extends the range of tools and services available for members to seamlessly access through the MoneyLion platform, making it easy to manage their financial lives through the convenience of a single digital app.

MoneyLion's AI-powered fGPS® technology provides members with personalized financial guidance. This individualized guidance will eventually link directly to MoneyLion Marketplace to help members find highly-relevant partners and offerings when they need it most and are seeking solutions to achieve their financial goals.

"We want to use the power of technology and our all-in-one platform to meaningfully match our members with industry-leading providers and personalized offerings that can help them manage their financial needs today and plan for tomorrow," added Choubey.

The introduction of MoneyLion Marketplace and partnership with NFP builds on the company's recent momentum. In October 2020, MoneyLion announced a partnership with NFP Ventures to provide NFP's employer clients with access to MoneyLion's full suite of financial tools.

As previously announced, on February 12, 2021, MoneyLion entered into a definitive agreement with Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FUSE), that will result in MoneyLion becoming a publicly listed company in the first half of 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Become a MoneyLion Marketplace Partner

Companies interested in joining the MoneyLion Marketplace platform can visit moneylion.com/partners for more information.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion is a mobile banking and financial membership platform that empowers people to take control of their finances. Since its launch in 2013, MoneyLion has engaged with 7.5 million hard-working Americans and has earned its members' trust by building a full-service digital platform to deliver mobile banking, lending, and investment solutions. From a single app, members can get a 360-degree snapshot of their financial lives and have access to personalized tips and tools to build and improve their credit and achieve everyday savings. MoneyLion is headquartered in New York City, with offices in San Francisco, Salt Lake City, Sioux Falls, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. MoneyLion has achieved various awards of recognition including the 2020 Forbes FinTech 50, Aite group best digital Wealth Management Multiproduct offering, Finovate Award for Best Digital Bank 2019, Benzinga FinTech Awards winner for Innovation in Personal Finance 2019 and the Webby Awards 2019 People's Voice Award. For more information, please visit www.moneylion.com or download the app.

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by both A.M. Best and Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities and mutual funds; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; pet, motorcycle and boat insurance. For more information, visit www.nationwide.com . Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .

About NFP

NFP is a leading insurance broker and consultant providing customized property and casualty, corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP enables client success through the expertise of over 5,400 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP is the 6th largest US-based privately owned broker, 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue and 8th best place to work in insurance (Business Insurance); 10th largest property and casualty agency (Insurance Journal); and 13th largest global insurance broker (Best's Review).

Media Contacts:

MoneyLion:

[email protected]

Nationwide:

Lyndsey Kleven

[email protected]

614-507-0485

NFP:

Kelly Jones

[email protected]

512-697-6273

MoneyLion is not a Licensed Insurer

MoneyLion is not a licensed insurance provider and does not engage in the "selling," "solicitation," or "negotiating" of insurance within the meaning of applicable state law. All insurance quotes, products and/or policies that are obtained by MoneyLion members are provided through NFP, in its capacity as a licensed insurance broker, on behalf of its licensed insurance partners, including Nationwide. Nationwide, MoneyLion and NFP are separate and non-affiliated companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

SOURCE MoneyLion

