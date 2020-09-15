MoneyLion Launches New Thematic Investing Solutions

The new thematic portfolios are designed as packaged solutions to meet certain investment interests or preferences of MoneyLion investors, and are offered as part of MoneyLion's fully managed investing offering. Additionally, MoneyLion members will be able to include their new thematic portfolios within their existing investment accounts, making MoneyLion the first digital offering to allow users to combine multiple strategies in a single account.

"In today's world, people want to feel like they're investing in something bigger, something that has the potential to change the world. Our new thematic portfolios put our member's interests and passions first," said Dee Choubey, MoneyLion CEO. "We've built an incredible managed investment platform for our members, many of whom are first-time investors, and with the launch of thematic investing, we're allowing our members to further personalize and strengthen their MoneyLion investment accounts based on their personal interests and preferences."

At launch, MoneyLion will offer three new portfolio themes, powered by Global X ETFs and Wilshire. Each portfolio theme lets members invest in a carefully selected set of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) aligned to a specific topic, including:

Future Innovation: ETFs focused on disruptive technologies like robotics, artificial intelligence, and autonomous cars (powered by Global X ETFs)

Investors may choose a portfolio to meet an investment preference or capitalize on a growing trend. For example, the Future Innovation portfolio is benefited by the stay-at home economy. At the end of Q2 2020, there were 129 ETFs totaling $41.3B across the market that focused on investing in specific themes, up 65 percent from Q1 2020. While thematic investing is a long-term strategy designed to benefit from long-term structural changes that disrupt and redefine industries, COVID-19 sped up the clock. It has been an accelerant and market expander for many themes, almost forcing adoption to a broad audience. Segments including robotics, cloud computing, and e-commerce have been major beneficiaries.

As part of MoneyLion's fully managed investment platform, members can now add these new portfolio themes as they choose, without encountering any investment minimums. Members will also be able to invest in the same portfolios whether they are investing $5 or $50,000, and they can adjust how much they invest in their core portfolio model vs. their portfolio theme at any time.

"Global X ETFs and Wilshire are clear thought leaders in the investment industry, offering timely, targeted solutions for investors, often across investment themes, which have traditionally been difficult to access in a managed portfolio. The addition of these portfolio solutions offered to MoneyLion members is a natural extension of our mission to deliver institutional quality investment offerings to our members," said Jon Stevenson, Head of Wealth Management for MoneyLion. "We are incredibly excited to give our clients access to models like the ESG, innovation and equity income portfolios."

Today's launch of thematic investing marks the start of a new partnership between MoneyLion and Global X ETFs, the New York-based provider of ETFs known in part for its powerful and unique investment options and thematic investing strategies. The partnership will further MoneyLion's mission to provide members with access to investment solutions used by some of the largest wealth management firms in the country.

"Our aim at Global X ETFs is to support investors in achieving their investment goals by providing thoughtfully constructed portfolios designed for the modern global economy," said Jon Maier, CIO at Global X ETFs. "It seems as though many years have been compressed into just a few months. The transformation and disruption occurring in many themes as result of our shifting circumstances validates the power and necessity of thematic investing. Thematic ETFs often focus on emerging trends like cloud computing, cybersecurity and fintech and can be an important component of growth-oriented portfolios. On the income side with rates at near zero, to generate meaningful income, yield-generating equity securities can be a potent solution for income-oriented investors."

To learn more about MoneyLion's thematic investing options, visit our blog: https://www.moneylion.com/learn/what-is-thematic-investing-or-portfolio-themes/ or download the app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion is a mobile banking and financial membership platform that empowers people to take control of their finances. Since its launch in 2013, MoneyLion has amassed more than 6 million members and has earned its customers' trust with a suite of mobile banking, lending, and investment products. From a single app, members can get a 360-degree snapshot of their financial lives and have access to personalized tips and tools to build and improve their credit and achieve everyday savings.

MoneyLion is headquartered in New York City, with offices in San Francisco, Salt Lake City, Sioux Falls, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

MoneyLion has achieved various awards of recognition including the 2020 Forbes Fintech 50, Aite group best digital Wealth Management Multiproduct offering, Finovate Award for Best Digital Bank 2019, Benzinga Fintech Awards winner for Innovation in Personal Finance 2019 and the Webby Awards 2019 People's Voice Award.

For more information, please visit www.moneylion.com or download the app.

Disclosure:

These portfolios are not in any way recommended to MoneyLion client.

Global X ETFs does not provide any investment advice or recommendation in relation to these portfolios and is not acting as an investment adviser or fiduciary to MoneyLion's clients. Global X ETFs has built these portfolios without regard to the individual financial circumstances and objectives of any investor or MoneyLion's client. All or most ETFs in the portfolios are Global X ETFs (i.e., ETFs managed by Global X ETFs). There may be similar ETFs with higher ratings, lower fees and expenses, substantially better performance, more attractive yield/risk profiles in the market, better in terms of exposure, or otherwise considered preferable to Global X ETFs. Additional information on the Global X ETFs included in this portfolio, including their investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses can be found in the prospectus for each ETF at: https://www.globalxetfs.com/. For a detailed discussion of the risks associated with investing in this Global X ETF Portfolio, please review this risk disclosure.

Investment advisory services provided by ML Wealth, LLC. Investment Accounts Are Not FDIC Insured • No Bank Guarantee • Investments May Lose Value. For important information and disclaimers relating to the MoneyLion Investment Account, see Investment Account FAQs and FORM ADV. Broker-Dealer may charge a $0.25 withdrawal fee, among other fees. Accounts are subject to administrative fee of $1 per month (effective as of September 2020).

