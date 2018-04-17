MoneyOnMobile Adds Three New Board Members to Enhance Technology Development

Oleg Gordienko has more than 20 years of experience working in financial markets, which include among others stints at Deutsche Bank AG and Credit Suisse. Currently, Oleg works at the S7 Group, one of the largest non-state aerospace holdings company in Eastern Europe, where he has been an Investment Director since mid 2017.

Max Scherbakov has an extensive background in private equity investments that spans more than two decades. Prior to that Max was an investment banker with Morgan Stanley International. Currently, he serves as Managing Partner and Principal at Aurora Capital Worldwide, a private investment company. Max sits on the board of directors for several companies, most notably the S7 Group.

AG Gangadhar has nearly two decades of experience in leadership roles managing engineering and infrastructure at major technology companies such as Amazon, Google, and Microsoft. Until recently he was Chief Technology Officer for General Motors' Cruise Automation, helping to engineer self-driving cars at production scale. Additionally, AG spent more than two years as Head of Core Engineering at Uber.

"We are excited to have Oleg, Max, and AG join our board and bring their impressive depth of technology experience to continue the MoneyOnMobile growth story," said Harold Montgomery, CEO of MoneyOnMobile. "Max and Oleg are expected to leverage their experience with the S7 Group, providing guidance on the implementation of new technological improvements to various operations and payment processes. AG, who brings extensive experience designing and deploying network infrastructure, will provide valuable leadership to our technology team while at the same time helping optimize our retailer platform for performance and security."

About MoneyOnMobile, Inc.

MoneyOnMobile, Inc. is an India focused mobile payments technology and processing company offering mobile payment services. MoneyOnMobile enables Indian consumers to use mobile phones to pay for goods and services or transfer funds from one cell phone to another. It can be used as simple SMS text functionality or through the MoneyOnMobile application or internet site. MoneyOnMobile has more than 350,000 retail locations throughout India.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our Form 10-K filed on July 6, 2017. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

