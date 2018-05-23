MoneyOnMobile, Inc. Announces Launch of New Biometric ATM Product

This new biometric MOM ATM leverages both the Open Banking APIs of our banking partners and the Indian government's national identity system known as Aadhaar. Consumers can receive cash from their bank account by scanning their fingerprint on the new biometric reader – the fingerprint is linked to the consumer's bank account, and substitutes for the debit card. Participating MOM Merchants provide the cash from their till just as they do when using the company's existing MOM ATM and a debit card swipe. MoneyOnMobile's payment platform connects our retailers to our banking partners and the Aadhaar system making the entire transaction seamless.

The Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS), a Government of India initiative, was launched to empower a bank's customer to use Aadhaar as his/her identity to access their Aadhaar linked bank account. Using AePS, the bank account holder can perform basic banking transactions like cash deposit, cash withdrawal and balance inquiry.

"Our goal for 2018 is to expand our MOM ATM product line and the total number of deployments, and this biometric-based MOM ATM cash-out solution is a strong step towards achieving that goal. Before the rollout we had roughly 5,000 MOM ATM units operating. We expect that this figure will go well beyond 11,000 with the new biometric-based MOM ATM in the coming months, and bring us closer to our goal of having 30,000 MOM ATM units operating by the end of 2019," says Harold Montgomery, CEO and Chairman, MoneyOnMobile."

Ranjeet Oak, Head–India Operations, MoneyOnMobile said, "The launch of AePS-based biometric service by MoneyOnMobile, will enable our underbanked consumers to have easy and quick access to their bank accounts just by visiting one of our enabled retail partners spread across 700 plus cities across India. As this service was much awaited by our retailers, we are pleased that we were able to swiftly adapt to their recommendations."

"We are excited to launch this AePS-based MOM ATM to add yet another service which will provide last mile financial services to the over 600 million underbanked consumers in India. Our retailers, as well as MoneyOnMobile, earn revenue based on the size of the cash-out transaction, resulting in a positive impact on our MOM ATM revenue," said Will Dawson, Chief Operating Officer, MoneyOnMobile.

The process for a consumer to withdraw cash using an AePS –based MOM ATM is similar to the current handheld MOM ATM, but instead of handing over a card that is swiped through a machine, the customer places their fingerprint on a biometric reader. Once the system authenticates their ID, the retailer can process their cash-out request in the same manner as the handheld MOM ATM.

About MoneyOnMobile, Inc.

MoneyOnMobile, Inc. is an India focused mobile payments technology and processing company offering mobile payment services. MoneyOnMobile enables Indian consumers to use mobile phones to pay for goods and services or transfer funds from one cell phone to another. It can be used as simple SMS text functionality or through the MoneyOnMobile application or internet site. MoneyOnMobile has more than 350,000 retail locations throughout India.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our Form 10-K filed on July 6, 2017. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact (India):

Navaz Damania

Vice President - Corporate Communications

+91-9167122661

navaz.damania@moneyonmobile.in

Media Contact (Global):

Greg Allbright

Head of Global Communications

Dallas, Texas

+1 (214) 208-0923

gallbright@moneyonmobile.in

Investor Relations:

Integra Consulting Group, LLC

Jeremy G. Roe, Founder, Managing Partner

+1 (925) 262-8305

jeremy@integracg.net

Web site: www.MoneyOnMobile.in

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MoneyOnMobile

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MoneyOnMobile.Official/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/moneyonmobile

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/MoneyOnMobileofficial

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moneyonmobile-inc-announces-launch-of-new-biometric-atm-product-300653366.html

SOURCE MoneyOnMobile, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.moneyonmobile.in

