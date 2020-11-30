Moneypenny Announces Four Senior Appointments and Reveals Plans for New Atlanta Offices to Further Strengthen its Position in the US Market

ATLANTA, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moneypenny, the world's leading provider of web chat, phone answering services and outsourced switchboards for small and large businesses, announces four senior appointments and reveals plans to open new offices in Atlanta in March 2021, as part of its US expansion efforts.

The senior appointments have been made in both Moneypenny and VoiceNation, the award-winning bilingual telephone answering business that was acquired earlier this year. Michael Jester has been appointed as VP of US Operations at Moneypenny and Tim Konrad joins as Head of US Sales at Moneypenny and VoiceNation. There have also been two promotions: Sheila Davidson becomes VP of US Operations at VoiceNation and Eric Schurke has been promoted to CEO North America.

Moneypenny is the market leader and fastest growing company in its sector, with 40% growth year-on-year and a 15 % increase in employees since March 2020. It has more than 1,000 staff, with offices in Atlanta, Charleston and the UK. It delivers outsourced phone answering services, live chat, switchboard and a host of technology-enabled services to a wide range of businesses and handles 20 million calls and chats annually for more than 21,000 businesses in the US and UK.

In March Moneypenny will open its brand-new offices in Atlanta, which promise to be as inspiring and impressive as its UK HQ which has won awards for its innovative design and use of space. The new offices will be located at 2915 Premiere Parkway, in unincorporated Duluth, located within the Sugarloaf CID and will provide 100 new jobs and a considerable capital investment for the community.

In 2018, Moneypenny introduced investment from ECI Partners to help drive the company's ambitious growth plans and this included the acquisition of VoiceNation and also of Ninja Number, a cutting-edge business phone app which provides a virtual phone system for entrepreneurs. Both VoiceNation and Ninja Number are based in Atlanta Georgia. The company plans to sustain its growth plans with further acquisitions in the future. Demand for Moneypenny's services is growing at a significant rate as businesses continue to look at ways to improve how they interact with customers, and to maximize operational efficiencies.

Joanna Swash, Group CEO of Moneypenny comments, "We are thrilled to have such talented people as Eric Schurke, Michael Jester, Sheila Davidson and Tim Konrad, as part of our senior team to help us in our aim to be the number one provider in the US for outsourced communications. We're also looking forward to opening our new state of the art Atlanta offices early next year, which will provide a great base for us, as we expand our US operations. Georgia's high-tech ecosystem will enable us to remain agile and responsive and allow us to provide the highest levels of customer service to our clients. These new appointments and promotions further bolster our amazing marketing and tech teams and we are excited about the opportunities 2021 presents to our team and customers. We have very ambitious growth plans, which include launching new technology products and services."

About Moneypenny

Moneypenny is the world's leading provider of telephone answering, outsourced switchboard, live chat and customer contact solutions. Moneypenny works with businesses of all shapes and sizes, from sole traders right up to multinational corporations. Moneypenny has over 1,000 staff based in Atlanta, Charleston, USA and the UK. The company handles over 20 million calls and live chats for 21,000 businesses. Moneypenny is proud to have won the Queen's Award for Enterprise and has been recognised in The Sunday Times '100 Best Companies to Work For' six times.

www.moneypenny.com/us/

VoiceNation

VoiceNation is America's leading answering service, offering call answering 24 hours a day and bilingual service. It has provided quality answering services clients for more than 18 years.

www.voicenation.com

Ninja Number

Ninja Number provides a virtual phone system which works with business owners' mobiles to manage their communications and allow them to focus on more important aspects of their business and personal life. Ninja Number use leading-edge technology and artificial intelligence to create a mobile app that will save time and money. With multiple extensions, businesses appear bigger and more professional.

www.ninjanumber.com

Eric Schurke, CEO North America

https://www.linkedin.com/in/eric-schurke-b26920/

Eric is responsible for overseeing and building the strong growth plans for Moneypenny and VoiceNation in the US. He joined VoiceNation in 2003 and has been a key driver behind VoiceNation's growth and success by incorporating lean operational practices and creating a strong company culture. His knowledge and leadership have been focused on driving great customer experiences, providing outstanding client service, and driving profitable revenue growth. With over 16 years of industry experience, Eric has led his team to provide the highest level of quality answering services to thousands of businesses worldwide. His expertise in workforce optimization and strategic planning has created an innovative and reliable atmosphere at VoiceNation.

Michael Jester, VP of US Operations at Moneypenny

https://www.linkedin.com/in/michael-jester/

Michael Jester is VP of US Operations at Moneypenny and is responsible for the day-to-day operations of Moneypenny in the US. Mike was previously Director of Managed Services at LivePerson and experienced first-hand Moneypenny and VoiceNation's award winning services as a client. As such, he has a strong understanding of the business and can fully appreciate a clients' perspective. Mike is an expert in VOIP telephony having previously worked closely with the products and AI teams at LivePerson implementing new technology and building decision trees for agent-facing bots to increase agent effectiveness and efficiency. Mike is very excited about his new role at Moneypenny and has excellent leadership skills which will enable him to continue to deliver Moneypenny's awesome company culture. He believes firmly in making life easier for both people and businesses through trusted conversational AI and is looking forward to helping deliver Moneypenny's ambitious growth plans, which include launching new technology products and services.

Sheila Davidson, VP of US Operations at VoiceNation

https://www.linkedin.com/in/sheila-davidson-262b0574/

Sheila is VP of US Operations at VoiceNation and is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the company. Sheila has been with the company for 8 years and previously was Director of Employee Experience. Sheila is highly skilled in the area of creating a phenomenal culture around employee engagement as well as customer service, workplace management, professional development of her team. With many years of experience in the telecommunication business, Sheila has an excellent track record of results with strong business acumen and excellent leadership skills and is excited in her new role and to help deliver VoiceNation's ambitious growth plans, which include launching new technology products and services.

Tim Konrad Head, US Sales at Moneypenny and VoiceNation.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/timothy-konrad-25240165/

Tim Konrad has been appointed as Head of US Sales at Moneypenny and VoiceNation and will be responsible leading the powerful sales team and scaling revenues in line with the company's strong growth plans. He is an experienced sales leader developing Inside Sales Executives in the IT and Transportation industries. An expert in all things leadership, call coaching, inside and outside sales, tech, negotiation, training and behavioral interviewing. Tim is looking forward to his new role and particularly growing and developing his new team to meet their max potential, both personally and professionally.

