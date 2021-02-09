MoneyShow Celebrates 40th Anniversary With New Expert-Centric Site Focusing On In-Depth Education For Investors & Traders Through Virtual Learning & Face-To-Face Conferences

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyShow.com, the largest independent multi-media investment education destination for investors and traders, announced yesterday the launch of its newly redesigned website. The website represents a transformative change for MoneyShow as it pivots to delivering over 1,500 hours of in-depth investing and trading advice and strategies from world-renowned experts in the form of virtual expos, virtual learning, digital courses, articles, and only four face-to-face conferences.

The site, organized by topic, allows investors to discover actionable investing and trading advice and recommendations from their favorite money experts. Featuring a veritable who's who of the investing and trading community, MoneyShow's roster of 1,000+ experts include the likes of Steve Forbes, Arthur Laffer, Jim Rogers, Anthony Scaramucci, John Bollinger, and many more. MoneyShow experts cover the whole gamut of relevant topics on stocks, bonds, funds, ETFs, commodities, economics, strategies, and trends for market timing.

"MoneyShow is proud to be celebrate our 40th anniversary by launching our redesigned website, MoneyShow.com. Over four decades we've added 340,000 free MoneyShow.com members to our community of 1.3 million passionate investors and helped them build wealth by connecting them with money experts who guide them to gain insights that, over time, empower them to outperform the market," said Kim Githler, Chair and CEO of MoneyShow.

New features and content on MoneyShow.com include:

Follow the Expert – Investors can follow their favorite experts and receive alerts with links to newly released content from the experts they follow.

Investors can follow their favorite experts and receive alerts with links to newly released content from the experts they follow. Virtual Expos – Every other week, MoneyShow will host 2-3-day virtual events on its proprietary platform, featuring world-class financial intelligence delivered to investors' home, office, or mobile device.

Every other week, MoneyShow will host 2-3-day virtual events on its proprietary platform, featuring world-class financial intelligence delivered to investors' home, office, or mobile device. Virtual Passes – For investors and traders who can't make it to the live Virtual Expo or for those who want to watch content at a later date, MoneyShow has packaged all of the content from each virtual expo into a comprehensive on-demand bundle for $49 .

For investors and traders who can't make it to the live Virtual Expo or for those who want to watch content at a later date, MoneyShow has packaged all of the content from each virtual expo into a comprehensive on-demand bundle for . Virtual Learning – To ensure there are no barriers to entry, several of the most popular videos from each Virtual Expo will be posted free in the Virtual Learning section of MoneyShow.com.

To ensure there are no barriers to entry, several of the most popular videos from each Virtual Expo will be posted free in the Virtual Learning section of MoneyShow.com. MoneyMasters SM Courses – Up to 100 in-depth tutorials that allow investors and traders to take a deep dive into the hottest financial topics and understand the experts' strategies and get actionable advice, will be released in 2021.

Up to 100 in-depth tutorials that allow investors and traders to take a deep dive into the hottest financial topics and understand the experts' strategies and get actionable advice, will be released in 2021. MyMoneyShow Dashboard – This all-new feature is where MoneyShow.com members can personalize their experience by collecting content from the experts they follow, get article and video recommendations based on their interests, and watch MoneyMastersSM courses or videos they purchased—all in one convenient location.

To view the newly redesigned MoneyShow website, visit www.MoneyShow.com.

About MoneyShow

MoneyShow is the largest global network of investment and trading expert education. Celebrating its 40th anniversary, the privately held company is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, USA. MoneyShow's 20 virtual expos and four face-to-face conferences will attract hundreds of thousands of investor, trader, and financial advisor attendees who will hear from top market experts in dynamic face-to-face conferences, virtual forums, and online worldwide.

