MoneyShow Presents 2018 TradersEXPO: July 22-24

From July 22-24, at the McCormick Place, TradersEXPO will provide traders with the most relevant trading content to navigate the current market, allowing them to adapt their strategy to build, manage, and protect their portfolios. Created by Kim Githler, MoneyShow is in its third decade of providing free investing and trading education to individuals wanting to secure their financial future. Because each trader has different needs, there are more than 100 sessions to help you gain confidence in your trading strategy. For additional event details and free registration, click here: ChicagoTradersEXPO.com.

Traders will find expert-led workshops covering a wide variety of topics for successful trading, in addition to a lineup of exciting special events. Inside the Interactive Exhibit Hall, they'll discover the newest in trading products and services to determine the best fit for their portfolios. The exhibit hall gives traders the opportunity to browse, comparison shop, and "test drive" the latest in trading tools and technological innovations. The conference will provide traders invaluable access to network with thousands of other attendees and dozens of exhibitors for one of the largest gatherings of sophisticated traders in the US.

2018 Featured Speakers:

John Bolinger Harry Boxer Linda Raschke Anne-Marie Baiynd Tom Sosnoff Daniel Gramza Alexander Elder Marvin Appel Todd Gordon Brad Keywell

2018 Special Events:

Back to the Futures The All-Stars of Options Trading Trading Cryptocurrencies Live Trading Challenge Women in Trading



Attend TradersEXPO

