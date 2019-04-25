MoneyShow Welcomes New Senior Director & Producer of TradersEXPO

SARASOTA, Fla., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyShow is excited to welcome Michelle Moore to the company's growing team as a Senior Director and Producer of TradersEXPO. Moore will be responsible for driving partnerships, programming, marketing, and event execution. Her over two-decades of experience in active trader marketing, client acquisition, and extensive background in event management will make her an asset to the many clients that TradersEXPO serves.

"We are delighted to welcome Michelle Moore to the MoneyShow family," said Kim Githler, Chair and CEO of MoneyShow. "She brings extensive industry knowledge and relationships in the asset classes we embrace and educate our audiences on such as options, futures, and forex."

Prior to joining MoneyShow, Michelle served as a 21-year marketing veteran at TradeStation as the Sr. Director of Marketing & Events, working to deliver the best experience possible for both new and existing customers. She created marketing and event strategy and design to ensure all efforts were aligned with business objectives and coordinated across all marketing disciplines to drive brand awareness, lead generation, acquisition and retention.

About MoneyShow

MoneyShow is a privately held financial media company headquartered in Sarasota, Florida. Founded in 1981 and guided by the believe that "knowledge is power," MoneyShow gathers more than 50,000 qualified investors, traders, and financial advisors together with 1,500 top financial experts, and 350 businesses and media professionals to offer actionable advice, idea exchange, relationship building and learning through 10 face-to-face conferences, 8 seminars-at-sea, and more than 500 livestream presentations throughout the year.

SOURCE MoneyShow

Related Links

http://www.moneyshow.com

