MoneySolver selects Lincoln, Neb. resident as winner of national contest, pays off entire IRS tax liability

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneySolver, a national financial services company that transforms people's lives by helping with student loan, tax, business, and credit situations, has selected its winner for its national #PayMyTaxes Contest. The contest, which is the first of its kind, awards Toni Daro of Lincoln, Neb. with full payment of her federal tax debt. Daro's daughter, Allie Bax, submitted the winning essay telling the family's story.

"Our entire staff sends our congratulations to Toni and Allie," said Tom Baumlin, CEO. "We launched this contest in hopes to change someone's life, even if just by taking care of one unshakable debt. Toni and Allie's story truly shows what strong women in America do to sacrifice for their family, even if it means having nothing left at the end of the month. Toni is truly an admirable mother."

About the Winning Essay

Bax's essay response to the contest prompt, "How is tax debt holding you back from achieving your goals?" discussed the hardships that came with losing a father at sixteen, leaving Daro with little option to provide for the family:

"My father passed away when I was sixteen and [Daro] has been the absolute rock, rock star, and glue that has held my family together. For years and years, I have watched and still watch her struggle financially, and it destroys me inside. She is the only parent I have left, and she put in such a solid and honest effort to make ends meet and handle her business on her own."

Read the full essay on the #PayMyTaxes Contest winner's page.

About MoneySolver

MoneySolver, rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau and in business since 2007, is a national financial services company helping people figure out their student loan, tax, business, and credit obstacles. Based in Jacksonville Florida, our financial and tax professionals transform lives through customized and smart money solutions. For more information, visit moneysolver.org.

