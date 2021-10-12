Moneythink, National Ed-Tech Nonprofit, Awarded Generous Grant to Accelerate its College Affordability Tool, DecidED

Moneythink to scale college affordability tech tool thanks to generous grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Tweet this

"With this tremendous boost, we are thrilled to enable Moneythink's ability to develop and deploy its DecidED tool into its next phases of evolution," said Greg Nance, Moneythink's co-founder and current Board Chair. "Since our founding, we have strived to create meaningful change and impact across the country. This opportunity brings us an important step closer, fueling our tech-enabled tools for individual students and college advisors while aggregating critical data to inform system-wide decisions that put students in the driver's seat."

"This catalytic support from The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is a further show of confidence that Moneythink is uniquely positioned to set historically underserved students up for academic and career success by eliminating the surprise financial stressors plaguing millions of young people. With our distinctive solution, we are able to offer life-changing resources — and real hope — for current and future generations of students," said Joshua Lachs, CEO of Moneythink.

About Moneythink

Since 2008, Moneythink's youth-focused financial capability work has served more than 33,000 high school students across the country. Moneythink 's new college affordability comparison tool, DecidED , is positioned to tackle the inter-related college affordability and debt challenge at the scale and urgency at which it exists. DecidED helps students make confident, real time, holistic enrollment decisions using essential information — all aligned with their individual goals and financial circumstances. In turn, students equip themselves for their future by building long-term financial wellness habits. Moneythink has received national recognition, such as Capital One's 2020 Give Back Nonprofit of the Year Award, Goldman Sachs' Impact Challenge Fan Favorite Award, The MassChallenge Winner, White House Champion of Change Award under President Obama, and many others. Moneythink has also collaborated with leading design and behavioral science firms, such as Ideo.org, Ideas42, PwC, and Fast Forward.

SOURCE Moneythink

Related Links

http://www.moneythink.org

