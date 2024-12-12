MONEYTHUMB ACHIEVES RECORD GROWTH; HELPING LENDERS DELIVER MORE CAPITAL TO SMALL BUSINESSES

Strong Year Highlights Industry Demand for Underwriting Automation Software

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyThumb, a leader in automated document evaluation and fraud detection solutions, announced today that the company is exiting 2024 with record annual growth. MoneyThumb processed over $2B transactions, more than doubled its workforce, and achieved 60 percent year-over-year in conversions per day. The company's strong performance reflects its laser focus on streamlining workflows for financial professionals. Lenders rely on MoneyThumb's software to manage risk while delivering more capital, faster, to small businesses nationwide.

"Our strong momentum is a result of our team's seamless execution and our ability to instantly convert bank statements and detect fraud in seconds," said Ryan Campbell, chief executive officer, MoneyThumb. "MoneyThumb continues to play a critical role in the small business lending industry by eliminating the burden of manual processes, empowering lenders to focus on what truly matters—helping entrepreneurs succeed and grow."

Automation in lending has become mission critical for staying competitive. Lenders who embrace automation position themselves to better serve their customers and expand their lending capabilities. MoneyThumb is transforming the lending industry by leading the shift from manual document processes to full automation. Its advanced technology streamlines data extraction and analysis, enabling lenders to make faster, more accurate decisions.

The company also helps detect fraud with its Thumbprint® product, an AI file tampering detection tool that identifies fraudulent activity in seconds, giving lenders a powerful defense against risk and loan losses. Up to seven percent of revenue, billions of dollars and thousands of hours are lost every year due to fraudulent applications in the lending industry.

MoneyThumb announced in August 2024 that it was acquired by Iron Creek, marking another milestone for the company, which plans to expand to additional industry verticals in 2025. The company also opened its new headquartered office in San Diego.

