Moneytree Software Teams with Special Needs Map to Provide Essential Help in Financial Planning for Families of Children with Special Needs

MUNCIE, Ind., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moneytree Software LTD and Accutech Systems announce a new partnership with Special Needs Map LLC to better assist the growing number of families with special needs children in planning for their future.

Patrick Spencer, Managing Director of Moneytree Software says, "As the number of special needs children continues to grow, families need accurate data to assist them with financial planning for their family. This tool allows advisors to quickly assess the needs and provide a more comprehensive and holistic plan for their client."

The Special Needs Map was designed by brothers Caleb Harty and Brendan Harty. Their own personal experience helped lead to its development: "Having a brother-in-law with Down syndrome and nephew with autism, we know firsthand how important it is for families that have a child with special needs to plan for their child someday. We saw that most financial advisors don't have the expertise or confidence to help many of these families, so we created Special Needs Map to level the playing field so all advisors, regardless of experience level, could help families run projections in an easy, intuitive way."

The Special Needs Map is available now. While there is an additional cost for using the Special Needs Map software, Moneytree clients will receive a discounted rate.

"Moneytree's mission is to make great things happen for other people. We accomplish this by helping clients navigate and prepare for the unique life challenges they face. While our company doesn't provide these services, partnering with Special Needs Map LLC helps serve our mission," explains Patrick Spencer.

While Special Needs Map is a small integration for a niche market, it offers great value through the data it provides to advisors. However, this is just one of many exciting new features and integrations to come. Since Moneytree's 2019 acquisition by Accutech Systems Corporation, much progress has been made to add further value for advisors. Be on the lookout for more innovations and partnerships to come to Moneytree Software in the near future.

To learn more about Special Needs Map, visit https://www.specialneedsmap.com

To learn about all the services offered by Moneytree Software, visit https://www.moneytree.com

Moneytree Software LTD

Moneytree Software is a pioneer in the development of financial planning technology. The company focuses on empowering independent planners and advisors with advanced financial planning tools that produce accurate, repeatable results. Moneytree boasts 40 years in providing the strongest calculation engine in the financial planning and wealth management industry while adding innovative technologies and user experiences that lead to advisor practice growth and client success.

Special Needs Map LLC

Special Needs Map LLC is a unique, powerful tool for financial advisors, estate planning attorneys, life insurance agents, and other professionals. It helps estimate how much money their clients may need to leave their child someday upon passing. The tool was created to make special needs planning accessible to all professionals who want to be able to give sound advice in special needs planning situations.

It was created by Caleb Harty and Brendan Harty who have been doing special needs planning for clients for over a decade. Caleb is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ by trade. The connection is a personal one, Caleb's brother-in-law has Down syndrome and their nephew has autism. They are frequent presenters to special needs organizations and Caleb has been published in Forbes, Kiplinger, Exceptional Parent and other national publications.

