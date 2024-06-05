Monfort Companies Launches Monfort Investment Corp., Expanding Investment and Advisory Services

DENVER, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monfort Companies, a community-minded investment and development company based in Colorado, today announced the launch of Monfort Investment Corp. (MIC), an institutional-quality investment platform accompanied by comprehensive advisory and development services. The establishment of MIC represents a strategic growth move for Monfort Companies, amplifying the reach of its financial and operational expertise.

MIC's primary investment strategies will encompass real estate, private equity, and entertainment. Complementing these offerings, MIC's advisory and development services will provide comprehensive capital solutions, expert project management, and specialized leasing and brokerage services.

"The launch of MIC represents an important step forward for our company," said Kenneth Monfort, Executive Vice President of Monfort Companies and the executive in charge of MIC. "This new platform allows us to explore innovative opportunities in commercial real estate and private equity, expanding our offerings and strengthening our ability to provide top-tier advisory and development services. This enhancement enables us to deliver even greater value to our clients and partners."

In line with the launch of MIC, Monfort announced several strategic leadership moves, including the hire of Aaron Ensinger as Senior Vice President, Finance & Advisory, and the promotion of Matthew Runyon to Director, Business Development. Prior to joining Monfort, Ensinger played a key role in the launch and expansion of ArrowMark Partners' commercial real estate division. He began his career as an Associate at Bear Stearns and has since accumulated extensive experience in various roles within the real estate lending sector. In his new role, Ensinger will oversee the companies' finances, capitalization efforts and manage the advisory business. Runyon, who has served as a Development Partner at Monfort Companies since 2021, will oversee business development and strategic functions for MIC.

"MIC's senior leadership team brings more than five decades of combined experience investing in commercial real estate and private equity assets," added Monfort. "This expertise enables MIC to deliver sophisticated investment and development opportunities while providing top-tier advisory services both internally and externally. This positions MIC as a leader in bringing visionary projects to life."

For more information about MIC, visit https://www.monfortcompanies.com/.

About Monfort Companies

Monfort Companies puts the needs of the community first by investing in and developing commercial real estate projects that add long-term value and vitality to the Rocky Mountain region and beyond. Grounded by deep Colorado roots and inspired by the forward-thinking of a new generation, Monfort Companies believes in cultivating strong public and private partnerships, focusing on projects that serve as economic drivers and growth engines for Colorado's urban and rural communities. For more information, visit monfortcompanies.com.

Contact:

Sarah Cullen

[email protected]

303.931.1910

SOURCE Monfort Companies