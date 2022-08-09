Mongo Holdings Acquires Marina Asset in Maryland

ATLANTA, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grant Jaax, Anthony Gattuso, and Kendall Campeau are pleased to announce its partnership with Keel Funds in the acquisition of Maryland Marina. Mongo Holdings through its wholly owned subsidiary, Taylor Mercantile, purchased the beautiful 18.5-acre marina located in Middle River, Maryland, approximately 30 miles NE of Baltimore. Maryland Marina, with a long and successful tenure of marina operations, is in the heart of the highly boating-centric Upper Chesapeake Bay market.

Over the past year, Mongo Holdings has built a partnership with Keel Funds, an Atlanta-based partner. Keel Funds is led by Bill Boden and Chris Carlton, who collectively have over 40 years of experience in real estate investment and development.

In conjunction with the strong and experienced existing on-site management team inherited with the purchase, Keel Funds expects to begin work on various growth initiatives and will continue to do so over the next several seasons. The facility includes a 4,000 square-foot restaurant, 360 wet slips for boat storage, and capacity for 600+ boats for dry storage, accommodating vessels up to 60 feet in length. Planned improvements for the facility include a boat rental offering, future expansion of our boat storage capacity/options, along with possibly adding a new fuel dock and retail ship store. We are excited about this new venture and investment and look forward to adding more in the future with our newest business partners.

