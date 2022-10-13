Mongo Holdings Hires Germán Estrada as Chief Financial Officer

ATLANTA, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mongo Holdings is pleased to announce the hiring of Germán Estrada as its new Chief Financial Officer. Estrada will manage all finance functions and day-to-day management of Human Resources, and Information Technology.

Estrada has over 25 years of experience in finance leadership roles for aviation, energy, and financial services companies. He holds a B.Sc. degree in Industrial Engineering from Universidad de los Andes and an MBA from the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University. Estrada has worked for both publicly traded and privately owned businesses, leading teams in credit, financial planning & analysis, risk management and treasury. He spent the last 13 years focusing on the fuel distribution and wholesale trade industries.

"The addition of Germán Estrada brings tremendous international experience across Mongo Holdings' global businesses and enables the Family Office expansion into new investment ventures," said Grant Jaax, Chief Investment Officer. Estrada added, "I am excited to join Mongo Holdings, and I am eager to participate in the company's new chapter. I am confident the team will continue to strive for success and deliver results."

With Germán Estrada's addition, the Mongo Holdings team consists of:

Grant Jaax - Chief Investment Officer

Anthony Gattuso - Chief Operations Officer

Germán Estrada - Chief Financial Officer

More information about Mongo Holdings is available at the company's website https://www.mongoholdings.com/

