MongoDB and Alibaba Cloud Launch New Partnership

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), the leading, modern, general purpose database platform, today announced a partnership with Alibaba Cloud , the data intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA), to offer customers an authorized MongoDB-as-a-service solution. Customers of Alibaba Cloud will be able to use this managed offering from Alibaba Cloud's data centers globally.

With this partnership, Alibaba Cloud ensures end-to-end management and support for customers on current and future versions of MongoDB, with the ability to escalate bug fixes and support issues on their behalf. Now, users of Alibaba Cloud's platform offering will have easy access to the latest MongoDB features and capabilities, backed by comprehensive support from Alibaba Cloud and MongoDB.

"Not only is China one of the largest markets for database software, but there also has been enormous adoption of MongoDB in this market. In fact, over the past four years the most downloads of MongoDB have been from China, reflecting the global popularity of MongoDB's next-generation database platform," said Dev Ittycheria, President & CEO of MongoDB. "Now, customers of all sizes have access to the only authorized MongoDB DBaaS offering in mainland China. We're excited to partner with Alibaba Cloud to enable customers to use MongoDB to transform their businesses."

New MongoDB features that are now supported on Alibaba Cloud's platform offering include multi-document ACID transactions, aggregation pipeline type conversions, non-blocking secondary reads, extensions to change streams and 40 percent faster data migrations. With the release of MongoDB 4.2 , Alibaba Cloud customers are able to take advantage of distributed transactions, client-side field-level encryption, wildcard indexes, on-demand materialized views and more.

Feifei Li, Vice President of Alibaba Group, President and Senior Fellow of Database System, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, said, "MongoDB is a popular database worldwide, and with the latest Community and Enterprise Advanced edition of MongoDB running on our platform, we are able to support a wide range of customer needs from open-source developers to enterprise IT teams of all sizes. Combined with Alibaba Cloud's native data analytics capabilities, working with partners like MongoDB will empower our customers to generate more business insights from their daily operations."

MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 15,000 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 70 million times and there have been more than one million MongoDB University registrations.

