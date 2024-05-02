MongoDB and Google Cloud Collaborate to Optimize Gemini Code Assist for Developers Building Applications on MongoDB

Gemini Code Assist enables developers to accelerate application development and modernization on MongoDB using AI-powered coding assistance

NEW YORK, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) and Google Cloud (NASDAQ: GOOG), today announced the two companies are collaborating to optimize Gemini Code Assist to provide enhanced suggestions for application development and modernization on MongoDB—the industry-leading developer data platform that millions of developers and tens of thousands of customers rely on every day for business-critical applications. Gemini Code Assist from Google Cloud generates code suggestions, answers questions about existing code in developers' integrated development environments (IDEs), and can update entire codebases with a single prompt. Through this collaboration, Gemini Code Assist can help developers get answers and information about MongoDB code, documentation, and best practices, so they will be able to more quickly prototype new features and accelerate application development.

"Generative AI is changing not only how end-users interact with modern applications but also how developers build those applications," said Andrew Davidson, SVP of Product at MongoDB. "Collaborating with Google Cloud to integrate Gemini Code Assist with MongoDB libraries and best practices will give developers the ability to build more quickly and to focus on more difficult tasks like ideating new types of application experiences for customers. Developers are a modern organization's most valuable asset, and we're excited to make it even easier for them to be at their best through this collaboration that puts generative AI-powered software development directly into their hands."

"Gemini Code Assist offers enterprise-grade, AI-powered assistance to help developers write high-quality code more efficiently," said Stephen Orban, VP, Migrations, ISVs, and Marketplace at Google Cloud. "Extending Gemini Code Assist with information, documentation, and code from MongoDB will help developers build applications more quickly, accelerate time to value, and reduce friction through the entire software development and delivery process."

Developers today want to integrate generative AI-powered coding assistants to automate parts of their day-to-day workflows so they can significantly increase their productivity and focus on difficult problems. Gemini Code Assist is trained on publicly available datasets, has full codebase awareness, and integrates with popular applications, source-code repositories, and code editors. MongoDB and Google Cloud have partnered closely to help improve Gemini Code Assist responses, bringing a greater depth of intelligence for developers on MongoDB.

Through this integration, developers can get enhanced suggestions for MongoDB to help them more quickly build and modernize their applications, and easily access highly curated content and code from MongoDB documentation, detailed use cases, and common tasks with best practices that developers encounter when working with data on MongoDB. Consequently, Gemini Code Assist will help developers more quickly write high-quality code when building data aggregations, performing database operations, and accelerating migration of applications to MongoDB for modernization.

Developers can also take advantage of core Gemini Code Assist features, including natural language chat, code customization, large-scale changes to entire codebases, AI-powered smart actions to automate tasks, and streamlined API development. Gemini Code Assist also provides citations for code suggestions to help enterprises comply with licensing requirements. Through MongoDB and Google Cloud's ongoing collaboration to support Gemini Code Assist, developers will be able to significantly reduce the time spent on repetitive tasks and build data-driven applications with MongoDB on Google Cloud more quickly.

The new optimization for Gemini Code Assist and MongoDB will be available in the coming months. Learn more about building applications with MongoDB on Google Cloud .

About MongoDB

Headquartered in New York, MongoDB's mission is to empower innovators to create, transform, and disrupt industries by unleashing the power of software and data. Built by developers, for developers, MongoDB's developer data platform is a database with an integrated set of related services that allow development teams to address the growing requirements for today's wide variety of modern applications, all in a unified and consistent user experience. MongoDB has tens of thousands of customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded hundreds of millions of times since 2007, and there have been millions of builders trained through MongoDB University courses. To learn more, visit mongodb.com .

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements concerning MongoDB's expanded collaboration with Google Cloud. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "will," "would" or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions or variations. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation: the effects of the ongoing military conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and Israel and Hamas on our business and future operating results; economic downturns and/or the effects of rising interest rates, inflation and volatility in the global economy and financial markets on our business and future operating results; our potential failure to meet publicly announced guidance or other expectations about our business and future operating results; our limited operating history; our history of losses; failure of our platform to satisfy customer demands; the effects of increased competition; our investments in new products and our ability to introduce new features, services or enhancements; social, ethical and security issues relating to the use of new and evolving technologies, such as artificial intelligence, in our offerings or partnerships; our ability to effectively expand our sales and marketing organization; our ability to continue to build and maintain credibility with the developer community; our ability to add new customers or increase sales to our existing customers; our ability to maintain, protect, enforce and enhance our intellectual property; the effects of social, ethical and regulatory issues relating to the use of new and evolving technologies, such as artificial intelligence, in our offerings or partnerships; the growth and expansion of the market for database products and our ability to penetrate that market; our ability to integrate acquired businesses and technologies successfully or achieve the expected benefits of such acquisitions; our ability to maintain the security of our software and adequately address privacy concerns; our ability to manage our growth effectively and successfully recruit and retain additional highly-qualified personnel; and the price volatility of our common stock. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 15, 2024, and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

