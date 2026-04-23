MongoDB Announces €74M Ireland Expansion, 200 Jobs, and New Cork Office

Investing €74M to expand MongoDB's Irish operations across engineering and AI development

Creating ~200 new jobs by 2027, growing Irish workforce by 50%+ to 500+ employees across Dublin International HQ and new Cork office

Helping 65,200+ customers move AI from experimentation to production at scale

DUBLIN, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) is expanding its Irish operations through a €74 million investment in engineering, AI development, and operational growth. As part of this expansion, the company plans to grow its Irish hybrid workforce by more than 50% by 2027, creating approximately 200 new roles across engineering, product development, and customer-facing teams. Ireland's focus on "Applied AI" aligns closely with MongoDB's role in helping 65,200+ global customers move from AI experimentation into real-world production. Anchored by its international headquarters in Dublin and a new office in Cork, the company is deepening its investment in local talent and ongoing university partnerships under the leadership of newly appointed Vice President of Product and Technology, Donal Walsh.

CJ Desai, President and Chief Executive Officer, MongoDB, said: "Ireland is an important market for MongoDB, home to exceptional talent, great customers, and the right environment to scale our global business. Our teams here are central to how we innovate for and serve our world-class customer base.

As organizations move from experimentation to building agentic AI applications in production, they need a data platform that can handle the complexity of real-world data and deliver highly accurate retrieval when the stakes are high. This investment in Ireland advances our mission to do exactly that — building the unified data platform our customers need for modern, multi-cloud, and AI applications."

The investment expands engineering and customer teams in Ireland that build and support MongoDB's modern data platform, used by organizations worldwide. These teams help customers develop secure AI-powered applications on a flexible data foundation that runs across cloud, hybrid, or on-premises environments, while supporting their efforts to meet Europe's evolving regulatory requirements around data protection, security, and the EU AI Act.

Minister Peter Burke, Department of Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, Government of Ireland, said: ''I warmly welcome MongoDB's decision to expand its Irish operations through a €74 million investment, creating 200 high-quality jobs and establishing a new office presence in Cork. This announcement is a strong endorsement of Ireland's ability to attract and grow global technology leaders in areas such as engineering and applied AI.

Ireland's focus on innovation, skills development, and regional growth continues to resonate with companies operating at the forefront of digital transformation. MongoDB's ongoing commitment to Ireland, supported by IDA Ireland, highlights the depth of our talent pool and the strength of our collaboration between industry, government, and higher education. I wish MongoDB every success as it continues to expand its footprint here.''

Dónal Travers, Executive Director, IDA Ireland, said: ''I would like to congratulate MongoDB on this significant investment of €74 million in Ireland, which will result in 200 new jobs, and the opening of a new office in Cork. Ireland is now a recognized European location for companies seeking to build their applied capabilities in artificial intelligence, a key growth driver in IDA's strategy. We are delighted to support MongoDB's innovation goals and look forward to a continued partnership in the years ahead.''

Paul Sweetman, Chief Executive, American Chamber of Commerce Ireland (AmCham), said: "I want to congratulate MongoDB on the announcement of its €74 million expansion in Ireland. This significant investment, with its strong focus on AI, underscores Ireland's position as a hub for advanced engineering, innovation, and next-generation technologies, and highlights the strength of the country's deep and collaborative talent ecosystem. It also reflects the continued confidence of US companies in Ireland as a location for high-value investment and growth. US companies already employ hundreds of thousands of people across Ireland, and recent AmCham surveys point to sustained confidence among members, with many planning further investment in areas such as AI, R&D, and digital transformation. This announcement is a clear example of how that confidence is translating into real investment and job creation."

Established in 2013, MongoDB Dublin has long played a pivotal role in helping the company achieve its mission of empowering innovators to create, transform, and disrupt industries by unleashing the power of software and data. From the energy of MongoDB's Dublin headquarters to the new collaborative space in Cork, the company has created an environment where people can see the real impact of their work. At MongoDB, employees are empowered to make a difference from day one, supported by a culture built on clarity and trust and a firm belief that every voice matters as the company shapes the future of software.

MongoDB serves more than 65,200 customers worldwide, including Anthropic, Eleven Labs, TUI, Vodafone, Decathlon, Lombard Odier, Financial Times, L'Oréal Groupe, and Volvo Connect, and counts around 75% of the Fortune 100 among its clients. The company established its EMEA headquarters in Dublin in 2013 as part of an aggressive growth plan, starting with customer and technical support. Its presence in Ireland continues to expand, with more than 13,500+ developers listing MongoDB as a skill on LinkedIn across the country. For new open roles, visit: https://www.mongodb.com/company/careers

About MongoDB

Headquartered in New York, MongoDB's mission is to empower innovators to create, transform, and disrupt industries with software. MongoDB's unified database platform was built to power the next generation of applications, and MongoDB is the most widely available, globally distributed database on the market. With integrated capabilities for operational data, search, real-time analytics, and AI-powered data retrieval, MongoDB helps organizations everywhere move faster, innovate more efficiently, and simplify complex architectures. Millions of developers and more than 65,200+ customers across industries – including ~75% of the Fortune 100 – rely on MongoDB for their most important applications. To learn more, visit mongodb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements concerning MongoDB's investment in Ireland. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control including those risks detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2026, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

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SOURCE MongoDB, Inc.