MongoDB Appoints Archana Agrawal to the Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), the leading, modern, general purpose database platform, today announced it has appointed Archana Agrawal to the company's Board of Directors. Agrawal is a veteran tech executive with more than 16 years of experience and currently is Head of Enterprise and Cloud Marketing for Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, where she heads global marketing for all products.

Prior to her current role, Agrawal served as Atlassian's Head of Data Science and Growth Marketing, where she helped build and scale the analytics capabilities for the company's high-velocity, low-friction, online distribution model. Previously, Agrawal was at TheLadders, where she led corporate-wide analytics. She began her career at the IBM Almaden Research Center.

"Given Archana's background, she understands complex technologies, knows how developers think and operate, and, most importantly, is familiar with using modern marketing technologies and techniques to scale a high-growth company," said Dev Ittycheria, President & CEO of MongoDB. "We are looking forward to leveraging Archana's expertise as we continue to build our business globally and focus on making developers' lives easier by providing the best way to work with data."

"MongoDB's superior database enables developers around the world to build better applications faster. It's exciting to see the culture of innovation, transformative technology, and a world-class team come together," said Agrawal. "I am honored to join the board and excited to help build on MongoDB's momentum and contribute to its continued success."

About MongoDB

MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 15,000 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 70 million times and there have been more than one million MongoDB University registrations.

Forward-Looking Statements

SOURCE MongoDB

