MongoDB Appoints Harsha Jalihal As Chief People Officer

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), the leading, modern general purpose database platform, today announced the appointment of Harsha Jalihal as Chief People Officer. Jalihal will oversee the company's human resources operations globally, supporting 2,100+ people in 29 countries. In this role, she will lead workforce strategy, talent acquisition and development, diversity and inclusion, total rewards, and employee engagement, and will join MongoDB's executive leadership team.

Jalihal joins MongoDB with more than two decades of experience. Most recently, Jalihal was Vice President of HR at Unilever and was responsible for delivering the end-to-end HR strategy and operations for the US business. She co-created Unilever's strategy to build a sustainable future of work across its multinational business in partnership with the Global CHRO. Jalihal was also on a part-time secondment to the World Economic Forum (WEF) where she contributed to their thought leadership on the future of work and co-authored HR 4.0, a framework for shaping people strategies in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Prior to that, she worked at Cognizant where she designed and operationalized strategy to drive early career hiring, led a Center of Excellence focused on HR expertise in strategic outsourcing deals and acquisitions and ran operations for the CFO & COO. She was also a business partner to a number of teams through Cognizant's hyper-growth phase, laying the early foundations of Cognizant's approach to talent acquisition, talent management, reward management, employee relations and more.

"At MongoDB, we recognize that our success is directly tied to our ability to attract the very best people in the industry, and to give them many opportunities to develop and grow," said Dev Ittycheria, MongoDB President & CEO. "In order to meet the needs of our rapidly expanding employee base, we needed a Chief People Officer with the operational ability to help us scale rapidly and the intellectual heft to bring new, imaginative thinking to drive strong performance while retaining the core elements of our culture and values that make this company so special. After a long and thorough search, I'm excited that we have found these things in Harsha."

"To oversee and shape the future of HR for a knowledge-based company that is growing as quickly as MongoDB is an exciting challenge," said Harsha Jalihal, MongoDB's Chief People Officer. "I'm looking forward to working with Dev and the leadership team to develop a people and culture strategy that is in service of MongoDB's business strategy, and to ensure the culture that makes this company wonderful continues to evolve to attract and retain the very best people in the industry."

About MongoDB

MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 18,400 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 110 million times and there have been more than one million MongoDB University registrations.

Investor Relations

Brian Denyeau

ICR for MongoDB

646-277-1251

[email protected]

Media Relations

Ben Wolfson/Tom McMahon

MongoDB

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements concerning the appointment of our Chief People Officer, our future growth and our ability to attract and retain talent. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "will," "would" or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions or variations. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation: the impact that the precautions we have taken in our business relative to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may have on our business; our ability to continue to build and maintain credibility with the developer community; our ability to add new customers or increase sales to our existing customers; the growth and expansion of the market for database products and our ability to penetrate that market; and our ability to manage our growth effectively and successfully recruit and retain additional highly-qualified personnel. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2020, filed with the SEC on June 5, 2020, and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

