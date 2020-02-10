MongoDB Appoints Mark Porter to the Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), the leading, modern, general purpose database platform, today announced it has appointed Mark Porter to its Board of Directors. Porter is currently the Chief Technology Officer of Grab, an on-demand transportation, food, package delivery, digital payments, and financial services company in Southeast Asia, and has been a pioneer in the database industry for decades.

Previously, Porter led many of Amazon Web Services' (AWS) database efforts including AWS Relational Database Service (RDS), Amazon Aurora and RDS for PostgreSQL, the AWS Database Migration Service and the AWS Schema Conversion Tool. Prior to Amazon, Porter held various roles including CTO of the Shared Learning Initiative at NewsCorp, Vice President of Engineering at Oracle Corporation, as well as working at NASA/JPL and being an early member of the Oracle Database Kernel group.

"There are few people that can match Mark's expertise around cloud computing, distributed systems, and database engineering at scale from both a supplier and customer perspective," said Dev Ittycheria, President & CEO of MongoDB. "As MongoDB continues to see rapid adoption of our global cloud database, Atlas, and our expanding data platform, Mark's unique insight and experience will be invaluable as we march towards our goal of making MongoDB the industry standard data platform for modern applications."

Porter began his technology career at age 16 when he began coding professionally. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Splyt, a global mobility company, and he holds a BS in Computer Science from Caltech.

"I've had the fortunate experience of being both a supplier and a customer of innovative data technologies that can fundamentally transform a business. MongoDB's document model, expressive query language, and scalable architecture enable developers to innovate incredibly quickly to serve the most demanding use cases," said Porter. "As a result, MongoDB has seen wide adoption across millions of developers and commercial use by thousands of customers across almost every vertical industry. I'm pleased to join MongoDB's board to help Dev and the leadership team build the next great data platform company."

MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 15,900 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 80 million times and there have been more than one million MongoDB University registrations.

