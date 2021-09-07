MongoDB Appoints Peder Ulander As Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), the leading, modern general purpose database platform, today announced the appointment of Peder Ulander as Chief Marketing Officer. Ulander will oversee the marketing organization including marketing operations, corporate communications, demand generation & field marketing, growth marketing and content marketing and will join MongoDB's executive leadership team.

"A developer at his core, Peder's background lines up perfectly with the DNA of MongoDB. Peder has worked in the cloud since its inception, helping companies deliver open source technologies that transform rigid, legacy infrastructures into flexible and scalable platforms allowing developers to bring new products to market quickly," said Dev Ittycheria, MongoDB President & CEO. "MongoDB is reinventing how developers work with data to build modern applications and helping companies innovate more quickly. Adding Peder to this equation will dramatically accelerate our efforts to become the world's pre-eminent application data platform."

Ulander joins MongoDB from Amazon Web Services (AWS) where he was Head of Enterprise and Developer Marketing. During his tenure, Peder helped improve AWS's engagement and reputation with open source communities through his work leading the open source marketing and strategy team. A veteran technology executive across multiple industries, he brings a rich history of helping brands, from start-ups like Cobalt Networks and Cloud.com to multi-billion dollar enterprises like Cisco and AWS, navigate and take advantage of major market transitions. An expert in managing all phases of the customer journey and product growth, Ulander thrives on educating organizations on using disruptive technologies to capture new market opportunities and differentiate themselves from the competition.

"As the world is moving from data centers to centers of data, customers need to rethink their data platform to accommodate the requirements of modern applications and new user experiences," said Ulander. "Companies like MongoDB that maintain tenets aligned to the new market need - open source, available from data center to cloud to edge, ability to perform at cloud scale with a pay as you grow model - are going to be the winners. I look forward to joining this incredible team on its journey."

About MongoDB

MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 29,000 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 200 million times and there have been more than 1.5 million registrations for MongoDB University courses.

