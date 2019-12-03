MongoDB Atlas Adds Support for AWS CloudFormation, EventBridge, PrivateLink and more

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), the leading, modern, general-purpose database platform, today announced a number of new features for its global cloud database, MongoDB Atlas, that make it seamless for users to deploy and run the service on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Across all industries, businesses are increasingly opting to run their database in the cloud as a managed service in order to take advantage of the inherent benefits of cloud computing and keep their developer teams focused on driving value, not administrative database tasks.

The addition of new security features to Atlas and new integrations with popular AWS tools such as AWS CloudFormation and Amazon EventBridge will make Atlas even easier to use for customers.

"Atlas has seen tremendous adoption, growing to more than 13,200 customers in just about three years, because it is the best way to run MongoDB in the cloud," said Sahir Azam, Chief Product Officer, MongoDB. "AWS pioneered cloud computing and continues to deliver a robust set of cloud services, and with the additional features announced today our customers running Atlas on AWS will be able to do even more to drive their business forward."

Further Investing in Robust Security

MongoDB Atlas offers best-in-class security features out of the box, including private networking with Virtual Private Clouds (VPCs), IP whitelisting & VPC peering, LDAPS integration, multi-factor authentication, granular database auditing, end-to-end encryption, and more. Updates to MongoDB Atlas will allow more organizations to meet their unique security requirements.

Customers can now connect to MongoDB Atlas with AWS PrivateLink and ensure private connectivity to the rest of their application estate running on AWS. AWS PrivateLink simplifies network architecture by allowing visibility into the same set of security controls across an entire organization. It also provides transitive connectivity from other peered and AWS Direct Connect contexts, allowing users to connect to Atlas locally and from on-premises data centers without using public IP whitelisting.

Atlas will add SAML authentication through integration with AWS Single Sign-On and other identity management providers. SAML authentication, the open standard for exchanging identity and security information between applications and service providers, lets customers centralize access management to Atlas by allowing customers to use single sign-on using their corporate directory credentials.

First introduced in beta at MongoDB's annual conference this summer, client-side field level encryption allows users to selectively encrypt individual document fields, each optionally secured with its own key and decrypted seamlessly on the client. This innovation in enterprise-grade security—where the encryption is totally separated from the database, transparent to the server and handled exclusively within the MongoDB drivers on the client—is now generally available and can be used with AWS Key Management Service (AWS KMS).

Atlas will enable passwordless authentication with support for X.509 client certificates. The database service will give users the option to issue and download certificates through the UI, acting as the certificate authority (CA). Customers can also configure Atlas with one or more CAs and all clusters will accept X.509 certificates signed by those CAs for authentication.

Deeper Integration with Amazon EventBridge and AWS CloudFormation

Increased functionality with Amazon EventBridge makes it easier for customers to build event-driven applications that leverage operational data from MongoDB Atlas. Atlas can now be seamlessly integrated as an event source and data—whether its new data that's ingested or changes to existing data—can be routed to targets such as AWS Lambda.

Atlas support for AWS CloudFormation automates data infrastructure deployment by making it easy to provision, manage, and control Atlas configurations as code. The result will increase developer velocity and allow customers to release new products and features faster by integrating MongoDB Atlas into their continuous delivery workflows.

MongoDB Data Platform & AWS

Earlier this summer, MongoDB unveiled its plans to solve data management issues beyond the database with the announcement of MongoDB Atlas Data Lake and Full Text Search.

Atlas Data Lake lets users query data in Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) using the MongoDB Query Language (MQL), and will soon allow users to leverage the results from analytics queries on Amazon S3 in the Atlas cloud database service and vice versa, enabling the application of insights across both online and offline data stores.

This is the next step towards simplifying data movement between the operational database and "offline" storage, and making what traditionally would have involved time and resource intensive ETL into something that's invisible to the user and applications.

About MongoDB

MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 15,000 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 70 million times and there have been more than one million MongoDB University registrations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements concerning the anticipated benefits of new security features, security updates and other product features. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "will," "would" or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions or variations. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation: our limited operating history; our history of losses; failure of our database platform to satisfy customer demands; the effects of increased competition; our investments in new products and our ability to introduce new features, services or enhancements; our ability to effectively expand our sales and marketing organization; our ability to continue to build and maintain credibility with the developer community; our ability to add new customers or increase sales to our existing customers; our ability to maintain, protect, enforce and enhance our intellectual property; the growth and expansion of the market for database products and our ability to penetrate that market; our ability to integrate acquired businesses and technologies successfully or achieve the expected benefits of such acquisitions; our ability to maintain the security of our software and adequately address privacy concerns; our ability to manage our growth effectively and successfully recruit and retain additional highly-qualified personnel; the price volatility of our common stock; and those risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings and reports, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on April 1, 2019 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on September 5, 2019, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

