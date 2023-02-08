MongoDB Atlas for Government Achieves FedRAMP® Moderate Authorization

Innovative cloud service helps U.S. government agencies build modern applications faster and more securely

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), today announced that it has achieved the formal FedRAMP® Moderate Authorized designation for MongoDB Atlas for Government. MongoDB Atlas for Government provides the software tools and services necessary for U.S. government organizations to quickly and easily build and deploy secure, highly-scalable, distributed applications in the cloud. In addition, an independent auditor has attested that MongoDB Atlas for Government aligns with Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) requirements.

FedRAMP is a U.S. government program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. Generally available since June 2021, MongoDB Atlas for Government is a dedicated environment for federal, state, and local agencies as well as educational institutions to build modern, cloud-native applications faster while meeting some of the most demanding data security and privacy standards.

"Security is our priority at MongoDB and a top priority for our customers. We know that with the proliferation of different types of data that is transmitted and stored in the cloud, protecting sensitive data is increasingly important for both private and public entities," said Sahir Azam, Chief Product Officer of MongoDB. "The FedRAMP Moderate designation, as well as the assessment of MongoDB Atlas for Government in support of customers with CJIS requirements, are the result of our efforts to ensure that MongoDB Atlas for Government is well positioned to secure the country's most crucial data sets and power the most innovative applications designed to transform government. Now the more than 7,500 government organizations leveraging AWS also have access to MongoDB Atlas for Government to create modern applications. We are grateful for the support and partnership of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) who sponsored MongoDB throughout the authorization process."

With MongoDB Atlas for Government, customers can deploy MongoDB clusters on Amazon Web Services (AWS) U.S. East and West Regions or AWS GovCloud to use the full functionality of MongoDB's document database, Atlas Search, fully automated backup, and more. Atlas for Government also includes extensive security controls such as network isolation, role-based access controls, always on encryption in-transit, and at-rest, at no extra cost.

MongoDB received FedRAMP authorization after demonstrating adherence to stringent performance, security, and compliance standards. With this designation, MongoDB joins an elite list of FedRAMP authorized companies who are approved to provide cloud software to government organizations, giving them the confidence to innovate and scale faster.

"Together, AWS and MongoDB serve customers across a variety of industries who are transforming their operations using the power of cloud," said Jeff Kratz, General Manager, Worldwide Public Sector Partners at AWS. "Now, with MongoDB Atlas for Government's FedRAMP Moderate authorization, MongoDB can offer U.S. government organizations a rich application developer experience that enables them to build modern applications faster, all powered by AWS. We are looking forward to continuing to work with MongoDB to help our joint customers succeed in their missions."

MongoDB is the developer data platform company empowering innovators to create, transform, and disrupt industries by unleashing the power of software and data. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 39,100 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 325 million times and there have been more than 1.5 million registrations for MongoDB University courses.

