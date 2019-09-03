MongoDB Atlas Launches on Microsoft Azure Marketplace Offering Unified Billing for Joint Customers

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB Inc . (Nasdaq: MDB), the leading modern, general purpose database platform, today announced an expanded relationship with Microsoft. MongoDB Atlas will be available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace . MongoDB will be part of Microsoft's strategic Partner Reported ACR co-sell program.

MongoDB Atlas launched in the summer of 2016 as a fully-managed global cloud database service. It is now available across 26 Azure regions providing service to thousands of customers that depend on MongoDB Atlas to drive their business. Atlas on Azure tightly integrates with popular Azure services such as PowerBI, Azure Databricks and Sitecore on Azure.

The new availability of MongoDB Atlas on Azure Marketplace will make it easier for established Azure customers to purchase and use MongoDB Atlas. The cost of MongoDB Atlas will be integrated into a customer's Azure bill, resulting in a single, simple payment.

"Microsoft has been a leader in making it easier for customers to consume and pay for cloud services, which are driving transformative innovations across many organizations," said Dev Ittycheria, President and CEO, MongoDB. "We are excited about the latest step in our strategic go-to-market partnership with Microsoft which will help bring MongoDB Atlas to the growing ecosystem of Azure Marketplace customers."

Scott Guthrie, Executive Vice President of Cloud and AI, Microsoft said, "Since launching on Azure in 2017, MongoDB Atlas has been a popular service running on Azure. Today's announcement will make it even easier for customers to consume Atlas on Azure through the Azure Marketplace. We are committed to working alongside partners like MongoDB to give our joint customers best of breed choice in technology that meets their unique business demands."

MongoDB Atlas is now generally available in the Azure Marketplace.

About MongoDB

MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 14,200 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 70 million times and there have been more than one million MongoDB University registrations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements concerning the anticipated benefits of our expanded partnership with Microsoft. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "will," "would" or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions or variations. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation: our limited operating history; our history of losses; failure of our database platform to satisfy customer demands; the effects of increased competition; our investments in new products and our ability to introduce new features, services or enhancements; our ability to effectively expand our sales and marketing organization; our ability to continue to build and maintain credibility with the developer community; our ability to add new customers or increase sales to our existing customers; our ability to maintain, protect, enforce and enhance our intellectual property; the growth and expansion of the market for database products and our ability to penetrate that market; our ability to maintain the security of our software and adequately address privacy concerns; our ability to manage our growth effectively and successfully recruit and retain highly-qualified personnel; the price volatility of our common stock; and those risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on April 1, 2019 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on June 7, 2019, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

