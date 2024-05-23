MongoDB Furthers Commitment to Security and Compliance with New Industry Certifications

Four new independently vetted certifications empower organizations with unique regulatory requirements to confidently adopt and run MongoDB Atlas

NEW YORK, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) today announced MongoDB Atlas's compliance with four additional security certifications—ISO 9001, TISAX, HDS, and TX-RAMP—which further MongoDB's commitment to safeguarding enterprise and public sector customer data. These latest certifications build upon MongoDB's strong portfolio of compliance resources and affirm MongoDB Atlas's ability to help our customers meet their most unique compliance, regulatory, and policy objectives. It's now even easier for customers in highly regulated industries to adopt and run MongoDB Atlas for mission-critical workloads while maintaining compliance with increasingly stringent regulatory requirements.

"Data is the new gold, and organizations everywhere want to take full advantage of it to build, scale, and run modern applications that transform industries and deliver exceptional customer experiences," said George Gerchow, MongoDB's Head of Trust. "But customers, especially those with sensitive or highly regulated workloads, need assurance that their technology partners are keeping their data secure, while facilitating compliance with an increasingly complex set of regulatory requirements. Thousands of MongoDB's customers already trust us to manage their most critical workloads, and these latest certifications give them even more reason to do so."

Fulfilling stringent international standards for quality management: Developed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), ISO 9001:2015 is an international standard for quality management systems that is widely recognized across industries and organizations of all sizes. MongoDB Atlas's ISO 9001:2015 certification demonstrates to customers that we have implemented a robust quality management system that aligns to stringent security and regulatory standards. ISO 9001:2015 emphasizes MongoDB's focus on delivering long-term consistency in product and service quality, which is just one reason why thousands of highly regulated customers like Wells Fargo, the UK's Department for Work and Pensions, and GE Healthcare, use MongoDB Atlas to build modern applications that deliver safe, reliable, and performant end-user experiences.



Issued by the French Public Health Code, Health Data Hosting—or Hébergeur de Données de Santé (HDS)—certifies that French healthcare providers can safely store personal health data in MongoDB Atlas and across HDS-compliant Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure cloud regions. Eight of the top 10 in the world are MongoDB customers, and now, even more healthcare industry leaders can use MongoDB's developer data platform to modernize their applications to improve patient experiences, all while keeping their data secure and their organizations compliant with HDS. Meeting the requirements of the State of Texas for cloud providers: Established by the Texas Department of Information Services, the Texas Risk and Authorization Management Program (TX-RAMP) is a program that certifies the security of cloud computing services used by Texas state agencies. MongoDB Atlas is now certified to manage confidential or regulated data in high-impact systems, enabling more Texan public sector agencies to transform next-generation applications in the cloud. MongoDB is a trusted partner for the public sector, and already, over 1,000 public sector customers in the United States rely on MongoDB to power mission-critical workloads every day.

commercetools is an industry-leading commerce platform used by major brands to build best-in-class omnichannel shopping experiences. "MongoDB Atlas meeting the stringent requirements of HDS helps us to reinforce our commitment to data security and compliance, particularly in the healthcare sector. With this certification, we can confidently support our clients in managing sensitive health data by ensuring the highest standard of protection and privacy with MongoDB Atlas," said Emil Pfrang, Director of Information Security at commercetools.

To receive these certifications, MongoDB Atlas underwent independent verification of stringent requirements around security and privacy, which demonstrate MongoDB's adherence to some of the highest compliance standards across industries. For more information on MongoDB's industry certifications, please visit the MongoDB Atlas Trust Center .

About MongoDB Atlas

MongoDB Atlas is the leading multi-cloud developer data platform that accelerates and simplifies building modern applications with a highly flexible, performant, and globally distributed operational database at its core. By providing an integrated set of data and application services in a unified environment, MongoDB Atlas enables development teams to quickly build with the security, performance, and scale modern applications require. Millions of developers and tens of thousands of customers across industries—including Cisco, GE Healthcare, Intuit, Toyota Financial Services, and Verizon—rely on MongoDB Atlas every day to innovate more quickly, efficiently, and cost-effectively for virtually every use case across the enterprise. To get started with MongoDB Atlas, visit mongodb.com/atlas .

About MongoDB

Headquartered in New York, MongoDB's mission is to empower innovators to create, transform, and disrupt industries by unleashing the power of software and data. Built by developers, for developers, MongoDB's developer data platform is a database with an integrated set of related services that allow development teams to address the growing requirements for today's wide variety of modern applications, all in a unified and consistent user experience. MongoDB has tens of thousands of customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded hundreds of millions of times since 2007, and there have been millions of builders trained through MongoDB University courses. To learn more, visit mongodb.com .

Forward-looking Statements

