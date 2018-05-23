In conjunction with this announcement, MongoDB will host a conference call on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results and business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available on the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website at http://investors.mongodb.com. To access the call by phone, dial 800-239-9838 (domestic) or 323-794-2551 (international). A replay of this conference call will be available for a limited time at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) using conference ID 8152278. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at http://investors.mongodb.com.

About MongoDB

MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 5,700 customers in over 90 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 35 million times and there have been more than 850,000 MongoDB University registrations.

Investor Relations

Brian Denyeau

ICR for MongoDB

646-277-1251

ir@mongodb.com

Media Relations

MongoDB, North America

866-237-8815 x7186

communications@mongodb.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mongodb-inc-announces-date-of-first-quarter-fiscal-2019-earnings-call-300653632.html

SOURCE MongoDB

