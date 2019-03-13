MongoDB, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

NEW YORK, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

ASC 606:

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Total Revenue of $85.5 million, up 71% Year-over-Year

Full Year Fiscal 2019 Total Revenue of $267.0 million, up 61% Year-over-Year

MongoDB Atlas Revenue 32% of Total Q4 Revenue, up over 400% Year-over-Year

ASC 605:

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Total Revenue of $83.1 million, up 85% Year-over-Year

Full Year Fiscal 2019 Total Revenue of $253.8 million, up 64% Year-over-Year

MongoDB Atlas Revenue 34% of Total Q4 Revenue, up over 400% Year-over-Year

Note: We recently adopted the new revenue recognition accounting standard Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 606 effective as of January 31, 2019 and applied as of February 1, 2018, on a full retrospective basis. This press release includes additional information to reconcile the impacts of the adoption of ASC 606 on our financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and full fiscal year ended January 31, 2019. This includes the presentation of our financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and full fiscal year 2019 under the prior revenue recognition standard ASC 605.

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), the leading, modern general purpose database platform, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2019.

"MongoDB's exceptional fourth quarter performance capped a record year for the company," said Dev Ittycheria, President and Chief Executive Officer of MongoDB. "MongoDB is being adopted by an ever increasing number of companies across diverse industries who recognize the power of our next-generation database platform to drive business performance, increase agility and shorten time to market."

Ittycheria added, "MongoDB Atlas, our fully managed global, multi-cloud database service, achieved a major milestone in the fourth quarter, surpassing $100 million in annualized revenue run rate less than three years from launch. At approximately one third of our revenue, MongoDB Atlas' tremendous growth highlights its compelling value to enable customers to focus on innovation and offload the operational burden of database management."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Highlights under ASC 606

Revenue: Total revenue was $85.5 million in the fourth quarter fiscal 2019, an increase of 71% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $80.6 million , an increase of 73% year-over-year, and services revenue was $4.9 million , an increase of 37% year-over-year.

Total revenue was in the fourth quarter fiscal 2019, an increase of 71% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was , an increase of 73% year-over-year, and services revenue was , an increase of 37% year-over-year. Gross Profit: Gross profit was $59.9 million in the fourth quarter fiscal 2019, representing a 70% gross margin, compared to 75% in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP gross profit was $61.0 million , representing a 71% non-GAAP gross margin.

Gross profit was in the fourth quarter fiscal 2019, representing a 70% gross margin, compared to 75% in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP gross profit was , representing a 71% non-GAAP gross margin. Loss from Operations: Loss from operations was $23.8 million in the fourth quarter fiscal 2019, compared to $20.9 million in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP loss from operations was $9.7 million , compared to $14.5 million in the year-ago period.

Loss from operations was in the fourth quarter fiscal 2019, compared to in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP loss from operations was , compared to in the year-ago period. Net Loss: Net loss was $22.2 million , or $0.41 per share, based on 53.8 million weighted-average shares outstanding in the fourth quarter fiscal 2019. This compares to $20.0 million , or $0.40 per share, based on 50.3 million weighted-average shares outstanding, in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP net loss was $9.1 million or $0.17 per share. This compares to $13.6 million or $0.27 per share in the year-ago period.

Net loss was , or per share, based on 53.8 million weighted-average shares outstanding in the fourth quarter fiscal 2019. This compares to , or per share, based on 50.3 million weighted-average shares outstanding, in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP net loss was or per share. This compares to or per share in the year-ago period. Cash Flow: As of January 31, 2019 , MongoDB had $466.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash. During the three months ended January 31, 2019 , MongoDB used $9.5 million of cash in operations and $3.2 million in capital expenditures, leading to negative free cash flow of $12.6 million , compared to negative free cash flow of $8.1 million in the year-ago period.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Highlights under ASC 605

Revenue: Total revenue was $83.1 million in the fourth quarter fiscal 2019, an increase of 85% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $78.3 million , an increase of 87% year-over-year, and services revenue was $4.9 million , an increase of 54% year-over-year.

Total revenue was in the fourth quarter fiscal 2019, an increase of 85% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was , an increase of 87% year-over-year, and services revenue was , an increase of 54% year-over-year. Gross Profit: Gross profit was $57.5 million in the fourth quarter fiscal 2019, representing a 69% gross margin, compared to 72% in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP gross profit was $58.6 million , representing a 71% non-GAAP gross margin.

Gross profit was in the fourth quarter fiscal 2019, representing a 69% gross margin, compared to 72% in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP gross profit was , representing a 71% non-GAAP gross margin. Loss from Operations: Loss from operations was $28.7 million in the fourth quarter fiscal 2019, compared to $27.3 million in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP loss from operations was $14.6 million , compared to $20.9 million in the year-ago period.

Loss from operations was in the fourth quarter fiscal 2019, compared to in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP loss from operations was , compared to in the year-ago period. Net Loss: Net loss was $27.1 million , or $0.50 per share, based on 53.8 million weighted-average shares outstanding, in the fourth quarter fiscal 2019. This compares to $26.4 million , or $0.52 per share, based on 50.3 million weighted-average shares outstanding, in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP net loss was $14.0 million , or $0.26 per share. This compares to $20.0 million , or $0.40 per share in the year-ago period.

Full Year Fiscal 2019 Financial Highlights Under ASC 606

Revenue: Total revenue was $267.0 million for the full year fiscal 2019, an increase of 61% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $248.4 million , an increase of 64% year-over-year, and services revenue was $18.6 million , an increase of 31% year-over-year.

Total revenue was for the full year fiscal 2019, an increase of 61% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was , an increase of 64% year-over-year, and services revenue was , an increase of 31% year-over-year. Gross Profit: Gross profit was $193.4 million for the full year fiscal 2019, representing a 72% gross margin compared to 74% the prior year. Non-GAAP gross profit was $196.7 million , representing a 74% non-GAAP gross margin.

Gross profit was for the full year fiscal 2019, representing a 72% gross margin compared to 74% the prior year. Non-GAAP gross profit was , representing a 74% non-GAAP gross margin. Loss from Operations: Loss from operations was $97.8 million for the full year fiscal 2019, compared to $84.9 million in the prior year. Non-GAAP loss from operations was $54.2 million , compared to $62.8 million in the prior year.

Loss from operations was for the full year fiscal 2019, compared to in the prior year. Non-GAAP loss from operations was , compared to in the prior year. Net Loss: Net loss was $99.0 million , or $1.90 per share, based on 52.0 million weighted-average shares outstanding, for the full year fiscal 2019. This compares to $84.0 million , or $3.54 per share, based on 23.7 million weighted-average shares outstanding, in the prior year. Non-GAAP net loss was $52.2 million , or $1.00 per share, based on 52.0 million weighted-average shares outstanding. This compares to $62.0 million , or $1.43 per share, based on 43.2 million non-GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding, in the prior year.

Net loss was , or per share, based on 52.0 million weighted-average shares outstanding, for the full year fiscal 2019. This compares to , or per share, based on 23.7 million weighted-average shares outstanding, in the prior year. Non-GAAP net loss was , or per share, based on 52.0 million weighted-average shares outstanding. This compares to , or per share, based on 43.2 million non-GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding, in the prior year. Cash Flow: During the year ended January 31, 2019 , MongoDB used $42.0 million of cash in operations and $6.8 million in capital expenditures, leading to negative free cash flow of $48.8 million , compared to negative free cash flow of $47.0 million in the prior year.

Full Year Fiscal 2019 Financial Highlights Under ASC 605

Revenue: Total revenue was $253.8 million for the full year fiscal 2019, an increase of 64% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $235.8 million , an increase of 67% year-over-year, and services revenue was $18.0 million , an increase of 38% year-over-year.

Total revenue was for the full year fiscal 2019, an increase of 64% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was , an increase of 67% year-over-year, and services revenue was , an increase of 38% year-over-year. Gross Profit: Gross profit was $180.2 million for the full year fiscal 2019, representing a 71% gross margin, compared to 72% in the prior year. Non-GAAP gross profit was $183.5 million , representing a 72% non-GAAP gross margin.

Gross profit was for the full year fiscal 2019, representing a 71% gross margin, compared to 72% in the prior year. Non-GAAP gross profit was , representing a 72% non-GAAP gross margin. Loss from Operations: Loss from operations was $117.6 million for the full year fiscal 2019, compared to $97.3 million in the prior year. Non-GAAP loss from operations was $74.1 million , compared to $75.1 million in the prior year.

Loss from operations was for the full year fiscal 2019, compared to in the prior year. Non-GAAP loss from operations was , compared to in the prior year. Net Loss: Net loss was $118.9 million , or $2.28 per share, based on 52.0 million weighted-average shares outstanding, for the full year fiscal 2019. This compares to $96.4 million , or $4.06 per share, based on 23.7 million weighted-average shares outstanding, in the prior year. Non-GAAP net loss was $72.0 million , or $1.38 per share, based on 52.0 million weighted-average shares outstanding. This compares to $74.3 million , or $1.72 per share, based on 43.2 million non-GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding, in the year-ago period.

A reconciliation of each Non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure has been provided in the financial statement tables included at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 and Recent Business Highlights

Experienced a continuation of strong developer adoption in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019. The total number of MongoDB downloads from our website alone is now more than 60 million. We have seen adoption accelerate with more than 20 million downloads in the last 12 months, an increase from the more than 12 million downloads in fiscal year 2018. Nearly 1.2 million developers have registered for MongoDB University, the company's online training and certification program.

Selected by customers across a variety of industries for an increasingly wide range of mission critical workloads. Over the past fiscal year, the number of customers with an annualized spend of more than $1 million grew by 77% to 39, and the number of six-figure customer relationships expanded by 57% to 557. MongoDB now has over 13,400 customers, up approximately 130% from last year, including over 11,400 Atlas customers, of which approximately 4,200 were acquired from mLab.

grew by 77% to 39, and the number of six-figure customer relationships expanded by 57% to 557. MongoDB now has over 13,400 customers, up approximately 130% from last year, including over 11,400 Atlas customers, of which approximately 4,200 were acquired from mLab. Continued to add features to MongoDB Atlas that further differentiate it from competing products. In addition, Atlas expanded support to 60 total regions across multiple public cloud networks, making it the most widely available global cloud database on the market.

Promoted Cedric Pech to Chief Revenue Officer. He joined MongoDB in 2017 to lead MongoDB's sales team in Europe , Middle East and Africa , where MongoDB rapidly scaled the salesforce and drove exceptional growth throughout the region. Cedric will be responsible for developing and executing MongoDB's global sales strategy.

Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, March 13, 2019, MongoDB is issuing the following financial guidance for the first quarter and full year fiscal 2020. Please note this guidance is presented under ASC 606.



First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Full Year Fiscal 2020 Revenue $82.0 million to $84.0 million $363.0 million to $371.0 million Non-GAAP Loss from Operations $(14.0) million to $(13.0) million $(59.0) million to $(55.0) million Non-GAAP Net Loss per Share $(0.25) to $(0.23) $(1.06) to $(0.98)

Reconciliation of non-GAAP loss from operations and non-GAAP net loss per share guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures; in particular, the measures and effects of stock-based compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in our stock price. We expect the variability of the above charges to have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Conference Call Information

MongoDB will host a conference call today, March 13, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its financial results and business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available on the "Investor Relations" page of MongoDB's website at https://investors.mongodb.com . To access the call by phone, dial 866-548-4713 (domestic) or 323-794-2093 (international). A replay of this conference call will be available for a limited time at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international). The replay conference ID is 1923915. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at https://investors.mongodb.com .

About MongoDB

MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 13,000 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 60 million times and there have been more than one million MongoDB University registrations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements concerning our financial guidance for the first fiscal quarter and full year fiscal 2020, [our market opportunity and demand for a cloud-based data platform, our go-to-market and growth strategies, our value proposition for customers and the potential advantages of our new products and enhancements, and our ability to expand our leadership position and drive revenue growth]. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "will," "would" or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions or variations. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation: our limited operating history; our history of losses; failure of our database platform to satisfy customer demands; the effects of increased competition; our investments in new products and our ability to introduce new features, services or enhancements; our ability to effectively expand our sales and marketing organization; our ability to continue to build and maintain credibility with the developer community; our ability to add new customers or increase sales to our existing customers; our ability to maintain, protect, enforce and enhance our intellectual property; the growth and expansion of the market for database products and our ability to penetrate that market; our ability to maintain the security of our software and adequately address privacy concerns; our ability to manage our growth effectively and successfully recruit additional highly-qualified personnel; the price volatility of our common stock; and those risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings and reports, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 30, 2018 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on September 7, 2018 and December 6, 2018, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the following financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share and free cash flow. Non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin exclude stock-based compensation expense. Non-GAAP loss from operations and non-GAAP net loss exclude:

stock-based compensation expense;

amortization of intangible assets for the recently acquired customer relationships and acquired technology associated with the purchase of mLab, as well as for the prior acquisition of WiredTiger;

amortization of the Founder Holdback associated with the mLab purchase, that was deemed to be compensation expense for GAAP purposes;

acquisition costs associated with the purchase of mLab;

accelerated charges associated with the New York City office move; and

office move; and in the case of non-GAAP net loss, non-cash interest expense related to our convertible senior notes, a non-recurring income tax benefit associated with the acquisition of mLab intangible assets, and the change in fair value of warrant liability.

Non-GAAP net loss per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net loss by the weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted, and for periods prior to and including the period in which we completed our initial public offering, giving effect to the conversion of preferred stock at the beginning of the period. MongoDB uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating MongoDB's ongoing operational performance. MongoDB believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing its financial results with other companies in MongoDB's industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Free cash flow represents net cash used in operating activities less capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs, if any. MongoDB uses free cash flow to understand and evaluate its liquidity and to generate future operating plans. The exclusion of capital expenditures and amounts capitalized for software development facilitates comparisons of MongoDB's liquidity on a period-to-period basis and excludes items that it does not consider to be indicative of its liquidity. MongoDB believes that free cash flow is a measure of liquidity that provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the strength of its liquidity and future ability to generate cash that can be used for strategic opportunities or investing in its business in the same manner as MongoDB's management and board of directors.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In particular, other companies may report non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, free cash flow or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, as presented below. This earnings press release and any future releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can also be found on the Investor Relations page of MongoDB's website at https://investors.mongodb.com .

MONGODB, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)





As of January 31,

2019

2018

*As Adjusted Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 147,831

$ 61,902 Short-term investments 318,139

217,072 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,539 and $1,238 as of January 31, 2019

and 2018, respectively 64,833

46,872 Deferred commissions 15,878

11,798 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,555

9,638 Total current assets 566,236

347,282 Property and equipment, net 73,664

59,557 Goodwill 41,878

1,700 Acquired intangible assets, net 15,894

1,627 Deferred tax assets 1,193

326 Other assets 34,611

22,352 Total assets $ 733,476

$ 432,844 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 2,153

$ 2,261 Accrued compensation and benefits 25,982

17,433 Other accrued liabilities 14,169

8,423 Deferred revenue 122,333

84,415 Total current liabilities 164,637

112,532 Deferred rent, non-current 2,567

925 Deferred tax liability, non-current 106

18 Deferred revenue, non-current 15,343

16,499 Convertible senior notes, net 216,858

— Other liabilities, non-current 69,399

55,213 Total liabilities 468,910

185,187 Stockholders' equity:





Class A common stock, par value of $0.001 per share; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized as of January 31,

2019 and 2018; 36,286,573 and 13,303,028 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2019 and

2018, respectively 36

13 Class B common stock, par value of $0.001 per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized as of January 31, 2019

and 2018; 18,134,608 and 37,371,914 shares issued as of January 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively;

18,035,237 and 37,272,543 shares outstanding as of January 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively 18

38 Additional paid-in capital 754,612

638,680 Treasury stock, 99,371 shares (repurchased at an average of $13.27 per share) as of January 31, 2019 and 2018 (1,319)

(1,319) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (174)

(159) Accumulated deficit (488,607)

(389,596) Total stockholders' equity 264,566

247,657 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 733,476

$ 432,844 * Prior period information has been adjusted to reflect the adoption of ASU No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606) ("New Revenue

Standard"), which MongoDB adopted on January 31, 2019 and applied retrospectively as of February 1, 2018.

MONGODB, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended January 31,

Year Ended January 31,

2019

2018

*As Adjusted

2019

2018

*As Adjusted Revenue:













Subscription $ 80,632

$ 46,498

$ 248,391

$ 151,853 Services 4,852

3,553

18,625

14,175 Total revenue 85,484

50,051

267,016

166,028 Cost of revenue:













Subscription(1) 20,821

9,097

56,255

30,766 Services(1) 4,746

3,304

17,313

12,093 Total cost of revenue 25,567

12,401

73,568

42,859 Gross profit 59,917

37,650

193,448

123,169 Operating expenses:













Sales and marketing(1) 42,482

31,534

148,296

109,073 Research and development(1) 26,600

16,788

89,854

62,202 General and administrative(1) 14,596

10,242

53,063

36,775 Total operating expenses 83,678

58,564

291,213

208,050 Loss from operations (23,761)

(20,914)

(97,765)

(84,881) Other income (expense), net (2,424)

1,349

(4,564)

2,195 Loss before provision for income taxes (26,185)

(19,565)

(102,329)

(82,686) Provision for income taxes (3,998)

470

(3,318)

1,287 Net loss $ (22,187)

$ (20,035)

$ (99,011)

$ (83,973) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.41)

$ (0.40)

$ (1.90)

$ (3.54) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share,

basic and diluted 53,825,561

50,287,162

52,034,596

23,718,391















* Prior period information has been adjusted to reflect the adoption of the New Revenue Standard, which MongoDB adopted on January

31, 2019 and applied retrospectively as of February 1, 2018.



(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:















Three Months Ended January 31,

Year Ended January 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Cost of revenue—subscription $ 644

$ 227

$ 2,047

$ 730 Cost of revenue—services 439

170

1,239

462 Sales and marketing 3,620

1,964

11,059

6,364 Research and development 3,446

1,680

11,687

5,752 General and administrative 2,404

2,128

11,371

7,927 Total stock‑based compensation expense $ 10,553

$ 6,169

$ 37,403

$ 21,235

MONGODB, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended January 31,

Year Ended January 31,

2019

2018

*As Adjusted

2019

2018

*As Adjusted Cash flows from operating activities













Net loss $ (22,187)

$ (20,035)

$ (99,011)

$ (83,973) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating

activities:













Depreciation and amortization 2,458

914

5,792

3,703 Stock-based compensation 10,553

6,169

37,403

21,235 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 3,166

—

7,399

— Non-cash interest on office financing lease 911

—

1,570

— Deferred income taxes (4,609)

(465)

(4,960)

(302) Change in fair value of warrant liability —

—

—

(101) Change in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable (24,491)

(11,248)

(15,224)

(15,901) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (82)

779

(9,583)

(2,782) Deferred commissions (6,549)

(4,657)

(16,134)

(6,422) Other long-term assets (181)

(17)

(214)

(687) Accounts payable (748)

(1,058)

(913)

(371) Deferred rent 384

(48)

1,642

(133) Accrued liabilities 6,380

5,952

13,564

8,115 Deferred revenue 25,515

16,002

36,680

32,738 Net cash used in operating activities (9,480)

(7,712)

(41,989)

(44,881) Cash flows from investing activities













Purchases of property and equipment (3,150)

(421)

(6,848)

(2,135) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (55,517)

—

(55,517)

— Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 244,000

8,000

450,000

82,230 Purchases of marketable securities (178,178)

(179,503)

(547,914)

(252,382) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 7,155

(171,924)

(160,279)

(172,287) Cash flows from financing activities













Proceeds from exercise of stock options, including early

exercised stock options 4,613

166

22,244

8,367 Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under the

Employee Stock Purchase Plan 4,906

—

10,532

— Repurchase of early exercised stock options —

(93)

(327)

(242) Proceeds from borrowings on convertible senior notes, net of

issuance costs —

—

291,145

— Payment for purchase of capped calls —

—

(37,086)

— Proceeds from tenant improvement allowance on build-to-suit

lease 1,095

—

1,728

— Proceeds from the IPO, net of underwriting discounts and

commissions —

—

—

205,494 Proceeds from exercise of redeemable convertible preferred stock

warrants —

—

—

1 Payment of offering costs —

(1,384)

—

(3,728) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 10,614

(1,311)

288,236

209,892 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and

restricted cash 53

109

(48)

291 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 8,342

(180,838)

85,920

(6,985) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 140,005

243,265

62,427

69,412 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 148,347

$ 62,427

$ 148,347

$ 62,427

* Prior period information has been adjusted to reflect the adoption of the New Revenue Standard, which MongoDB adopted on January 31, 2019 and applied retrospectively as of February 1, 2018.

MONGODB, INC.

IMPACT OF ADOPTION OF THE NEW REVENUE STANDARD

ON THE QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Year Ended

April 30,

2018

As Previously Reported

Impact of

Adoption

April 30,

2018

As Adjusted

July 31,

2018

As Previously

Reported

Impact of

Adoption

July 31,

2018

As Adjusted

October 31,

2018

As Previously

Reported

Impact of

Adoption

October 31,

2018

As Adjusted

January 31,

2019

Old Revenue

Standard

Impact of

Adoption

January 31,

2019

As Adjusted

January 31,

2019

Old Revenue

Standard

Impact of

Adoption

January 31,

2019

As Adjusted Revenue:

























































Subscription $ 44,565

$ 1,504

$ 46,069

$ 52,933

$ 2,153

$ 55,086

$ 60,090

$ 6,514

$ 66,604

$ 78,250

$ 2,382

$ 80,632

$ 235,838

$ 12,553

$ 248,391 Services 3,657

413

4,070

4,557

(32)

4,525

4,895

283

5,178

4,858

(6)

4,852

17,967

658

18,625 Total revenue 48,222

1,917

50,139

57,490

2,121

59,611

64,985

6,797

71,782

83,108

2,376

85,484

253,805

13,211

267,016 Cost of revenue:

























































Subscription 10,070

—

10,070

12,116

—

12,116

13,248

—

13,248

20,821

—

20,821

56,255

—

56,255 Services 3,679

—

3,679

4,378

—

4,378

4,510

—

4,510

4,746

—

4,746

17,313

—

17,313 Total cost of revenue 13,749

—

13,749

16,494

—

16,494

17,758

—

17,758

25,567

—

25,567

73,568

—

73,568 Gross profit 34,473

1,917

36,390

40,996

2,121

43,117

47,227

6,797

54,024

57,541

2,376

59,917

180,237

13,211

193,448 Operating expenses:

























































Sales and marketing 33,889

(692)

33,197

37,880

(1,343)

36,537

38,116

(2,036)

36,080

45,058

(2,576)

42,482

154,943

(6,647)

148,296 Research and development 18,645

—

18,645

21,430

—

21,430

23,179

—

23,179

26,600

—

26,600

89,854

—

89,854 General and administrative 11,227

—

11,227

12,254

—

12,254

14,986

—

14,986

14,596

—

14,596

53,063

—

53,063 Total operating expenses 63,761

(692)

63,069

71,564

(1,343)

70,221

76,281

(2,036)

74,245

86,254

(2,576)

83,678

297,860

(6,647)

291,213 Loss from operations (29,288)

2,609

(26,679)

(30,568)

3,464

(27,104)

(29,054)

8,833

(20,221)

(28,713)

4,952

(23,761)

(117,623)

19,858

(97,765) Other income (expense), net 591

—

591

(432)

—

(432)

(2,299)

—

(2,299)

(2,424)

—

(2,424)

(4,564)

—

(4,564) Loss before provision for

income taxes (28,697)

2,609

(26,088)

(31,000)

3,464

(27,536)

(31,353)

8,833

(22,520)

(31,137)

4,952

(26,185)

(122,187)

19,858

(102,329) Provision for income taxes 467

—

467

246

—

246

(33)

—

(33)

(3,998)

—

(3,998)

(3,318)

—

(3,318) Net loss $ (29,164)

$ 2,609

$ (26,555)

$ (31,246)

$ 3,464

$ (27,782)

$ (31,320)

$ 8,833

$ (22,487)

$ (27,139)

$ 4,952

$ (22,187)

$ (118,869)

$ 19,858

$ (99,011) Net loss per share, basic

and diluted $ (0.58)

$ 0.05

$ (0.53)

$ (0.61)

$ 0.07

$ (0.54)

$ (0.59)

$ 0.16

$ (0.43)

$ (0.50)

$ 0.09

$ (0.41)

$ (2.28)

$ 0.38

$ (1.90) Weighted-average shares

used to compute net loss

per share, basic and

diluted 50,350

—

50,350

51,185

—

51,185

52,703

—

52,703

53,826

—

53,826

52,035

—

52,035