MongoDB, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), the leading, modern general purpose database platform, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended July 31, 2019.

"MongoDB's strong second quarter results are the latest indication of our growing leadership position as the modern data platform of choice," said Dev Ittycheria, President and Chief Executive Officer of MongoDB. "Our best-in-class product and increasingly sophisticated go-to-market strategy are driving strong adoption for a growing number of use cases by customers of all sizes."

Ittycheria added, "The recent release of MongoDB 4.2 and introduction of new products and features such MongoDB Atlas Data Lake and MongoDB Full-Text Search further extend the value of our platform and enable customers to get more value from their data. We are confident that our innovative product offerings will position MongoDB for continued success."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenue: Total revenue was $99.4 million in the second quarter fiscal 2020, an increase of 67% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $94.2 million , an increase of 71% year-over-year, and services revenue was $5.2 million , an increase of 15% year-over-year.

Total revenue was in the second quarter fiscal 2020, an increase of 67% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was , an increase of 71% year-over-year, and services revenue was , an increase of 15% year-over-year. Gross Profit: Gross profit was $69.2 million in the second quarter fiscal 2020, representing a 70% gross margin, compared to 72% in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP gross profit was $71.1 million , representing a 72% non-GAAP gross margin.

Gross profit was in the second quarter fiscal 2020, representing a 70% gross margin, compared to 72% in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP gross profit was , representing a 72% non-GAAP gross margin. Loss from Operations: Loss from operations was $37.7 million in the second quarter fiscal 2020, compared to $27.1 million in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP loss from operations was $14.8 million , compared to $17.9 million in the year-ago period.

Loss from operations was in the second quarter fiscal 2020, compared to in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP loss from operations was , compared to in the year-ago period. Net Loss: Net loss was $37.3 million , or $0.67 per share, based on 55.6 million weighted-average shares outstanding in the second quarter fiscal 2020. This compares to $27.8 million , or $0.54 per share, based on 51.2 million weighted-average shares outstanding, in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP net loss was $14.7 million or $0.26 per share. This compares to $17.5 million or $0.34 per share in the year-ago period.

Net loss was , or per share, based on 55.6 million weighted-average shares outstanding in the second quarter fiscal 2020. This compares to , or per share, based on 51.2 million weighted-average shares outstanding, in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP net loss was or per share. This compares to or per share in the year-ago period. Cash Flow: As of July 31, 2019 , MongoDB had $436 .6 million in cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash. During the three months ended July 31, 2019 , MongoDB used $12.6 million of cash from operations and $1.2 million in capital expenditures, leading to negative free cash flow of $13.8 million , compared to negative free cash flow of $18.0 million in the year-ago period.

We adopted the new revenue recognition accounting standard Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 606 effective as of January 31, 2019 and applied as of February 1, 2018, on a full retrospective basis. All amounts and disclosures in this press release have been updated to comply with the new revenue recognition standard.

A reconciliation of each Non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure has been provided in the financial statement tables included at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 and Recent Business Highlights

Made significant product announcements in June that further MongoDB's mission to provide the best way to work with data. MongoDB 4.2 added distributed transactions, client-side field level encryption, an updated Kubernetes operator and more to the core MongoDB database. MongoDB extended its expertise beyond the database to a data platform with the announcements of MongoDB Atlas Data Lake and MongoDB Atlas Full-Text Search, and the general availability of MongoDB Charts. The company also unveiled its vision for Realm, the mobile database acquired in May, to give developers a better way to work with data throughout the application lifecycle.

Continued engagement with the growing MongoDB community as the company hosted its most successful developer event to date at MongoDB World in New York City , June 17-19 . MongoDB World 2019 saw record attendance of MongoDB users from 40 countries, offered 106 sessions and featured a global hackathon with 900 participants that built 83 projects on MongoDB.

, . MongoDB World 2019 saw record attendance of MongoDB users from 40 countries, offered 106 sessions and featured a global hackathon with 900 participants that built 83 projects on MongoDB. Saw growing momentum with all three major cloud providers. The company experienced strong initial traction with GCP in the first quarter of the partnership. MongoDB also expanded its relationship with Microsoft by launching the availability of MongoDB Atlas on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, simplifying billing for joint customers, and joining Microsoft's Strategic Partner Reported ACR co-sell program. The company also delivered another record Atlas quarter on AWS.

Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, September 4, 2019, MongoDB is issuing the following financial guidance for the third quarter and full year fiscal 2020.



Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Full Year Fiscal 2020 Revenue $98.0 million to $100.0 million $390.0 million to $395.0 million Non-GAAP Loss from Operations $(16.5) million to $(15.5) million $(62.0) million to $(59.0) million Non-GAAP Net Loss per Share $(0.29) to $(0.27) $(1.11) to $(1.06)

Reconciliation of non-GAAP loss from operations and non-GAAP net loss per share guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures; in particular, the measures and effects of stock-based compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in our stock price. We expect the variability of the above charges to have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Conference Call Information

MongoDB will host a conference call today, September 4, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its financial results and business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available on the "Investor Relations" page of MongoDB's website at https://investors.mongodb.com . To access the call by phone, dial 800-289-0438 (domestic) or 323-794-2423 (international). A replay of this conference call will be available for a limited time at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international). The replay conference ID is 1930605. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at https://investors.mongodb.com .

About MongoDB

MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 15,000 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 70 million times and there have been more than one million MongoDB University registrations.

Forward-Looking Statements

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the following financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share and free cash flow. Non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin exclude stock-based compensation expense. Non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share exclude:

stock-based compensation expense;

amortization of intangible assets for the acquired technology and acquired customer relationships associated with the purchase of Realm, as well as for the prior acquisitions of mLab and WiredTiger;

amortization of the founder holdback associated with the mLab purchase that was deemed to be compensation expense for GAAP purposes;

acquisition costs associated with the purchase of Realm; and

in the case of non-GAAP net loss, non-cash interest expense related to our convertible senior notes and a non-recurring income tax benefit associated with the acquisition of Realm intangible assets.

MongoDB uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating MongoDB's ongoing operational performance. MongoDB believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing its financial results with other companies in MongoDB's industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Free cash flow represents net cash used in operating activities less capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs, if any. MongoDB uses free cash flow to understand and evaluate its liquidity and to generate future operating plans. The exclusion of capital expenditures and amounts capitalized for software development facilitates comparisons of MongoDB's liquidity on a period-to-period basis and excludes items that it does not consider to be indicative of its liquidity. MongoDB believes that free cash flow is a measure of liquidity that provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the strength of its liquidity and future ability to generate cash that can be used for strategic opportunities or investing in its business in the same manner as MongoDB's management and board of directors.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In particular, other companies may report non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, free cash flow or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, as presented below. This earnings press release and any future releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can also be found on the Investor Relations page of MongoDB's website at https://investors.mongodb.com .

MONGODB, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)



July 31, 2019

January 31, 2019 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 186,684



$ 147,831

Short-term investments 249,369



318,139

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,479 and $1,539 as of July 31, 2019 and January 31, 2019, respectively 66,783



72,808

Deferred commissions 18,093



15,878

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,444



11,580

Total current assets 533,373



566,236

Property and equipment, net 59,629



73,664

Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,698



—

Goodwill 55,484



41,878

Acquired intangible assets, net 40,102



15,894

Deferred tax assets 1,897



1,193

Other assets 39,414



34,611

Total assets $ 741,597



$ 733,476

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 2,658



$ 2,153

Accrued compensation and benefits 25,670



25,982

Operating lease liabilities 3,729



—

Other accrued liabilities 25,921



14,169

Deferred revenue 131,024



122,333

Total current liabilities 189,002



164,637

Deferred rent, non-current —



2,567

Deferred tax liability, non-current 114



106

Operating lease liabilities, non-current 9,002



—

Deferred revenue, non-current 19,175



15,343

Convertible senior notes, net 223,356



216,858

Other liabilities, non-current 61,605



69,399

Total liabilities 502,254



468,910

Stockholders' equity:





Class A common stock, par value of $0.001 per share; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized as of July 31, 2019 and January 31, 2019; 46,885,379 and 36,286,573 shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2019 and January 31, 2019, respectively 47



36

Class B common stock, par value of $0.001 per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized as of July 31, 2019 and January 31, 2019; 9,452,608 and 18,134,608 shares issued as of July 31, 2019 and January 31, 2019, respectively; 9,353,237 and 18,035,237 shares outstanding as of July 31, 2019 and January 31, 2019, respectively 9



18

Additional paid-in capital 804,224



754,612

Treasury stock, 99,371 shares (repurchased at an average of $13.27 per share) as of July 31, 2019 and January 31, 2019 (1,319)



(1,319)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (332)



(174)

Accumulated deficit (563,286)



(488,607)

Total stockholders' equity 239,343



264,566

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 741,597



$ 733,476



MONGODB, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenue:













Subscription $ 94,156



$ 55,086



$ 178,150



$ 101,155

Services 5,212



4,525



10,606



8,595

Total revenue 99,368



59,611



188,756



109,750

Cost of revenue(1):













Subscription 24,373



12,116



46,968



22,186

Services 5,829



4,378



11,406



8,057

Total cost of revenue 30,202



16,494



58,374



30,243

Gross profit 69,166



43,117



130,382



79,507

Operating expenses:













Sales and marketing(1) 53,524



36,537



99,644



69,734

Research and development(1) 37,140



21,430



68,008



40,075

General and administrative(1) 16,174



12,254



30,979



23,481

Total operating expenses 106,838



70,221



198,631



133,290

Loss from operations (37,672)



(27,104)



(68,249)



(53,783)

Other income (loss), net (3,005)



(432)



(5,806)



159

Loss before provision for income taxes (40,677)



(27,536)



(74,055)



(53,624)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes (3,341)



246



(3,479)



713

Net loss $ (37,336)



$ (27,782)



$ (70,576)



$ (54,337)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.67)



$ (0.54)



$ (1.28)



$ (1.07)

Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 55,647,707



51,185,258



55,186,945



50,784,422



































(1) Includes stock‑based compensation expense as follows:





Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Cost of revenue—subscription $ 1,214



$ 489



$ 2,202



$ 848

Cost of revenue—services 721



281



1,314



465

Sales and marketing 5,944



2,129



10,884



4,347

Research and development 6,114



2,904



10,634



5,110

General and administrative 3,669



3,206



6,637



5,816

Total stock‑based compensation expense $ 17,662



$ 9,009



$ 31,671



$ 16,586



MONGODB, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities













Net loss $ (37,336)



$ (27,782)



$ (70,576)



$ (54,337)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 3,731



806



6,029



1,623

Stock-based compensation 17,662



9,078



31,671



16,586

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 3,277



1,094



6,498



1,094

Amortization of finance right-of-use assets 994



—



1,988



—

Non-cash interest on finance lease liabilities 918



—



1,823



—

Deferred income taxes (3,675)



43



(4,232)



47

Accretion of discount on short-term investments (1,242)



(689)



(2,751)



(1,070)

Change in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable (4,740)



(7,549)



6,220



6,469

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 135



2,025



(125)



(840)

Deferred commissions (4,059)



(2,087)



(7,046)



(3,355)

Operating lease right-of-use assets 899



—



1,119



—

Other long-term assets (5)



116



27



46

Accounts payable 708



245



440



(394)

Deferred rent —



445



—



917

Accrued liabilities 4,961



3,924



8,285



1,957

Operating lease liabilities (887)



—



(1,082)



—

Deferred revenue 6,066



3,479



12,333



6,356

Net cash used in operating activities (12,593)



(16,852)



(9,379)



(24,901)

Cash flows from investing activities













Purchases of property and equipment (1,207)



(1,194)



(1,596)



(1,561)

Acquisition, net of cash acquired (38,629)



—



(38,629)



—

Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 140,000



60,000



280,000



118,000

Purchases of marketable securities (70,001)



(300,467)



(209,025)



(300,467)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 30,163



(241,661)



30,750



(184,028)

Cash flows from financing activities













Proceeds from exercise of stock options, including early exercised stock options 4,913



7,818



11,350



8,106

Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan 6,394



5,626



6,394



5,626

Repurchase of early exercised stock options (1)



(157)



(31)



(309)

Proceeds from borrowings on convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs —



293,161



—



293,161

Payment for purchase of capped calls —



(37,086)



—



(37,086)

Proceeds from tenant allowance related to build to suit lease —



376



—



376

Net cash provided by financing activities 11,306



269,738



17,713



269,874

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (252)



(75)



(233)



(83)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 28,624



11,150



38,851



60,862

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 158,574



112,139



148,347



62,427

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 187,198



$ 123,289



$ 187,198



$ 123,289



MONGODB, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)









Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit:













Gross profit on a GAAP basis $ 69,166



$ 43,117



$ 130,382



$ 79,507

Gross margin (Gross profit/Total revenue) on a GAAP basis 70 %

72 %

69 %

72 % Add back:













Stock-based compensation expense: Cost of Revenue—Subscription 1,214



489



2,202



848

Stock-based compensation expense: Cost of Revenue—Services 721



281



1,314



465

Non-GAAP gross profit $ 71,101



$ 43,887



$ 133,898



$ 80,820

Non-GAAP gross margin (Non-GAAP gross profit/Total revenue) 72 %

74 %

71 %

74 %















Reconciliation of GAAP loss from operations to non-GAAP loss from operations:













Loss from operations on a GAAP basis $ (37,672)



$ (27,104)



$ (68,249)



$ (53,783)

Add back:













Stock-based compensation expense 17,662



9,009



31,671



16,586

Amortization of intangible assets and Founder Holdback associated with acquisitions 5,018



221



8,598



442

Acquisition costs 231



—



577



—

Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (14,761)



$ (17,874)



$ (27,403)



$ (36,755)

















Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net loss:













Net loss on a GAAP basis $ (37,336)



$ (27,782)



$ (70,576)



$ (54,337)

Add back:













Stock-based compensation expense 17,662



9,009



31,671



16,586

Amortization of intangible assets and Founder Holdback associated with acquisitions 5,018



221



8,598



442

Acquisition costs 231



—



577



—

Non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes 3,277



1,094



6,498



1,094

Non-recurring income tax benefit associated with the acquisition of Realm intangible assets (3,536)



—



(3,536)



—

Non-GAAP net loss $ (14,684)



$ (17,458)



$ (26,768)



$ (36,215)

















Reconciliation of GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted, to non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted:













Net loss per share, basic and diluted, on a GAAP basis $ (0.67)



$ (0.54)



$ (1.28)



$ (1.07)

Add back:













Stock-based compensation expense 0.32



0.18



0.57



0.33

Amortization of intangible assets and Founder Holdback associated with acquisitions 0.09



—



0.15



0.01

Acquisition costs —



—



0.01



—

Non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes 0.06



0.02



0.12



0.02

Non-recurring income tax benefit associated with the acquisition of Realm intangible assets (0.06)



—



(0.06)



—

Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.26)



$ (0.34)



$ (0.49)



$ (0.71)



The following table presents a reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash used in operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for each of the periods indicated (unaudited, in thousands):



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net cash used in operating activities $ (12,593)



$ (16,852)



$ (9,379)



$ (24,901)

Capital expenditures (1,207)



(1,194)



(1,596)



(1,561)

Capitalized software —



—



—



—

Free cash flow $ (13,800)



$ (18,046)



$ (10,975)



$ (26,462)



MONGODB, INC. CUSTOMER COUNT METRICS

The following table presents certain customer count information as of the periods indicated:





As of

7/31/2017

10/31/2017

1/31/2018

4/30/2018

7/31/2018

10/31/2018

1/31/2019

4/30/2019

7/31/2019 Total Customers 4,300+

4,900+

5,700+

6,600+

7,400+

8,300+

13,400+

14,200+

15,000+ Direct Sales Customers(a) 1,350+

1,400+

1,450+

1,550+

1,600+

1,700+

1,750+

1,800+

1,850+ MongoDB Atlas Customers 1,900+

2,600+

3,400+

4,400+

5,300+

6,200+

11,400+

12,300+

13,200+ Customers over $100K(b) 296

320

354

394

438

490

557

598

622





(a) Direct Sales Customers are customers that were sold through our direct sales force and channel partners.



(b) Represents the number of customers with $100,000 or greater in annualized recurring revenue ("ARR") and annualized monthly recurring revenue ("MRR"). We define ARR as the subscription revenue we would contractually expect to receive from customers over the following 12 months assuming no increases or reductions in their subscriptions. ARR excludes self-service products, including MongoDB Atlas not sold on a commitment basis. ARR also excludes professional services. For customers who utilize our self-service offerings, we measure the annualized MRR, which is calculated by annualizing their usage of our self-serve products in the prior 30 days and assuming no increases or reductions in their usage.

SOURCE MongoDB, Inc.