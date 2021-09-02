MongoDB, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), the leading, modern general purpose database platform, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended July 31, 2021.

"MongoDB's second quarter results were exceptionally strong across the board, highlighted by Atlas revenue growth of 83%. Our performance reflects the desire of nearly every business to use a modern application data platform that enables them to accelerate the pace of their digital innovation agenda," said Dev Ittycheria, President and Chief Executive Officer of MongoDB.

"It is becoming increasingly clear that the fastest and most compelling way to build modern applications is to use MongoDB. Our introduction of MongoDB 5.0, with new product enhancements like Atlas Serverless, Live Resharding, Versioned API and native time series support, is the latest example of how we address a growing set of critical business issues for customers. As a result, MongoDB is increasingly becoming a strategic technology partner and standard for customers, which supports our ability to generate attractive growth at scale for the foreseeable future."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue: Total revenue was $198.7 million in the second quarter fiscal 2022, an increase of 44% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $191.4 million , an increase of 44% year-over-year, and services revenue was $7.4 million , an increase of 27% year-over-year.



Total revenue was in the second quarter fiscal 2022, an increase of 44% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was , an increase of 44% year-over-year, and services revenue was , an increase of 27% year-over-year. Gross Profit: Gross profit was $138.0 million in the second quarter fiscal 2022, representing a 69% gross margin, consistent with gross margin in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP gross profit was $142.9 million , representing a 72% non-GAAP gross margin.



Gross profit was in the second quarter fiscal 2022, representing a 69% gross margin, consistent with gross margin in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP gross profit was , representing a 72% non-GAAP gross margin. Loss from Operations: Loss from operations was $72.5 million in the second quarter fiscal 2022, compared to $49.8 million in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP loss from operations was $11.5 million , compared to $10.2 million in the year-ago period.



Loss from operations was in the second quarter fiscal 2022, compared to in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP loss from operations was , compared to in the year-ago period. Net Loss: Net loss was $77.1 million , or $1.22 per share, based on 63.4 million weighted-average shares outstanding in the second quarter fiscal 2022. This compares to $64.5 million , or $1.10 per share, based on 58.4 million weighted-average shares outstanding, in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP net loss was $15.2 million or $0.24 per share. This compares to $12.7 million or $0.22 per share in the year-ago period.



Net loss was , or per share, based on 63.4 million weighted-average shares outstanding in the second quarter fiscal 2022. This compares to , or per share, based on 58.4 million weighted-average shares outstanding, in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP net loss was or per share. This compares to or per share in the year-ago period. Cash Flow: As of July 31, 2021 , MongoDB had $1.8 billion in cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash. During the three months ended July 31, 2021 , MongoDB used $19.8 million of cash in operations, $1.7 million of cash in capital expenditures and $1.2 million of cash in principal repayments of finance leases, leading to negative free cash flow of $22.7 million , compared to negative free cash flow of $15.0 million in the year-ago period.

A reconciliation of each Non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure has been provided in the financial statement tables included at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 and Recent Business Highlights

The adoption of MongoDB continues to rise as we recently surpassed 200 million cumulative downloads from our website. Moreover, we had more than 75 million downloads over the last 12 months alone, which is greater than the cumulative downloads in the first 11 years of MongoDB's existence. The pace of downloads further underscores the popularity of MongoDB.



Launched a number of significant product enhancements including the general availability of MongoDB 5.0 with native time series support and a preview of serverless databases in MongoDB Atlas at our two-day developer event, MongoDB.live. We also continued the evolution of our industry leading application data platform with enhancements to Atlas Search, Atlas Data Lake, and Realm, MongoDB's end-to-end mobile data solution.



MongoDB Atlas for Government received approval as FedRAMP Ready for Agency Authorization. This offering, available in AWS GovCloud (US) and AWS US East/West regions, provides the simplest way to deploy, operate, and scale MongoDB in a FedRAMP Ready environment to help customers meet the most demanding data security and privacy standards.

Based on information as of today, September 2, 2021, MongoDB is issuing the following financial guidance for the third quarter and full year fiscal 2022.



Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Full Year Fiscal 2022 Revenue $202.0 million to $204.0 million $805.0 million to $811.0 million Non-GAAP Loss from Operations $(25.0) million to $(23.0) million $(67.0) million to $(62.0) million Non-GAAP Net Loss per Share $(0.42) to $(0.39) $(1.20) to $(1.13)

The guidance provided above is forward-looking in nature. Actual results may differ materially. See the cautionary note regarding "Forward-Looking Statements" below. Fluctuations in MongoDB's operating results may be particularly pronounced in the current economic environment due to continuing uncertainty caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the duration and ultimate impact of which is difficult to predict at this time. The situation regarding COVID-19 remains uncertain and could change rapidly, and MongoDB will continue to evaluate its potential impact on its business.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP loss from operations and non-GAAP net loss per share guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures; in particular, the measures and effects of stock-based compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in our stock price. We expect the variability of the above charges to have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Conference Call Information

MongoDB will host a conference call today, September 2, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its financial results and business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available on the "Investor Relations" page of MongoDB's website at https://investors.mongodb.com. To access the call by phone, dial 844-808-6880 (domestic) or 412-317-5284 (international). A replay of this conference call will be available for a limited time at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international). The replay conference ID is 10159646. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at https://investors.mongodb.com.

About MongoDB

MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 29,000 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 200 million times and there have been more than 1.5 million registrations for MongoDB University courses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements concerning our financial guidance for the third fiscal quarter and full year fiscal 2022; the anticipated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and future operating results; our anticipated future growth; and the potential benefits of our product platform. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "will," "would" or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions or variations. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation: the impact that the precautions we have taken in our business relative to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may have on our business; the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our customers, our potential customers, the global financial markets and our business and future operating results; our potential failure to meet publicly announced guidance or other expectations about our business and future operating results; our limited operating history; our history of losses; failure of our database platform to satisfy customer demands; the effects of increased competition; our investments in new products and our ability to introduce new features, services or enhancements; our ability to effectively expand our sales and marketing organization; our ability to continue to build and maintain credibility with the developer community; our ability to add new customers or increase sales to our existing customers; our ability to maintain, protect, enforce and enhance our intellectual property; the growth and expansion of the market for database products and our ability to penetrate that market; our ability to integrate acquired businesses and technologies successfully or achieve the expected benefits of such acquisitions; our ability to maintain the security of our software and adequately address privacy concerns; our ability to manage our growth effectively and successfully recruit and retain additional highly-qualified personnel; and the price volatility of our common stock. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2021 filed with the SEC on June 4, 2021. Additional information will be made available in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2021 and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the following financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share and free cash flow. Non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin exclude stock-based compensation expense. Non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share exclude:

stock-based compensation expense;

amortization of intangible assets for the acquired technology and acquired customer relationships associated with prior acquisitions;

amortization of time-based payments associated with prior acquisitions that were deemed to be post-combination compensation expense for U.S. GAAP purposes; and

in the case of non-GAAP net loss, amortization of the debt discount and issuance costs associated with our convertible senior notes.

MongoDB uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating MongoDB's ongoing operational performance. MongoDB believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing its financial results with other companies in MongoDB's industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Free cash flow represents net cash used in operating activities, less capital expenditures, principal repayments of finance lease liabilities and capitalized software development costs, if any. MongoDB uses free cash flow to understand and evaluate its liquidity and to generate future operating plans. The exclusion of capital expenditures, principal repayments of finance lease liabilities and amounts capitalized for software development facilitates comparisons of MongoDB's liquidity on a period-to-period basis and excludes items that it does not consider to be indicative of its liquidity. MongoDB believes that free cash flow is a measure of liquidity that provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the strength of its liquidity and future ability to generate cash that can be used for strategic opportunities or investing in its business in the same manner as MongoDB's management and board of directors.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In particular, other companies may report non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, free cash flow or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, as presented below. This earnings press release and any future releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can also be found on the Investor Relations page of MongoDB's website at https://investors.mongodb.com.

MONGODB, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)









July 31, 2021

January 31, 2021 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,160,996



$ 429,697

Short-term investments 653,829



528,045

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,992 and $6,024 as of July 31, 2021 and January 31, 2021, respectively 120,152



135,176

Deferred commissions 43,358



36,619

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,776



12,350

Total current assets 1,996,111



1,141,887

Property and equipment, net 60,830



62,364

Operating lease right-of-use assets 43,248



34,587

Goodwill 57,775



55,830

Acquired intangible assets, net 25,198



26,275

Deferred tax assets 1,762



997

Other assets 96,487



85,555

Total assets $ 2,281,411



$ 1,407,495

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 4,564



$ 4,144

Accrued compensation and benefits 71,063



70,210

Operating lease liabilities 6,985



2,343

Other accrued liabilities 35,072



56,440

Deferred revenue 230,219



221,404

Total current liabilities 347,903



354,541

Deferred tax liability, non-current 76



773

Operating lease liabilities, non-current 43,312



39,095

Deferred revenue, non-current 19,058



16,547

Convertible senior notes, net 1,136,697



937,729

Other liabilities, non-current 60,641



59,129

Total liabilities 1,607,687



1,407,814

Temporary equity, convertible senior notes —



4,714

Stockholders' equity (deficit):





Class A common stock, par value of $0.001 per share; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized as of July 31, 2021 and January 31, 2021; 66,229,960 shares issued and 66,130,589 shares outstanding as of July 31, 2021; 60,997,822 shares issued and 60,898,451 shares outstanding as of January 31, 2021 66



61

Additional paid-in capital 1,699,150



932,332

Treasury stock, 99,371 shares (repurchased at an average of $13.27 per share) as of July 31, 2021 and January 31, 2021 (1,319)



(1,319)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (280)



(704)

Accumulated deficit (1,023,893)



(935,403)

Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 673,724



(5,033)

Total liabilities, temporary equity and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 2,281,411



$ 1,407,495



MONGODB, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)









Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue:













Subscription $ 191,381



$ 132,478



$ 365,951



$ 257,334

Services 7,366



5,803



14,444



11,276

Total revenue 198,747



138,281



380,395



268,610

Cost of revenue(1):













Subscription 50,955



33,973



96,357



64,598

Services 9,747



8,331



18,873



15,383

Total cost of revenue 60,702



42,304



115,230



79,981

Gross profit 138,045



95,977



265,165



188,629

Operating expenses:













Sales and marketing(1) 109,377



75,078



207,267



144,203

Research and development(1) 72,396



49,255



137,147



94,887

General and administrative(1) 28,803



21,424



54,728



41,359

Total operating expenses 210,576



145,757



399,142



280,449

Loss from operations (72,531)



(49,780)



(133,977)



(91,820)

Other loss, net (3,064)



(13,763)



(6,986)



(25,456)

Loss before provision for income taxes (75,595)



(63,543)



(140,963)



(117,276)

Provision for income taxes 1,538



982



162



1,216

Net loss $ (77,133)



$ (64,525)



$ (141,125)



$ (118,492)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (1.22)



$ (1.10)



$ (2.26)



$ (2.04)

Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 63,426,694



58,393,894



62,411,295



58,025,799







(1) Includes stock–based compensation expense as follows:



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Cost of revenue—subscription $ 3,399



$ 2,235



$ 6,389



$ 4,062

Cost of revenue—services 1,465



1,483



2,952



2,629

Sales and marketing 21,082



13,235



39,958



24,058

Research and development 23,687



14,214



44,022



25,973

General and administrative 8,072



6,358



15,298



11,370

Total stock–based compensation expense $ 57,705



$ 37,525



$ 108,619



$ 68,092



MONGODB, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited)









Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities













Net loss $ (77,133)



$ (64,525)



$ (141,125)



$ (118,492)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 3,371



2,858



6,622



5,722

Stock-based compensation 57,705



37,525



108,619



68,092

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 892



12,194



2,319



24,217

Amortization of finance right-of-use assets 994



994



1,988



1,988

Amortization of operating right-of-use assets 1,710



1,482



3,232



2,854

Deferred income taxes (793)



142



(2,378)



(148)

Accretion of discount on short-term investments 1,467



(28)



2,994



(221)

Unrealized foreign exchange loss 729



—



1,044



—

Change in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable (18,822)



(6,045)



16,323



(2,408)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,178



1,612



(5,849)



1,846

Deferred commissions (10,574)



(5,930)



(16,456)



(8,993)

Other long-term assets (75)



14



(52)



(156)

Accounts payable 223



(1,629)



447



(1,410)

Accrued liabilities 18,619



6,172



1,467



3,393

Operating lease liabilities (1,568)



1,088



(2,595)



(38)

Deferred revenue 42



1,607



9,791



4,956

Other liabilities, non-current 277



2,439



4,068



2,890

Net cash used in operating activities (19,758)



(10,030)



(9,541)



(15,908)

Cash flows from investing activities













Purchases of property and equipment (1,705)



(3,791)



(2,332)



(5,296)

Acquisition, net of cash acquired —



—



(4,469)



—

Investment in non-marketable securities (200)



—



(1,136)



—

Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 175,000



120,000



275,000



285,000

Purchases of marketable securities (302,507)



(349,723)



(403,986)



(510,006)

Net cash used in investing activities (129,412)



(233,514)



(136,923)



(230,302)

Cash flows from financing activities













Payments of issuance costs for convertible senior notes —



—



—



(4,154)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options, including early exercised stock options 2,206



4,051



5,745



7,051

Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs 889,564



—



889,564



—

Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan 12,963



8,963



12,963



8,963

Repurchase of early exercised stock options —



(10)



—



(11)

Principal repayments of finance leases (1,216)



(1,149)



(2,415)



(2,284)

Repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to principal —



—



(27,594)



—

Net cash provided by financing activities 903,517



11,855



878,263



9,565

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (408)



546



(502)



(47)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 753,939



(231,143)



731,297



(236,692)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 407,580



701,157



430,222



706,706

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 1,161,519



$ 470,014



$ 1,161,519



$ 470,014



MONGODB, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit:













Gross profit on a GAAP basis $ 138,045



$ 95,977



$ 265,165



$ 188,629

Gross margin (Gross profit/Total revenue) on a GAAP basis 69 %

69 %

70 %

70 % Add back:













Stock-based compensation expense: Cost of Revenue—Subscription 3,399



2,235



6,389



4,062

Stock-based compensation expense: Cost of Revenue—Services 1,465



1,483



2,952



2,629

Non-GAAP gross profit $ 142,909



$ 99,695



$ 274,506



$ 195,320

Non-GAAP gross margin (Non-GAAP gross profit/Total revenue) 72 %

72 %

72 %

73 %















Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP operating expenses:













Sales and marketing operating expense on a GAAP basis $ 109,377



$ 75,078



$ 207,267



$ 144,203

Less:













Stock-based compensation expense 21,082



13,235



39,958



24,058

Amortization of intangible assets associated with acquisitions 760



760



1,520



1,524

Non-GAAP sales and marketing operating expense $ 87,535



$ 61,083



$ 165,789



$ 118,621

















Research and development operating expense on a GAAP basis $ 72,396



$ 49,255



$ 137,147



$ 94,887

Less:













Stock-based compensation expense 23,687



14,214



44,022



25,973

Amortization of intangible assets and post-combination compensation expense associated with prior acquisitions 2,538



1,328



3,960



4,636

Non-GAAP research and development operating expense $ 46,171



$ 33,713



$ 89,165



$ 64,278

















General and administrative operating expense on a GAAP basis $ 28,803



$ 21,424



$ 54,728



$ 41,359

Less:













Stock-based compensation expense 8,072



6,358



15,298



11,370

Non-GAAP general and administrative operating expense $ 20,731



$ 15,066



$ 39,430



$ 29,989

















Reconciliation of GAAP loss from operations to non-GAAP loss from operations:













Loss from operations on a GAAP basis $ (72,531)



$ (49,780)



$ (133,977)



$ (91,820)

Add back:













Stock-based compensation expense 57,705



37,525



108,619



68,092

Amortization of intangible assets and post-combination compensation expense associated with prior acquisitions 3,298



2,088



5,480



6,160

Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (11,528)



$ (10,167)



$ (19,878)



$ (17,568)

















Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net loss:













Net loss on a GAAP basis $ (77,133)



$ (64,525)



$ (141,125)



$ (118,492)

Add back:













Stock-based compensation expense 57,705



37,525



108,619



68,092

Amortization of intangible assets and post-combination compensation expense associated with prior acquisitions 3,298



2,088



5,480



6,160

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs related to convertible senior notes 892



12,194



2,319



24,217

Non-GAAP net loss $ (15,238)



$ (12,718)



$ (24,707)



$ (20,023)

















Reconciliation of GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted, to non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted:













Net loss per share, basic and diluted, on a GAAP basis $ (1.22)



$ (1.10)



$ (2.26)



$ (2.04)

Add back:













Stock-based compensation expense 0.91



0.64



1.74



1.17

Amortization of intangible assets and post-combination compensation expense associated with prior acquisitions 0.06



0.03



0.09



0.10

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs related to convertible senior notes 0.01



0.21



0.03



0.42

Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.24)



$ (0.22)



$ (0.40)



$ (0.35)



The following table presents a reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash used in operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for each of the periods indicated (unaudited, in thousands):



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net cash used in operating activities $ (19,758)



$ (10,030)



$ (9,541)



$ (15,908)

Capital expenditures (1,705)



(3,791)



(2,332)



(5,296)

Principal repayments of finance leases (1,216)



(1,149)



(2,415)



(2,284)

Capitalized software —



—



—



—

Free cash flow $ (22,679)



$ (14,970)



$ (14,288)



$ (23,488)



MONGODB, INC. CUSTOMER COUNT METRICS The following table presents certain customer count information as of the periods indicated:





7/31/2019

10/31/2019

1/31/2020

4/30/2020

7/31/2020

10/31/2020

1/31/2021

4/30/2021

7/31/2021 Total Customers 15,000+

15,900+

17,000+

18,400+

20,200+

22,600+

24,800+

26,800+

29,000+ Direct Sales Customers(a) 1,850+

1,900+

2,000+

2,200+

2,500+

2,800+

3,000+

3,300+

3,600+ MongoDB Atlas Customers 13,200+

14,200+

15,400+

16,800+

18,800+

21,100+

23,300+

25,300+

27,500+ Customers over $100K(b) 622

688

751

780

819

898

975

1,057

1,126



































(a) Direct Sales Customers are customers that were sold through our direct sales force and channel partners. (b) Represents the number of customers with $100,000 or greater in annualized recurring revenue ("ARR") and annualized monthly recurring revenue ("MRR"). ARR includes the revenue we expect to receive from our customers over the following 12 months based on contractual commitments and, in the case of Direct Sales Customers of MongoDB Atlas, by annualizing the prior 90 days of their actual consumption of MongoDB Atlas, assuming no increases or reductions in their subscriptions or usage. For all other customers of our self-serve products, we calculate annualized MRR by annualizing the prior 30 days of their actual consumption of such products, assuming no increases or reductions in usage. ARR and annualized MRR exclude professional services. Prior to January 31, 2020, ARR from Direct Sales Customers of MongoDB Atlas was based on their contractual commitments instead of their actual consumption. We believe that our new consumption-based ARR calculation better reflects current customer behavior. The impact of this change on prior reported periods is immaterial.

MONGODB, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE INFORMATION The following table presents certain supplemental revenue information as of the periods indicated:





7/31/2019

10/31/2019

1/31/2020

4/30/2020

7/31/2020

10/31/2020

1/31/2021

4/30/2021

7/31/2021 MongoDB Enterprise

Advanced: % of Subscription Revenue 52 %

46 %

48 %

49 %

45 %

43 %

41 %

40 %

36 % Direct Sales Customers(a)

Revenue: % of Subscription Revenue 78 %

78 %

79 %

79 %

81 %

82 %

83 %

84 %

84 %





















































(a) Direct Sales Customers are customers that were sold through our direct sales force and channel partners.

SOURCE MongoDB, Inc.