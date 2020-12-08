MongoDB, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), the leading, modern general purpose database platform, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended October 31, 2020.

"MongoDB continued to perform at a high level in the third quarter, highlighted by revenue growth that was well ahead of our expectations. The strength of our product platform and go-to-market execution has established MongoDB as a key strategic partner for any organization looking to innovate quickly to seize new opportunities or to respond to new threats," said Dev Ittycheria, President and Chief Executive Officer of MongoDB.

"COVID-19 has further elevated the importance enterprises are placing on moving quickly to the cloud. With the recent announcement of multi-cloud clusters, MongoDB Atlas is the first cloud database to enable an application to run simultaneously across multiple cloud providers. By using MongoDB, customers not only get an easy migration path to the cloud but also the ability to leverage the best capabilities of the major cloud providers and enable true platform independence."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue: Total revenue was $150.8 million in the third quarter fiscal 2021, an increase of 38% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $144.1 million , an increase of 39% year-over-year, and services revenue was $6.7 million , an increase of 19% year-over-year.

Total revenue was in the third quarter fiscal 2021, an increase of 38% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was , an increase of 39% year-over-year, and services revenue was , an increase of 19% year-over-year. Gross Profit: Gross profit was $104.7 million in the third quarter fiscal 2021, representing a 69% gross margin, compared to 71% in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP gross profit was $108.6 million , representing a 72% non-GAAP gross margin.

Gross profit was in the third quarter fiscal 2021, representing a 69% gross margin, compared to 71% in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP gross profit was , representing a 72% non-GAAP gross margin. Loss from Operations: Loss from operations was $58.1 million in the third quarter fiscal 2021, compared to $38.7 million in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP loss from operations was $16.0 million , compared to $14.3 million in the year-ago period.

Loss from operations was in the third quarter fiscal 2021, compared to in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP loss from operations was , compared to in the year-ago period. Net Loss: Net loss was $72.7 million , or $1.22 per share, based on 59.4 million weighted-average shares outstanding in the third quarter fiscal 2021. This compares to $42.4 million , or $0.75 per share, based on 56.4 million weighted-average shares outstanding, in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP net loss was $18.2 million or $0.31 per share. This compares to $14.6 million , or $0.26 per share, in the year-ago period.

Net loss was , or per share, based on 59.4 million weighted-average shares outstanding in the third quarter fiscal 2021. This compares to , or per share, based on 56.4 million weighted-average shares outstanding, in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP net loss was or per share. This compares to , or per share, in the year-ago period. Cash Flow: As of October 31, 2020 , MongoDB had $966.8 million in cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash. During the three months ended October 31, 2020 , MongoDB used $8.1 million of cash from operations, $5.6 million in capital expenditures and $1.2 million in principal repayments of finance leases, leading to negative free cash flow of $14.9 million , compared to negative free cash flow of $13.1 million in the year-ago period.

A reconciliation of each Non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure has been provided in the financial statement tables included at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 and Recent Business Highlights

MongoDB Atlas became the first and only cloud database to enable customers to run an application simultaneously across multiple cloud providers. With Atlas multi-cloud clusters, organizations can now deploy a fully managed, distributed database across Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure simultaneously without the added operational complexity of managing data replication and migration across clouds.

As part of the Department of Defense's (DoD) Enterprise DevSecOps Initiative, MongoDB was approved and released on the Iron Bank, the DoD Enterprise Artifacts Repository that hosts hardened containers. Development teams across the DoD can now utilize MongoDB to create modern applications quickly and easily within a Kubernetes environment.

MongoDB welcomed Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, and Wipro to our Modernization Toolkit program to help customers modernize workloads as they migrate to the cloud. This new program provides best practices for migrating legacy data (RDBMS) to MongoDB with substantial ROI at scale.

Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, December 8, 2020, MongoDB is issuing the following financial guidance for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2021.



Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Full Year Fiscal 2021 Revenue $155.0 million to $157.0 million $574.4 million to $576.4 million Non-GAAP Loss from

Operations $(23.0) million to $(21.0) million $(56.6) million to $(54.6) million Non-GAAP Net Loss per

Share $(0.42) to $(0.39) $(1.07) to $(1.04)

The guidance provided above is forward-looking in nature. Actual results may differ materially. See the cautionary note regarding "Forward-Looking Statements" below. Fluctuations in MongoDB's operating results may be particularly pronounced in the current economic environment due to the uncertainty caused by, and the unprecedented nature of, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the severity, duration, and ultimate impact of which is difficult to predict at this time. The situation regarding COVID-19 remains uncertain and could change rapidly, and MongoDB will continue to evaluate its potential impact on its business.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP loss from operations and non-GAAP net loss per share guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures; in particular, the measures and effects of stock-based compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in our stock price. We expect the variability of the above charges to have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Conference Call Information

MongoDB will host a conference call today, December 8, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its financial results and business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available on the "Investor Relations" page of MongoDB's website at https://investors.mongodb.com. To access the call by phone, dial 844-808-6880 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5284 (international). A replay of this conference call will be available for a limited time at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international). The replay conference ID is 10150178. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at https://investors.mongodb.com.

About MongoDB

MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 22,600 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 130 million times and there have been more than one million MongoDB University registrations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements concerning our financial guidance for the fourth fiscal quarter and full year fiscal 2021; the anticipated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and future operating results; and the potential benefits of our product platform. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "will," "would" or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions or variations. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation: the impact that the precautions we have taken in our business relative to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may have on our business; the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our customers, our potential customers, the global financial markets and our business and future operating results; our potential failure to meet publicly announced guidance or other expectations about our business and future operating results; our limited operating history; our history of losses; failure of our database platform to satisfy customer demands; the effects of increased competition; our investments in new products and our ability to introduce new features, services or enhancements; our ability to effectively expand our sales and marketing organization; our ability to continue to build and maintain credibility with the developer community; our ability to add new customers or increase sales to our existing customers; our ability to maintain, protect, enforce and enhance our intellectual property; the growth and expansion of the market for database products and our ability to penetrate that market; our ability to integrate acquired businesses and technologies successfully or achieve the expected benefits of such acquisitions; our ability to maintain the security of our software and adequately address privacy concerns; our ability to manage our growth effectively and successfully recruit and retain additional highly-qualified personnel; and the price volatility of our common stock. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on September 3, 2020. Additional information will be made available in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended October 31, 2020 and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the following financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share and free cash flow. Non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin exclude stock-based compensation expense. Non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share exclude:

stock-based compensation expense;

amortization of intangible assets for the acquired technology and acquired customer relationships associated with the prior acquisitions of Realm, mLab and WiredTiger;

amortization of time-based founder payments associated with the mLab purchase that was deemed to be compensation expense for GAAP purposes;

acquisition costs associated with the purchase of Realm in fiscal 2020; and

in the case of non-GAAP net loss, non-cash interest expense related to our convertible senior notes and a non-recurring income tax benefit associated with the acquisition of Realm intangible assets in fiscal 2020.

MongoDB uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating MongoDB's ongoing operational performance. MongoDB believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing its financial results with other companies in MongoDB's industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Free cash flow represents net cash used in operating activities less capital expenditures, principal repayments of finance lease liabilities and capitalized software development costs, if any. MongoDB uses free cash flow to understand and evaluate its liquidity and to generate future operating plans. The exclusion of capital expenditures, principal repayments of finance lease liabilities and amounts capitalized for software development facilitates comparisons of MongoDB's liquidity on a period-to-period basis and excludes items that it does not consider to be indicative of its liquidity. MongoDB believes that free cash flow is a measure of liquidity that provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the strength of its liquidity and future ability to generate cash that can be used for strategic opportunities or investing in its business in the same manner as MongoDB's management and board of directors.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In particular, other companies may report non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, free cash flow or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, as presented below. This earnings press release and any future releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can also be found on the Investor Relations page of MongoDB's website at https://investors.mongodb.com.

MONGODB, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)



October 31,

2020

January 31,

2020 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 414,762



$ 706,192

Short-term investments

551,539





280,326

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,710 and $2,515 as of October 31,

2020 and January 31, 2020, respectively

91,784





85,554

Deferred commissions

30,090





24,219

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

15,611





16,905

Total current assets

1,103,786





1,113,196

Property and equipment, net

63,588





58,316

Operating lease right-of-use assets

36,909





11,147

Goodwill

55,830





55,830

Acquired intangible assets, net

28,400





34,779

Deferred tax assets

728





615

Other assets

66,620





54,684

Total assets $ 1,355,861



$ 1,328,567

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 3,644



$ 2,849

Accrued compensation and benefits

56,802





41,427

Operating lease liabilities

4,314





3,750

Other accrued liabilities

27,457





26,860

Deferred revenue

179,322





167,498

Total current liabilities

271,539





242,384

Deferred tax liability, non-current

828





821

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

36,501





8,113

Deferred revenue, non-current

16,497





23,281

Convertible senior notes, net

947,652





911,075

Other liabilities, non-current

61,040





60,035

Total liabilities

1,334,057





1,245,709

Stockholders' equity:





Class A common stock, par value of $0.001 per share; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized as of October

31, 2020 and January 31, 2020; 60,255,524 shares issued and 60,156,153 shares outstanding as of

October 31, 2020; 48,512,090 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2020

60





48

Class B common stock, par value of $0.001 per share; no shares and 100,000,000 authorized as of

October 31, 2020 and January 31, 2020, respectively; no shares issued and outstanding as of October

31, 2020; 8,969,824 shares issued and 8,870,453 shares outstanding as of January 31, 2020

—





9

Additional paid-in capital

883,002





752,127

Treasury stock, 99,371 shares (repurchased at an average of $13.27 per share) as of October 31,

2020 and January 31, 2020

(1,319)





(1,319)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(337)





225

Accumulated deficit

(859,602)





(668,232)

Total stockholders' equity

21,804





82,858

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,355,861



$ 1,328,567



MONGODB, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenue:













Subscription $ 144,069



$ 103,827



$ 401,403



$ 281,977

Services 6,702



5,614



17,978



16,220

Total revenue 150,771



109,441



419,381



298,197

Cost of revenue(1):













Subscription 38,642



26,497



103,240



73,465

Services 7,468



5,694



22,851



17,100

Total cost of revenue 46,110



32,191



126,091



90,565

Gross profit 104,661



77,250



293,290



207,632

Operating expenses:













Sales and marketing(1) 83,214



57,015



227,417



156,659

Research and development(1) 54,363



39,387



149,250



107,395

General and administrative(1) 25,175



19,562



66,534



50,541

Total operating expenses 162,752



115,964



443,201



314,595

Loss from operations (58,091)



(38,714)



(149,911)



(106,963)

Other loss, net (13,634)



(3,110)



(39,090)



(8,916)

Loss before provision for income taxes (71,725)



(41,824)



(189,001)



(115,879)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 926



559



2,142



(2,920)

Net loss $ (72,651)



$ (42,383)



$ (191,143)



$ (112,959)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (1.22)



$ (0.75)



$ (3.27)



$ (2.03)

Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 59,368,167



56,411,779



58,476,521



55,600,484



________________________ (1) Includes stock–based compensation expense as follows:











Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Cost of revenue—subscription $ 2,446



$ 1,274



$ 6,508



$ 3,476

Cost of revenue—services 1,513



793



4,142



2,107

Sales and marketing 14,696



6,844



38,754



17,728

Research and development 15,442



6,879



41,415



17,513

General and administrative 5,855



3,577



17,225



10,214

Total stock–based compensation expense $ 39,952



$ 19,367



$ 108,044



$ 51,038



MONGODB, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities













Net loss $ (72,651)



$ (42,383)



$ (191,143)



$ (112,959)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 3,793



3,793



9,515



9,824

Stock-based compensation 39,952



19,367



108,044



51,038

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 12,360



3,335



36,577



9,833

Amortization of finance right-of-use assets 993



994



2,981



2,982

Amortization of operating right-of-use assets 1,893



936



4,747



2,055

Non-cash interest on finance lease liabilities —



—



—



1,823

Deferred income taxes 60



(309)



(88)



(4,541)

Accretion of discount on short-term investments 604



(868)



383



(3,619)

Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss (1,915)



—



(1,915)



—

Change in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable (1,749)



(1,097)



(4,157)



5,123

Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,599)



314



247



189

Deferred commissions (8,168)



(5,159)



(17,161)



(12,205)

Other long-term assets 39



(175)



(117)



(148)

Accounts payable 2,153



(592)



743



(152)

Accrued liabilities 16,240



7,891



19,633



16,176

Operating lease liabilities (2,699)



(895)



(2,737)



(1,979)

Deferred revenue 809



2,565



5,765



14,898

Other liabilities, non-current 1,765



740



4,655



740

Net cash used in operating activities (8,120)



(11,543)



(24,028)



(20,922)

Cash flows from investing activities













Purchases of property and equipment (5,646)



(754)



(10,942)



(2,350)

Acquisition, net of cash acquired —



—



—



(38,629)

Investment in non-marketable securities (500)



—



(500)



—

Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 255,000



130,000



540,000



410,000

Purchases of marketable securities (302,568)



(154,505)



(812,574)



(363,530)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (53,714)



(25,259)



(284,016)



5,491

Cash flows from financing activities













Payments of issuance costs for convertible senior notes —



—



(4,154)



—

Proceeds from exercise of stock options, including early exercised

stock options 6,747



1,933



13,798



13,283

Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under the Employee

Stock Purchase Plan —



—



8,963



6,394

Repurchase of early exercised stock options —



(4)



(11)



(35)

Principal repayments of finance leases (1,166)



(798)



(3,450)



(798)

Proceeds from tenant improvement allowance on finance lease 856



—



856



—

Net cash provided by financing activities 6,437



1,131



16,002



18,844

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted

cash 665



295



618



62

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (54,732)



(35,376)



(291,424)



3,475

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 470,014



187,198



706,706



148,347

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 415,282



$ 151,822



$ 415,282



$ 151,822



MONGODB, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit:













Gross profit on a GAAP basis $ 104,661



$ 77,250



$ 293,290



$ 207,632

Gross margin (Gross profit/Total revenue) on a GAAP basis 69 %

71 %

70 %

70 % Add back:













Stock-based compensation expense: Cost of Revenue—

Subscription 2,446



1,274



6,508



3,476

Stock-based compensation expense: Cost of Revenue—Services 1,513



793



4,142



2,107

Non-GAAP gross profit $ 108,620



$ 79,317



$ 303,940



$ 213,215

Non-GAAP gross margin (Non-GAAP gross profit/Total revenue) 72 %

72 %

72 %

72 %















Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP

operating expenses:













Sales and marketing operating expense on a GAAP basis $ 83,214



$ 57,015



$ 227,417



$ 156,659

Less:













Stock-based compensation expense 14,696



6,844



38,754



17,728

Amortization of intangible assets associated with acquisitions 760



766



2,284



2,212

Non-GAAP sales and marketing operating expense $ 67,758



$ 49,405



$ 186,379



$ 136,719

















Research and development operating expense on a GAAP basis $ 54,363



$ 39,387



$ 149,250



$ 107,395

Less:













Stock-based compensation expense 15,442



6,879



41,415



17,513

Amortization of intangible assets and time-based founder

payments associated with acquisitions 1,365



4,261



6,001



11,413

Non-GAAP research and development operating expense $ 37,556



$ 28,247



$ 101,834



$ 78,469

















General and administrative operating expense on a GAAP basis $ 25,175



$ 19,562



$ 66,534



$ 50,541

Less:













Stock-based compensation expense 5,855



3,577



17,225



10,214

Acquisition costs —



64



—



641

Non-GAAP general and administrative operating expense $ 19,320



$ 15,921



$ 49,309



$ 39,686

















Reconciliation of GAAP loss from operations to non-GAAP loss

from operations:













Loss from operations on a GAAP basis $ (58,091)



$ (38,714)



$ (149,911)



$ (106,963)

Add back:













Stock-based compensation expense 39,952



19,367



108,044



51,038

Amortization of intangible assets and time-based founder

payments associated with acquisitions 2,125



5,027



8,285



13,625

Acquisition costs —



64



—



641

Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (16,014)



$ (14,256)



$ (33,582)



$ (41,659)

Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net loss:













Net loss on a GAAP basis $ (72,651)



$ (42,383)



$ (191,143)



$ (112,959)

Add back:













Stock-based compensation expense 39,952



19,367



108,044



51,038

Amortization of intangible assets and Founder Holdback

associated with acquisitions 2,125



5,027



8,285



13,625

Acquisition costs —



64



—



641

Non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes 12,360



3,335



36,577



9,833

Non-recurring income tax benefit associated with the acquisition

of Realm intangible assets —



—



—



(3,536)

Non-GAAP net loss $ (18,214)



$ (14,590)



$ (38,237)



$ (41,358)

















Reconciliation of GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted, to

non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted:













Net loss per share, basic and diluted, on a GAAP basis $ (1.22)



$ (0.75)



$ (3.27)



$ (2.03)

Add back:













Stock-based compensation expense 0.67



0.34



1.85



0.92

Amortization of intangible assets and Founder Holdback

associated with acquisitions 0.03



0.09



0.14



0.24

Acquisition costs —



—



—



0.01

Non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes 0.21



0.06



0.63



0.18

Non-recurring income tax benefit associated with the acquisition

of Realm intangible assets —



—



—



(0.06)

Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.31)



$ (0.26)



$ (0.65)



$ (0.74)



The following table presents a reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash used in operating activities, the most directly

comparable GAAP measure, for each of the periods indicated (unaudited, in thousands):



Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net cash used in operating activities $ (8,120)



$ (11,543)



$ (24,028)



$ (20,922)

Capital expenditures (5,646)



(754)



(10,942)



(2,350)

Principal repayments of finance lease liabilities (1,166)



(798)



(3,450)



(798)

Capitalized software —



—



—



—

Free cash flow $ (14,932)



$ (13,095)



$ (38,420)



$ (24,070)



MONGODB, INC.

CUSTOMER COUNT METRICS

The following table presents certain customer count information as of the periods indicated:







10/31/2018

1/31/2019

4/30/2019

7/31/2019

10/31/2019

1/31/2020

4/30/2020

7/31/2020

10/31/2020 Total Customers 8,300+

13,400+

14,200+

15,000+

15,900+

17,000+

18,400+

20,200+

22,600+ Direct Sales Customers(a) 1,700+

1,750+

1,800+

1,850+

1,900+

2,000+

2,200+

2,500+

2,800+ MongoDB Atlas Customers 6,200+

11,400+

12,300+

13,200+

14,200+

15,400+

16,800+

18,800+

21,100+ Customers over $100K(b) 490

557

598

622

688

751

780

819

898





(a) Direct Sales Customers are customers that were sold through our direct sales force and channel partners. (b) Represents the number of customers with $100,000 or greater in annualized recurring revenue ("ARR")

and annualized monthly recurring revenue ("MRR"). ARR includes the revenue we expect to receive from

our customers over the following 12 months based on contractual commitments and, in the case of Direct

Sales Customers of MongoDB Atlas, by annualizing the prior 90 days of their actual consumption of

MongoDB Atlas, assuming no increases or reductions in their subscriptions or usage. For all other

customers of our self-serve products, we calculate annualized MRR by annualizing the prior 30 days

of their actual consumption of such products, assuming no increases or reductions in usage. ARR and

annualized MRR exclude professional services. Prior to January 31, 2020, ARR from Direct Sales

Customers of MongoDB Atlas was based on their contractual commitments, regardless of their actual

consumption. We believe that our new consumption-based ARR calculation better reflects actual

customer behavior. The impact of this change on prior reported periods is immaterial.

MONGODB, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE INFORMATION

The following table presents certain supplemental revenue information as of the periods indicated:







10/31/2018

1/31/2019

4/30/2019

7/31/2019

10/31/2019

1/31/2020

4/30/2020

7/31/2020

10/31/2020 MongoDB Enterprise

Advanced: % of

Subscription Revenue 59 %

53 %

54 %

52 %

46 %

48 %

49 %

45 %

43 % Direct Sales

Customers(a)

Revenue: % of

Subscription Revenue 87 %

77 %

77 %

78 %

78 %

79 %

79 %

81 %

82 %





(a) Direct Sales Customers are customers that were sold through our direct sales force and channel partners.

SOURCE MongoDB, Inc.