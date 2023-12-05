MongoDB, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Total Revenue of $432.9 million, up 30% Year-over-Year

Continued Strong Customer Growth with Over 46,400 Customers as of October 31, 2023

MongoDB Atlas Revenue up 36% Year-over-Year; 66% of Total Q3 Revenue

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended October 31, 2023.

"MongoDB continued to perform at a high level in the third quarter, as evidenced by 30% revenue growth and better-than-expected profitability. We are pleased by our success in winning new workloads from both new and existing customers across verticals, geographies, and customer segments," said Dev Ittycheria, President and Chief Executive Officer of MongoDB.

"MongoDB has clearly established itself as an indispensable part of the tech stack of any organization focused on building durable competitive differentiation through software development. The recent general availability release of MongoDB Vector Search is the latest example of the strength of our innovation flywheel and reinforces our competitive advantage in winning AI workloads."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue: Total revenue was $432.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, an increase of 30% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $418.3 million , an increase of 30% year-over-year, and services revenue was $14.6 million , an increase of 13% year-over-year.

Total revenue was for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, an increase of 30% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was , an increase of 30% year-over-year, and services revenue was , an increase of 13% year-over-year. Gross Profit: Gross profit was $325.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, representing a 75% gross margin compared to 72% in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP gross profit was $335.3 million , representing a 77% non-GAAP gross margin, compared to a non-GAAP gross margin of 74% in the year-ago period.

Gross profit was for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, representing a 75% gross margin compared to 72% in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP gross profit was , representing a 77% non-GAAP gross margin, compared to a non-GAAP gross margin of 74% in the year-ago period. Loss from Operations: Loss from operations was $45.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to a loss from operations of $82.9 million in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP income from operations was $78.5 million , compared to a non-GAAP income from operations of $19.8 million in the year-ago period.

Loss from operations was for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to a loss from operations of in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP income from operations was , compared to a non-GAAP income from operations of in the year-ago period. Net Loss: Net loss was $29.3 million , or $0.41 per share, based on 71.6 million weighted-average shares outstanding, for the third quarter of fiscal 2024. This compares to a net loss of $84.8 million , or $1.23 per share, in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP net income was $79.1 million , or $0.96 per share, based on 82.7 million diluted weighted-average shares outstanding. This compares to a non-GAAP net income of $18.7 million , or $0.23 per share, in the year-ago period.

Net loss was , or per share, based on 71.6 million weighted-average shares outstanding, for the third quarter of fiscal 2024. This compares to a net loss of , or per share, in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP net income was , or per share, based on 82.7 million diluted weighted-average shares outstanding. This compares to a non-GAAP net income of , or per share, in the year-ago period. Cash Flow: As of October 31, 2023 , MongoDB had $1.9 billion in cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash. During the three months ended October 31, 2023 , MongoDB generated $38.4 million of cash from operations, used $2.1 million of cash in capital expenditures and used $1.4 million of cash in principal repayments of finance leases, leading to free cash flow of $35.0 million , compared to negative free cash flow of $8.4 million in the year-ago period.

A reconciliation of each Non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure has been provided in the financial statement tables included at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 and Recent Business Highlights

MongoDB announced the general availability of MongoDB Atlas Vector Search, which dramatically simplifies building real-time generative AI applications, and MongoDB Atlas Search Nodes, which provide developers with dedicated infrastructure to scale generative AI and relevance-based search workloads with up to 60 percent faster query times.

MongoDB introduced additional generative AI capabilities, including four new AI-powered capabilities built into MongoDB Relational Migrator, MongoDB Compass, MongoDB Atlas Charts, and MongoDB Documentation that accelerate developer productivity and application modernization. MongoDB expanded its collaboration with cloud hyperscalers, including a new integration between MongoDB Atlas and Amazon Bedrock, which makes it easier for customers to build applications using managed foundation models with their proprietary data. In addition, MongoDB is now integrated with coding assistant tools Amazon CodeWhisperer and Microsoft Copilot to help streamline AI-powered development.

MongoDB launched new MongoDB Atlas for Industries vertical initiatives—Atlas for Automotive and Manufacturing, Atlas for Healthcare, Atlas for Insurance, Atlas for Telecommunications, and Atlas for Media—to help organizations quickly innovate with industry-specific accelerators and solutions.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2024 Guidance

Based on information available to management as of today, December 5, 2023, MongoDB is issuing the following financial guidance for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2024.



Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Full Year Fiscal 2024 Revenue $429.0 million to $433.0 million $1.654 billion to $1.658 billion Non-GAAP Income from

Operations $35.0 million to $38.0 million $236.3 million to $239.3 million Non-GAAP Net Income per

Share $0.44 to $0.46 $2.89 to $2.91

Reconciliations of non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income per share guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures; in particular, the measures and effects of stock-based compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in MongoDB's stock price. MongoDB expects the variability of the above charges to have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on its future GAAP financial results.

Conference Call Information

MongoDB will host a conference call today, December 5, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its financial results and business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available on the "Investor Relations" page of MongoDB's website at https://investors.mongodb.com. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (registration link), and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at http://investors.mongodb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements concerning MongoDB's financial guidance for the fourth fiscal quarter and full year fiscal 2024 and our ability to capitalize on our market opportunity and deliver strong growth for the foreseeable future. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "will," "would" or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions or variations. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation: the impact the COVID-19 pandemic may have on our business and on our customers and our potential customers; the effects of the ongoing military conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and Israel and Hamas on our business and future operating results; economic downturns and/or the effects of rising interest rates, inflation and volatility in the global economy and financial markets on our business and future operating results; our potential failure to meet publicly announced guidance or other expectations about our business and future operating results; our limited operating history; our history of losses; failure of our platform to satisfy customer demands; the effects of increased competition; our investments in new products and our ability to introduce new features, services or enhancements; social, ethical and security issues relating to the use of new and evolving technologies, such as artificial intelligence, in our offerings or partnerships; our ability to effectively expand our sales and marketing organization; our ability to continue to build and maintain credibility with the developer community; our ability to add new customers or increase sales to our existing customers; our ability to maintain, protect, enforce and enhance our intellectual property; the growth and expansion of the market for database products and our ability to penetrate that market; our ability to integrate acquired businesses and technologies successfully or achieve the expected benefits of such acquisitions; our ability to maintain the security of our software and adequately address privacy concerns; our ability to manage our growth effectively and successfully recruit and retain additional highly-qualified personnel; and the price volatility of our common stock. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on September 1, 2023. Additional information will be made available in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2023 and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the following financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share and free cash flow. Non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin exclude expenses associated with stock-based compensation. Non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share exclude:

expenses associated with stock-based compensation including employer payroll taxes upon the vesting and exercising of stock-based awards and expenses related to stock appreciation rights previously issued to our employees in China ;

; amortization of intangible assets for the acquired technology and acquired customer relationships associated with prior acquisitions; and

in the case of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share, amortization of the debt issuance costs associated with our convertible senior notes and gains or losses on non-marketable securities;

additionally, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share for the fiscal year 2024 periods are adjusted for an assumed provision for income taxes based on an estimated long-term non-GAAP tax rate. The non-GAAP tax rate was calculated utilizing a three-year financial projection that excludes the direct impact of the GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments and considers other factors such as operating structure and existing tax positions in various jurisdictions. We intend to periodically reevaluate the projected long-term tax rate, as necessary, for significant events and our ongoing analysis of relevant tax law changes.

MongoDB uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating MongoDB's ongoing operational performance. MongoDB believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing its financial results with other companies in MongoDB's industry, many of which may present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Free cash flow represents net cash from/used in operating activities, less capital expenditures, principal repayments of finance lease liabilities and capitalized software development costs, if any. MongoDB uses free cash flow to understand and evaluate its liquidity and to generate future operating plans. The exclusion of capital expenditures, principal repayments of finance lease liabilities and amounts capitalized for software development facilitates comparisons of MongoDB's liquidity on a period-to-period basis and excludes items that it does not consider to be indicative of its liquidity. MongoDB believes that free cash flow is a measure of liquidity that provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the strength of its liquidity and future ability to generate cash that can be used for strategic opportunities or investing in its business in the same manner as MongoDB's management and board of directors.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In particular, other companies may report non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, free cash flow or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, as presented below. This earnings press release and any future releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can also be found on the Investor Relations page of MongoDB's website at https://investors.mongodb.com.

About MongoDB

Headquartered in New York, MongoDB's mission is to empower innovators to create, transform, and disrupt industries by unleashing the power of software and data. Built by developers, for developers, our developer data platform is a database with an integrated set of related services that allow development teams to address the growing requirements for today's wide variety of modern applications, all in a unified and consistent user experience. MongoDB has tens of thousands of customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded hundreds of millions of times since 2007, and there have been millions of builders trained through MongoDB University courses. To learn more, visit mongodb.com.

MONGODB, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)



October 31, 2023

January 31, 2023 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 477,675

$ 455,826 Short-term investments 1,447,036

1,380,804 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $8,163 and $6,362 as of October 31,

2023 and January 31, 2023, respectively 271,679

285,192 Deferred commissions 87,221

83,550 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 36,982

31,212 Total current assets 2,320,593

2,236,584 Property and equipment, net 54,892

57,841 Operating lease right-of-use assets 39,181

41,194 Goodwill 69,679

57,779 Acquired intangible assets, net 7,127

11,428 Deferred tax assets 3,837

2,564 Other assets 198,708

181,503 Total assets $ 2,694,017

$ 2,588,893 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 9,340

$ 8,295 Accrued compensation and benefits 100,591

90,112 Operating lease liabilities 9,592

8,686 Other accrued liabilities 66,715

52,672 Deferred revenue 303,325

428,747 Total current liabilities 489,563

588,512 Deferred tax liability, non-current 1,134

225 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 33,131

36,264 Deferred revenue, non-current 17,436

31,524 Convertible senior notes, net 1,142,423

1,139,880 Other liabilities, non-current 42,790

52,980 Total liabilities 1,726,477

1,849,385 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, par value of $0.001 per share; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized as of October 31,

2023 and January 31, 2023; 72,058,847 shares issued and 71,959,476 shares outstanding as of

October 31, 2023; 70,005,957 shares issued and 69,906,586 shares outstanding as of January 31, 2023 72

70 Additional paid-in capital 2,634,381

2,276,694 Treasury stock, 99,371 shares (repurchased at an average of $13.27 per share) as of October 31,

2023 and January 31, 2023 (1,319)

(1,319) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,422)

(905) Accumulated deficit (1,656,172)

(1,535,032) Total stockholders' equity 967,540

739,508 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,694,017

$ 2,588,893

MONGODB, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue:













Subscription $ 418,339

$ 320,756

$ 1,182,387

$ 886,944 Services 14,599

12,865

42,622

35,784 Total revenue 432,938

333,621

1,225,009

922,728 Cost of revenue(1):













Subscription 87,954

77,150

250,949

213,154 Services 19,104

16,502

58,895

46,990 Total cost of revenue 107,058

93,652

309,844

260,144 Gross profit 325,880

239,969

915,165

662,584 Operating expenses:













Sales and marketing(1) 192,977

177,419

571,644

509,285 Research and development(1) 128,150

106,392

370,387

310,801 General and administrative(1) 49,969

39,081

135,900

116,204 Total operating expenses 371,096

322,892

1,077,931

936,290 Loss from operations (45,216)

(82,923)

(162,766)

(273,706) Other income, net 19,554

3,117

51,336

1,936 Loss before provision for income taxes (25,662)

(79,806)

(111,430)

(271,770) Provision for income taxes 3,635

5,035

9,710

9,230 Net loss $ (29,297)

$ (84,841)

$ (121,140)

$ (281,000) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.41)

$ (1.23)

$ (1.71)

$ (4.11) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 71,560,023

68,916,813

70,878,162

68,325,990

(1) Includes stock‑based compensation expense as follows:



Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Cost of revenue—subscription $ 6,018

$ 5,016

$ 17,607

$ 14,492 Cost of revenue—services 3,200

2,827

9,490

7,599 Sales and marketing 40,585

38,352

118,567

104,539 Research and development 50,759

41,458

143,238

117,583 General and administrative 15,267

11,545

44,194

35,105 Total stock‑based compensation expense $ 115,829

$ 99,198

$ 333,096

$ 279,318

MONGODB, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities













Net loss $ (29,297)

$ (84,841)

$ (121,140)

$ (281,000) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 4,711

4,167

13,257

11,912 Stock-based compensation 115,829

99,198

333,096

279,318 Amortization of debt issuance costs 849

845

2,543

2,530 Amortization of finance right-of-use assets 994

994

2,981

2,981 Amortization of operating right-of-use assets 2,302

2,331

6,781

6,789 Deferred income taxes (195)

716

(572)

414 Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on short-term investments, net (10,896)

(1,122)

(36,405)

2,954 Unrealized gain on non-marketable securities —

—

(1,294)

(1,694) Unrealized foreign exchange gain (1,621)

(410)

(322)

(1,554) Change in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable (397)

(18,780)

11,761

(38,260) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,485

1,274

700

6,182 Deferred commissions (12,720)

(13,354)

(17,160)

(29,909) Other long-term assets (77)

(171)

(215)

(1,033) Accounts payable 1,434

475

1,078

2,636 Accrued liabilities 16,855

(18,568)

20,314

(18,769) Operating lease liabilities (2,333)

(2,555)

(6,989)

(7,104) Deferred revenue (47,374)

23,642

(138,724)

23,973 Other liabilities, non-current (3,127)

415

(2,840)

793 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 38,422

(5,744)

66,850

(38,841) Cash flows from investing activities













Purchases of property and equipment (2,078)

(1,381)

(3,336)

(6,533) Investment in non-marketable securities —

(1,604)

(2,056)

(2,723) Business combination (15,000)

—

(15,000)

— Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 435,000

675,000

1,190,000

1,075,000 Purchases of marketable securities (583,252)

(316,433)

(1,233,851)

(514,047) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (165,330)

355,582

(64,243)

551,697 Cash flows from financing activities













Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,303

1,352

4,812

4,340 Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan —

—

19,781

15,777 Principal repayments of finance leases (1,380)

(1,305)

(4,083)

(3,187) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (77)

47

20,510

16,930 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (2,513)

(1,634)

(1,098)

(4,029) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (129,498)

348,251

22,019

525,757 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 607,856

651,926

456,339

474,420 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 478,358

$ 1,000,177

$ 478,358

$ 1,000,177

MONGODB, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit:













Gross profit on a GAAP basis $ 325,880

$ 239,969

$ 915,165

$ 662,584 Gross margin (Gross profit/Total revenue) on a GAAP basis 75 %

72 %

75 %

72 % Add back:













Expenses associated with stock-based compensation: Cost of Revenue—Subscription 6,201

5,124

18,252

15,103 Expenses associated with stock-based compensation: Cost of Revenue—Services 3,194

2,660

10,734

7,521 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 335,275

$ 247,753

$ 944,151

$ 685,208 Non-GAAP gross margin (Non-GAAP gross profit/Total revenue) 77 %

74 %

77 %

74 %















Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP operating expenses:













Sales and marketing operating expense on a GAAP basis $ 192,977

$ 177,419

$ 571,644

$ 509,285 Less:













Expenses associated with stock-based compensation 42,349

38,276

130,638

109,203 Amortization of intangible assets 760

760

2,280

2,280 Non-GAAP sales and marketing operating expense $ 149,868

$ 138,383

$ 438,726

$ 397,802















Research and development operating expense on a GAAP basis $ 128,150

$ 106,392

$ 370,387

$ 310,801 Less:













Expenses associated with stock-based compensation 52,133

42,258

148,679

121,586 Amortization of intangible assets 2,052

1,535

5,122

4,605 Non-GAAP research and development operating expense $ 73,965

$ 62,599

$ 216,586

$ 184,610















General and administrative operating expense on a GAAP basis $ 49,969

$ 39,081

$ 135,900

$ 116,204 Less:













Expenses associated with stock-based compensation 17,024

12,069

48,329

38,227 Non-GAAP general and administrative operating expense $ 32,945

$ 27,012

$ 87,571

$ 77,977















Reconciliation of GAAP loss from operations to non-GAAP income from operations:













Loss from operations on a GAAP basis $ (45,216)

$ (82,923)

$ (162,766)

$ (273,706) GAAP operating margin (Loss from operations/Total revenue) (10) %

(25) %

(13) %

(30) % Add back:













Expenses associated with stock-based compensation 120,901

100,387

356,632

291,640 Amortization of intangible assets 2,812

2,295

7,402

6,885 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 78,497

$ 19,759

$ 201,268

$ 24,819 Non-GAAP operating margin (Non-GAAP Income from operations/Total revenue) 18 %

6 %

16 %

3 %















Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net income:













Net loss on a GAAP basis $ (29,297)

$ (84,841)

$ (121,140)

$ (281,000) Add back:













Expenses associated with stock-based compensation 120,901

100,387

356,632

291,640 Amortization of intangible assets 2,812

2,295

7,402

6,885 Amortization of debt issuance costs related to convertible senior notes 849

845

2,543

2,530 Less:













Gain on non-marketable securities —

—

1,294

1,694 Income tax effects and adjustments ** 16,145

—

41,061

— Non-GAAP net income $ 79,120

$ 18,686

$ 203,082

$ 18,361















Reconciliation of GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted, to

non-GAAP net income per share, basic and diluted:













Net loss per share, basic and diluted, on a GAAP basis $ (0.41)

$ (1.23)

$ (1.71)

$ (4.11) Add back:













Expenses associated with stock-based compensation 1.69

1.46

5.03

4.26 Amortization of intangible assets 0.04

0.03

0.10

0.10 Amortization of debt issuance costs related to convertible senior notes 0.01

0.01

0.04

0.04 Less:













Gain on non-marketable securities —

—

0.02

0.02 Income tax effects and adjustments ** 0.23

—

0.58

— Non-GAAP net income per share, basic $ 1.10

$ 0.27

$ 2.86

$ 0.27 Adjustment for fully diluted earnings per share (0.14)

(0.04)

(0.39)

(0.04) Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted * $ 0.96

$ 0.23

$ 2.47

$ 0.23





* Diluted non-GAAP net income per share is calculated based upon 82.7 million and 82.2 million of diluted weighted-average shares of outstanding common stock for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2023, respectively. Diluted non-GAAP net income per share is calculated based upon 80.4 million and 79.9 million of diluted weighted-average shares of outstanding common stock for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2022, respectively. ** Non-GAAP financial information for the fiscal 2024 periods is adjusted for an assumed provision for income taxes based on our long-term projected tax rate of 20%. Due to the expected sustained non-GAAP profitability, this adjustment is applied prospectively and comparative periods have not been adjusted. Due to the differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from non-GAAP earnings, our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income may differ from our GAAP tax rate and from our actual tax liabilities.

The following table presents a reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for each of the

periods indicated (unaudited, in thousands):



Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 38,422

$ (5,744)

$ 66,850

$ (38,841) Capital expenditures (2,078)

(1,381)

(3,336)

(6,533) Principal repayments of finance leases (1,380)

(1,305)

(4,083)

(3,187) Capitalized software —

—

—

— Free cash flow $ 34,964

$ (8,430)

$ 59,431

$ (48,561)

MONGODB, INC.

CUSTOMER COUNT METRICS

The following table presents certain customer count information as of the periods indicated:



10/31/2021

1/31/2022

4/30/2022

7/31/2022

10/31/2022

1/31/2023

4/30/2023

7/31/2023

10/31/2023 Total Customers (a) 31,000+

33,000+

35,200+

37,000+

39,100+

40,800+

43,100+

45,000+

46,400+ Direct Sales Customers(b) 3,900+

4,400+

4,800+

5,400+

5,900+

6,400+

6,700+

6,800+

6,900+ MongoDB Atlas Customers 29,500+

31,500+

33,700+

35,500+

37,600+

39,300+

41,600+

43,500+

44,900+ Customers over $100K(c) 1,201

1,307

1,379

1,462

1,545

1,651

1,761

1,855

1,972









































(a) Our definition of "customer" excludes users of our free offerings and all affiliated entities are counted as a single customer. As of and prior to January 31, 2022, our definition of "customer" excluded (1) users of our free offerings, (2) mLab users who spend $20 or less per month with us and (3) self-serve users acquired from Realm. The excluded mLab and Realm users collectively represented an immaterial portion of the revenue associated with users acquired from those acquisitions. (b) Direct Sales Customers are customers that were sold through our direct sales force and channel partners. (c) Represents the number of customers with $100,000 or greater in annualized recurring revenue ("ARR") and annualized monthly recurring revenue ("MRR"). ARR includes the revenue we expect to receive from our customers over the following 12 months based on contractual commitments and, in the case of Direct Sales Customers of MongoDB Atlas, by annualizing the prior 90 days of their actual consumption of MongoDB Atlas, assuming no increases or reductions in their subscriptions or usage. For all other customers of our self-serve products, we calculate annualized MRR by annualizing the prior 30 days of their actual consumption of such products, assuming no increases or reductions in usage. ARR and annualized MRR exclude professional services.

MONGODB, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE INFORMATION



The following table presents certain supplemental revenue information as of the periods indicated:



10/31/2021

1/31/2022

4/30/2022

7/31/2022

10/31/2022

1/31/2023

4/30/2023

7/31/2023

10/31/2023 MongoDB Enterprise Advanced:

% of Subscription Revenue 34 %

33 %

33 %

28 %

29 %

28 %

28 %

26 %

27 % Direct Sales Customers(a) Revenue: % of Subscription Revenue 85 %

86 %

87 %

86 %

87 %

88 %

88 %

88 %

88 %





(a) Direct Sales Customers are customers that were sold through our direct sales force and channel partners.

SOURCE MongoDB, Inc.