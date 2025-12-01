MongoDB, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

News provided by

MongoDB, Inc.

Dec 01, 2025, 16:05 ET

Atlas Revenue up 30% year-over-year; 75% of Total Q3 Revenue

Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Total Revenue of $628.3 million, up 19% year-over-year

Added 2,600 Customers, with Over 62,500 Total Customers as of October 31, 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended October 31, 2025.

"MongoDB delivered strong third quarter results that exceeded the high-end of our guidance driven by continued strength in Atlas, which saw growth accelerate to 30% year-over-year. We also delivered meaningful margin outperformance as we executed on our plan to drive profitable growth. Reflecting this strength, we are raising our guidance on the top and bottom line for the rest of the year," said CJ Desai, President and Chief Executive Officer of MongoDB.

"Q3 was an exceptional quarter. Existing customers are expanding with us and net-new customer additions continue to show strength. Companies across industries and geographies are choosing MongoDB because we provide a unified data platform that powers mission-critical workloads today and also positions them to capitalize on the emerging AI platform shift."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue: Total revenue was $628.3 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, an increase of 19% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $609.1 million, an increase of 19% year-over-year, and services revenue was $19.2 million, an increase of 12% year-over-year.
  • Gross Profit: Gross profit was $449.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, representing a 71% gross margin compared to 74% in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP gross profit was $466.2 million, representing a 74% non-GAAP gross margin, compared to a non-GAAP gross margin of 77% in the year-ago period.
  • Loss from Operations: Loss from operations was $18.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to a loss from operations of $27.9 million in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP income from operations was $123.1 million, compared to non-GAAP income from operations of $101.5 million in the year-ago period.
  • Net Loss: Net loss was $2.0 million, or $0.02 per share, based on 81.4 million weighted-average shares outstanding, for the third quarter of fiscal 2026. This compares to a net loss of $9.8 million, or $0.13 per share, in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP net income was $114.5 million, or $1.32 per share, based on 86.9 million fully diluted weighted-average shares outstanding. This compares to a non-GAAP net loss of $98.1 million, or $1.16, per share in the year-ago period.
  • Cash Flow: As of October 31, 2025, MongoDB had $2.3 billion in cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash. During the three months ended October 31, 2025, MongoDB generated $143.5 million of cash from operations, compared to $37.4 million of cash from operations in the year-ago period. MongoDB used $1.7 million of cash in capital expenditures and used $1.7 million of cash in principal payments of finance leases, leading to free cash flow of $140.1 million, compared to free cash flow of $34.6 million in the year-ago period.

A reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure has been provided in the financial statement tables included at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 and Recent Business Highlights

  • MongoDB appointed Chirantan "CJ" Desai as President and Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Dev Ittycheria, who held the role for 11 years. CJ comes to MongoDB with an exceptional blend of product and engineering leadership, strong go-to-market execution, and firsthand experience scaling some of the world's most transformative software companies.
  • MongoDB has been recognized as a Leader for the fourth consecutive year in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud Database Management Systems (CDBMS). This recognition reflects the company's execution strength, innovation velocity, and continued leadership in redefining what a modern database platform can do in the era of AI. Our placement underscores MongoDB's position as the trusted foundation for enterprises seeking agility, scalability, and AI readiness across every application.
  • MongoDB announced the availability of its search and vector search capabilities within MongoDB Community Edition and MongoDB Enterprise Server. Previously exclusive to the fully managed MongoDB Atlas cloud platform, developers and organizations of all sizes can now access the preview of robust full-text search and vector search capabilities on MongoDB's local, on-premises, and self-managed offerings—all with the world's most popular modern database.
  • MongoDB was named the 2025 Microsoft United States Partner of the Year at the Microsoft Ignite conference in San Francisco. MongoDB also launched a number of AI development, security, and governance technology integrations with Microsoft that solidify MongoDB's position as the best data foundation for AI on Microsoft Azure.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2026 Guidance

Based on information available to management as of today, December 1, 2025, MongoDB is issuing the following financial guidance for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2026.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2026

Full Year Fiscal 2026

Revenue

$665.0 million to $670.0

 million

$2.434 billion to $2.439
billion

Non-GAAP Income from
Operations

$139.0 million to $143.0
million

$436.4 million to $440.4
million

Non-GAAP Net Income per
Share

$1.44 to $1.48

$4.76 to $4.80

Reconciliations of non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income per share guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures; in particular, the measures and effects of stock-based compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in MongoDB's stock price. MongoDB expects the variability of the above charges to have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on its future GAAP financial results.

Conference Call Information

MongoDB will host a conference call today, December 1, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its financial results and business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available on the "Investor Relations" page of MongoDB's website at https://investors.mongodb.com. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (registration link), and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at http://investors.mongodb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements concerning MongoDB's financial guidance for the fourth fiscal quarter and full year fiscal 2026. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "will," "would" or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions or variations. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation: our customers renewing their subscriptions with us and expanding their usage of software and related services; global political changes; the effects of the ongoing military conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and Israel and Hamas on our business and future operating results; economic downturns and/or the effects of rising interest rates, inflation and volatility in the global economy and financial markets on our business and future operating results; our potential failure to meet publicly announced guidance or other expectations about our business and future operating results; reputational harm or other adverse consequences resulting from use of AI and ML in our product offerings and internal operations if they don't produce the desired benefits; our limited operating history; our history of losses; our potential failure to repurchase shares of our common stock at favorable prices, if at all; failure of our platform to satisfy customer demands; the effects of increased competition; our investments in new products and our ability to introduce new features, services or enhancements; social, ethical and security issues relating to the use of new and evolving technologies, such as artificial intelligence, in our offerings or partnerships; our ability to effectively expand our sales and marketing organization; our ability to continue to build and maintain credibility with the developer community; our ability to add new customers or increase sales to our existing customers; our ability to maintain, protect, enforce and enhance our intellectual property; the effects of social, ethical and regulatory issues relating to the use of new and evolving technologies, such as AI and ML, in our offerings or partnerships; the growth and expansion of the market for database products and our ability to penetrate that market; our ability to maintain the security of our software and adequately address privacy concerns; our ability to manage our growth effectively and successfully recruit and retain additional highly-qualified personnel; and the price volatility of our common stock. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on August 27, 2025. Additional information will be made available in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2025, and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the following financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share and free cash flow. Non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin exclude expenses associated with stock-based compensation. Non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share exclude:

  • expenses associated with stock-based compensation including employer payroll taxes upon the vesting and exercising of stock-based awards and expenses related to stock appreciation rights previously issued to our employees in China;
  • amortization of intangible assets for the acquired technology and acquired customer relationships associated with prior acquisitions;
  • certain acquisition-related costs and other, including due diligence costs, professional fees in connection with an acquisition and certain integration-related expenses. These expenses are unpredictable, and dependent on factors that may be outside of our control and unrelated to the continuing operations of the acquired business or our Company. In addition, the size and complexity of an acquisition, which often drives the magnitude of acquisition-related costs, may not be indicative of such future costs;
  • restructuring costs associated with a formal restructuring plan that are primarily related to workforce reductions. The Company excludes these expenses because they are not reflective of ordinary course ongoing business and operating results; and
  • in the case of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share, amortization of the debt issuance costs associated with our convertible senior notes and gains or losses on our financial instruments;
  • additionally, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share are adjusted for an assumed provision for income taxes based on an estimated long-term non-GAAP tax rate. The non-GAAP tax rate was calculated utilizing a three-year financial projection that excludes the direct impact of the GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments and considers other factors such as operating structure and existing tax positions in various jurisdictions. We intend to periodically reevaluate the projected long-term tax rate, as necessary, for significant events and our ongoing analysis of relevant tax law changes.

MongoDB uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating MongoDB's ongoing operational performance. MongoDB believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing its financial results with other companies in MongoDB's industry, many of which may present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Free cash flow represents net cash from/used in operating activities, less capital expenditures, principal payments of finance lease liabilities and capitalized software development costs, if any. MongoDB uses free cash flow to understand and evaluate its liquidity and to generate future operating plans. The exclusion of capital expenditures, principal payments of finance lease liabilities and amounts capitalized for software development facilitates comparisons of MongoDB's liquidity on a period-to-period basis and excludes items that it does not consider to be indicative of its liquidity. MongoDB believes that free cash flow is a measure of liquidity that provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the strength of its liquidity and future ability to generate cash that can be used for strategic opportunities or investing in its business in the same manner as MongoDB's management and board of directors.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In particular, other companies may report non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, free cash flow or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, as presented below. This earnings press release and any future releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can also be found on the Investor Relations page of MongoDB's website at https://investors.mongodb.com.

About MongoDB

Headquartered in New York, MongoDB's mission is to empower innovators to create, transform, and disrupt industries with software and data. MongoDB's unified, intelligent data platform was built to power the next generation of applications, and MongoDB is the most widely available, globally distributed database on the market. With integrated capabilities for operational data, search, real-time analytics, and AI-powered retrieval, MongoDB helps organizations everywhere move faster, innovate more efficiently, and simplify complex architectures. Millions of developers and more than 60,000 customers across almost every industry—including 70% of the Fortune 100—rely on MongoDB for their most important applications. To learn more, visit mongodb.com.

Investor Relations

Jess Lubert

[email protected]

Media Relations

MongoDB

[email protected]

MONGODB, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)


October 31, 2025

January 31, 2025

Assets


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents  

$           834,092

$           490,133

Short-term investments

1,471,669

1,846,444

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $12,305 and $8,888 as of
 October 31, 2025 and January 31, 2025, respectively 

416,494

393,099

Deferred commissions  

122,882

112,632

Prepaid expenses and other current assets  

87,177

81,214

Total current assets  

2,932,314

2,923,522

Property and equipment, net  

40,704

46,377

Operating lease right-of-use assets

30,914

34,607

Goodwill  

189,641

69,679

Intangible assets, net

38,308

24,597

Deferred tax assets  

23,012

20,810

Other assets  

311,756

310,701

Total assets  

$        3,566,649

$        3,430,293

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


Current liabilities:


Accounts payable  

$             14,811

$             10,467

Accrued compensation and benefits  

131,760

120,354

Operating lease liabilities

9,145

9,126

Other accrued liabilities  

101,444

87,659

Deferred revenue  

300,873

334,381

Total current liabilities  

558,033

561,987

Deferred tax liability

560

262

Operating lease liabilities

25,480

27,374

Deferred revenue

66,173

25,404

Other liabilities

27,964

33,042

Total liabilities  

678,210

648,069

Stockholders' equity:


Common stock, par value of $0.001 per share; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized as of October 31,
 2025 and January 31, 2025; 82,919,928 shares issued and 81,357,418 shares outstanding as of
 October 31, 2025; 80,558,847 shares issued and 80,467,811 shares outstanding as of
 January 31, 2025

81

78

Additional paid-in capital  

5,152,122

4,625,093

Treasury stock, 1,562,510 shares (repurchased at an average of $221.86 per share) as of
 October 31, 2025 and 99,371 shares (repurchased at an average of $13.27 per share) as of
 January 31, 2025

(346,654)

(1,319)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

10,275

(924)

Accumulated deficit  

(1,927,385)

(1,840,704)

Total stockholders' equity

2,888,439

2,782,224

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$        3,566,649

$        3,430,293

MONGODB, INC. 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)


Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenue:






Subscription  

$         609,067

$         512,205

$      1,712,877

$      1,412,906

Services  

19,242

17,170

55,848

45,139

Total revenue  

628,309

529,375

1,768,725

1,458,045

Cost of revenue:






Subscription(1)

146,921

111,150

416,455

318,728

Services(1)

32,256

24,181

92,191

67,553

Total cost of revenue  

179,177

135,331

508,646

386,281

Gross profit  

449,132

394,044

1,260,079

1,071,764

Operating expenses:






Sales and marketing(1)  

230,864

217,954

695,852

658,937

Research and development(1)  

176,610

151,410

527,178

446,437

General and administrative(1)  

60,082

52,556

174,321

163,892

Total operating expenses  

467,556

421,920

1,397,351

1,269,266

Loss from operations  

(18,424)

(27,876)

(137,272)

(197,502)

Other income, net  

19,774

20,767

62,178

61,749

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes  

1,350

(7,109)

(75,094)

(135,753)

Provision for income taxes  

3,357

2,667

11,587

9,145

Net loss 

$            (2,007)

$            (9,776)

$          (86,681)

$       (144,898)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$              (0.02)

$              (0.13)

$              (1.07)

$              (1.97)

Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per
     share, basic and diluted

81,401,853

74,020,593

81,245,331

73,472,900

          (1) Includes stock‑based compensation expense as follows:


Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Cost of revenue—subscription  

$                8,990

$                7,884

$               26,216

$               21,566

Cost of revenue—services  

4,572

3,495

12,739

10,151

Sales and marketing  

36,965

40,540

112,332

121,193

Research and development  

67,255

57,850

208,773

168,211

General and administrative  

15,848

15,943

46,401

47,777

Total stock‑based compensation expense  

$             133,630

$             125,712

$             406,461

$             368,898

MONGODB, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

(unaudited)


Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Cash flows from operating activities






Net loss  

$           (2,007)

$           (9,776)

$         (86,681)

$       (144,898)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating
  activities:






Depreciation and amortization  

5,668

2,405

16,654

9,580

Stock-based compensation  

133,630

125,712

406,461

368,898

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs


715


2,419

Amortization of finance right-of-use assets

995

994

2,981

2,981

Amortization of operating right-of-use assets

2,899

3,229

8,498

8,300

Deferred income taxes  

447

(825)

(687)

(799)

Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on short-term
   investments, net

(2,210)

(5,656)

(8,749)

(19,117)

Realized and unrealized loss (gain) on financial instruments, net

291

(338)

563

(1,190)

Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)

(171)

788

1,040

1,992

Change in operating assets and liabilities:






Accounts receivable, net

(66,993)

(24,557)

(25,188)

(11,258)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets  

2,773

(1,964)

(1,883)

(582)

Deferred commissions  

(3,548)

(18,821)

10,952

(38,794)

Other long-term assets  

(2,931)

(8,395)

(13,999)

(17,704)

Accounts payable  

4,993

1,370

3,555

1,569

Accrued liabilities  

13,525

(6,719)

10,923

22,494

Operating lease liabilities

(3,570)

(3,777)

(8,321)

(9,145)

Deferred revenue  

58,989

(17,039)

9,459

(71,352)

Other liabilities, non-current

730

92

(34)

(3,741)

Net cash provided by operating activities  

143,510

37,438

325,544

99,653

Cash flows from investing activities






Purchases of property, equipment and other assets

(1,678)

(1,981)

(3,826)

(3,571)

Business combination, net of cash acquired



(2,032)

Investments in non-marketable securities


(250)

(8,322)

(5,750)

Proceeds from the sales of marketable securities

127,660


127,660

Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities  

105,000

135,000

595,970

570,000

Purchases of marketable securities  


(786,170)

(337,292)

(971,803)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities  

230,982

(653,401)

372,158

(411,124)

Cash flows from financing activities






Repurchases of common stock

(148,633)


(343,079)

Proceeds from settlement of capped calls




170,589

Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under the Employee
    Stock Purchase Plan



22,917

18,640

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

533

315

2,322

1,621

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

(38,496)


(38,496)

Principal payments of finance leases

(1,715)

(895)

(5,800)

(4,534)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities  

(188,311)

(580)

(362,136)

186,316

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and
restricted cash  

783

(274)

8,851

(2,825)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  

186,964

(616,817)

344,417

(127,980)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period  

650,206

1,292,480

492,753

803,643

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period  

$         837,170

$         675,663

$         837,170

$         675,663

MONGODB, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)


Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit:






Gross profit on a GAAP basis

$      449,132

$      394,044

$   1,260,079

$   1,071,764

Gross margin (Gross profit/Total revenue) on a GAAP basis

71 %

74 %

71 %

74 %

Add back:






Expenses associated with stock-based compensation: Cost of Revenue—Subscription

9,230

7,999

26,752

22,145

Expenses associated with stock-based compensation: Cost of Revenue—Services

4,785

3,639

13,809

10,393

Restructuring

(1)


88

Amortization of intangible assets

3,025


8,417

Non-GAAP gross profit

$      466,171

$      405,682

$   1,309,145

$   1,104,302

Non-GAAP gross margin (Non-GAAP gross profit/Total revenue)

74 %

77 %

74 %

76 %








Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP operating expenses:






Sales and marketing operating expense on a GAAP basis

$      230,864

$      217,954

$      695,852

$      658,937

Less:






Expenses associated with stock-based compensation

38,579

42,155

116,172

125,129

Restructuring

251


4,775

Amortization of intangible assets




85

Non-GAAP sales and marketing operating expense

$      192,034

$      175,799

$      574,905

$      533,723








Research and development operating expense on a GAAP basis

$      176,610

$      151,410

$      527,178

$      446,437

Less:






Expenses associated with stock-based compensation

69,100

59,017

213,567

173,166

Restructuring



159

Amortization of intangible assets

170

170

510

2,908

Certain acquisition-related costs and other



40

Non-GAAP research and development operating expense

$      107,340

$        92,223

$      312,902

$      270,363








General and administrative operating expense on a GAAP basis

$        60,082

$        52,556

$      174,321

$      163,892

Less:






Expenses associated with stock-based compensation

16,396

16,377

48,452

50,469

Certain acquisition-related costs and other

4


1,894

Non-GAAP general and administrative operating expense

$        43,682

$        36,179

$      123,975

$      113,423








Reconciliation of GAAP loss from operations to non-GAAP income from operations:






Loss from operations on a GAAP basis

$      (18,424)

$      (27,876)

$    (137,272)

$    (197,502)

GAAP operating margin (Loss from operations/Total revenue)

(3) %

(5) %

(8) %

(14) %

Add back:






Expenses associated with stock-based compensation

138,090

129,186

418,752

381,303

Restructuring

250


5,022

Amortization of intangible assets

3,195

170

8,927

2,993

Certain acquisition-related costs and other

4


1,934

Non-GAAP income from operations

$      123,115

$      101,480

$      297,363

$      186,794

Non-GAAP operating margin (Non-GAAP income from operations/Total revenue)

20 %

19 %

17 %

13 %








Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net income:






Net loss on a GAAP basis

$        (2,007)

$        (9,776)

$      (86,681)

$    (144,898)

Add back:






Expenses associated with stock-based compensation

138,090

129,186

418,752

381,303

Restructuring

250


5,022

Amortization of intangible assets

3,195

170

8,927

2,993

Certain acquisition-related costs and other

4


1,934

Amortization of debt issuance costs related to convertible senior notes


716


2,419

Less:






Gains (loss) on financial instruments, net

(291)

338

(563)

1,190

Income tax effects and adjustments *

25,279

21,858

60,434

40,809

Non-GAAP net income

$      114,544

$        98,100

$      288,083

$      199,818








Reconciliation of GAAP net loss per share, diluted, to non-GAAP net income
 per share, fully diluted:






Net loss per share, diluted, on a GAAP basis

$          (0.02)

$          (0.13)

$          (1.07)

$          (1.97)

Add back:






Expenses associated with stock-based compensation

1.70

1.75

5.15

5.19

Restructuring



0.06

Amortization of intangible assets

0.04


0.11

0.04

Certain acquisition-related costs and other



0.02

Amortization of debt issuance costs related to convertible senior notes


0.01


0.03

Less:






Gains (loss) on financial instruments, net



(0.01)

0.02

Income tax effects and adjustments *

0.31

0.30

0.74

0.56

Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted

$            1.41

$            1.33

$            3.54

$            2.71

Adjustment for fully diluted earnings per share

(0.09)

(0.17)

(0.22)

(0.32)

Non-GAAP net income per share, fully diluted **

$            1.32

$            1.16

$            3.32

$            2.39

* Non-GAAP financial information is adjusted for an assumed provision for income taxes based on our long-term projected tax rate of
20%. Due to the differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from non-GAAP earnings, our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP
income may differ from our GAAP tax rate and from our actual tax liabilities.

** Fully diluted non-GAAP net income per share is calculated based upon 86.9 million and 86.8 million of fully diluted weighted-
average shares of outstanding common stock for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2025, respectively, and 84.2 million and
83.7 million of fully diluted weighted-average shares of outstanding common stock for the three and nine months ended October 31,
2024, respectively.

The following table presents a reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for each of the periods indicated (unaudited, in thousands):

Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Net cash provided by operating activities  

$         143,510

$          37,438

$         325,544

$           99,653

Capital expenditures  

(1,678)

(1,981)

(3,826)

(3,571)

Principal payments of finance leases

(1,715)

(895)

(5,800)

(4,534)

Free cash flow  

$         140,117

$          34,562

$         315,918

$           91,548

MONGODB, INC.

CUSTOMER COUNT METRICS

     The following table presents certain customer count information as of the periods indicated:



10/31/2023

1/31/2024

4/30/2024

7/31/2024

10/31/2024

1/31/2025

4/30/2025

7/31/2025

10/31/2025

Total Customers(a)

46,400+

47,800+

49,200+

50,700+

52,600+

54,500+

57,100+

59,900+

62,500+

Direct Sales Customers(b)

6,900+

7,000+

7,100+

7,300+

7,400+

7,500+

7,500+

7,300+

7,000+

MongoDB Atlas Customers

44,900+

46,300+

47,700+

49,200+

51,100+

53,100+

55,800+

58,300+

60,800+

Customers over $100K(c)

1,972

2,052

2,137

2,189

2,314

2,396

2,506

5,564

2,694


















(a) Our definition of "customer" excludes users of our free offerings and all affiliated entities are counted as a single customer.

(b) Direct Sales Customers are customers that were sold through our direct sales force and channel partners.

(c) Represents the number of customers with $100,000 or greater in annualized recurring revenue ("ARR") and annualized monthly
recurring revenue ("MRR"). ARR includes the revenue we expect to receive from our customers over the following 12 months based on
contractual commitments and, in the case of Direct Sales Customers of MongoDB Atlas, by annualizing the prior 90 days of their actual
consumption of MongoDB Atlas, assuming no increases or reductions in their subscriptions or usage. For all other customers of our self-
serve products, we calculate annualized MRR by annualizing the prior 30 days of their actual consumption of such products, assuming
no increases or reductions in usage. ARR and annualized MRR exclude professional services.

MONGODB, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE INFORMATION

     The following table presents certain supplemental revenue information as of the periods indicated:



10/31/2023

1/31/2024

4/30/2024

7/31/2024

10/31/2024

1/31/2025

4/30/2025

7/31/2025

10/31/2025

MongoDB Enterprise
   Advanced: % of
   Subscription Revenue

27 %

26 %

25 %

24 %

25 %

23 %

22 %

21 %

20 %

Direct Sales Customers(a)

 Revenue: % of
    Subscription Revenue

88 %

88 %

87 %

87 %

88 %

88 %

87 %

87 %

87 %

     (a) Direct Sales Customers are customers that were sold through our direct sales force and channel partners.

SOURCE MongoDB, Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

MongoDB, Inc. to Present at the UBS Global Technology and AI Conference, the 53rd Annual Nasdaq Investor Conference, and Barclays 23rd Annual Global Technology Conference

MongoDB, Inc. to Present at the UBS Global Technology and AI Conference, the 53rd Annual Nasdaq Investor Conference, and Barclays 23rd Annual Global Technology Conference

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) today announced that it will present at three upcoming conferences: the UBS Global Technology and AI Conference in...
MongoDB, Inc. Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings Call

MongoDB, Inc. Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings Call

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) will report its third quarter fiscal year 2026 financial results for the three months ended October 31, 2025, after the U....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Multimedia & Internet

Multimedia & Internet

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics