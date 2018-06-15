MongoDB, Inc. to Host Investor Session at MongoDB World 2018

NEW YORK, June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), the leading modern, general purpose database platform, today announced that it will host an investor session at MongoDB World 2018, its annual user conference. The investor session will be webcast live from MongoDB World on Wednesday, June 27 from 12:45 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET and a replay will be available for a limited time. Both the live feed and the replay will be available on the company's "Investor Relations" website (https://investors.mongodb.com).