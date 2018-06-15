MongoDB, Inc. to Host Investor Session at MongoDB World 2018

NEW YORK, June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), the leading modern, general purpose database platform, today announced that it will host an investor session at MongoDB World 2018, its annual user conference. The investor session will be webcast live from MongoDB World on Wednesday, June 27 from 12:45 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET and a replay will be available for a limited time. Both the live feed and the replay will be available on the company's "Investor Relations" website (https://investors.mongodb.com).
MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 6,600 customers in approximately 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 35 million times and there have been more than 850,000 MongoDB University registrations.
