MongoDB, Inc. to Host Investor Session at MongoDB.local NYC 2023

MongoDB, Inc.

25 May, 2023, 16:05 ET

NEW YORK, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) today announced that it will host an investor session at MongoDB.local in New York City.  The day will begin at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 22nd with MongoDB.local keynote presentations from Dev Ittycheria, MongoDB's President & CEO, and Sahir Azam, MongoDB's Chief Product Officer. The investor session, hosted by MongoDB's executive team, will follow from 11:30 a.m.2:30 p.m. ET.

Investors interested in attending in-person in New York City should contact Investor Relations at [email protected]. Both the keynote presentations and the investor session will be webcast live and the replay will be available on the company's Investor Relations website (https://investors.mongodb.com).

About MongoDB

MongoDB is the developer data platform company empowering innovators to create, transform, and disrupt industries by unleashing the power of software and data. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 40,800 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 365 million times and there have been more than 1.8 million registrations for MongoDB University courses.

Investor Relations
Brian Denyeau
ICR for MongoDB
646-277-1251
[email protected]

Media Relations
MongoDB
[email protected]

SOURCE MongoDB, Inc.

MongoDB and Alibaba Cloud Extend Global Partnership

MongoDB, Inc. Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Call

