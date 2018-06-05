MongoDB, Inc. to Present at the Stifel 2018 Cross Sector Insight Conference

NEW YORK, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), the leading modern, general purpose database platform, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Michael Gordon, will present at the Stifel 2018 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston.
The MongoDB presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at 4:45 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the MongoDB investor relations website at https://investors.mongodb.com/events-and-presentations/events. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time.
About MongoDB
MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 5,700 customers in over 90 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 35 million times and there have been more than 850,000 MongoDB University registrations.
