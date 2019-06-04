MongoDB, Inc. to Present at the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference

News provided by

MongoDB, Inc.

Jun 04, 2019, 16:05 ET

NEW YORK, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), the leading modern, general purpose database platform, today announced that its Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Michael Gordon, will present at the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston, MA.

The MongoDB presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of each presentation will be available on the Events page of the MongoDB investor relations website at https://investors.mongodb.com/events-and-presentations/events. A replay of the webcasts will also be available for a limited time.

About MongoDB

MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 13,000 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 60 million times and there have been more than one million MongoDB University registrations.

Investor Relations 
Brian Denyeau 
ICR for MongoDB 
646-277-1251 
ir@mongodb.com

Media Relations 
Mark Wheeler 
MongoDB 
866-237-8815 x7186 
communications@mongodb.com

SOURCE MongoDB, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.mongodb.com

Also from this source

MongoDB, Inc. Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal 2020...

MongoDB Strengthens Mobile Offerings with Acquisition of Realm...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

MongoDB, Inc. to Present at the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference

News provided by

MongoDB, Inc.

Jun 04, 2019, 16:05 ET