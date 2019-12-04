MongoDB, Inc. to Present at the UBS Global TMT Conference and the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), the leading modern, general purpose database platform, today announced that its Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Michael Gordon, and its Vice President of Finance and Business Operations, Serge Tanjga, will present at two upcoming conferences: the UBS Global TMT Conference in New York, NY and the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference in San Francisco, CA.

Mr. Gordon and Mr. Tanjga will present at the UBS Conference on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 10:45 AM Eastern Time and will be webcast live.

at and will be webcast live. Mr. Gordon and Mr. Tanjga will present at the Barclays Conference on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM Pacific Time ( 1:00 PM Eastern Time ) and will be webcast live.

A live webcast of each presentation will be available on the Events page of the MongoDB investor relations website at https://investors.mongodb.com/events. A replay of the webcasts will also be available for a limited time.

About MongoDB

MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 15,000 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 70 million times and there have been more than one million MongoDB University registrations.

SOURCE MongoDB, Inc.

