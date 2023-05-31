MongoDB, Inc. to Present at the William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) today announced that its Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Michael Gordon, and Senior Vice President of Finance, Serge Tanjga, will present at the William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL.

The MongoDB presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 4:40 p.m. Central Time (5:40 p.m. Eastern Time). A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the MongoDB investor relations website at https://investors.mongodb.com/news-events/events. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time.

About MongoDB

MongoDB is the developer data platform company empowering innovators to create, transform, and disrupt industries by unleashing the power of software and data. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 40,800 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 365 million times and there have been more than 1.8 million registrations for MongoDB University courses.

