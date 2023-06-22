MongoDB Launches AI Initiative with Google Cloud to Help Developers Build AI Powered Applications

Expanded partnership between MongoDB and Google Cloud enables developers to use state-of-the-art AI foundation models from Google to build new classes of generative AI applications with expert assistance and professional services

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) today at its developer conference MongoDB.local NYC announced a new initiative in partnership with Google Cloud to help developers accelerate the use of generative AI and build new classes of applications. MongoDB Atlas is the multi-cloud developer data platform used by tens of thousands of customers and millions of developers globally to quickly build and scale applications using a single platform. With an integrated operational data store at its core, MongoDB Atlas is uniquely positioned to help organizations of all shapes and sizes build applications powered by generative AI faster and with less complexity. Developers can now take advantage of MongoDB Atlas and industry-leading partner integrations with Google Cloud's Vertex AI large language models (LLMs) and new quick-start architecture reviews with MongoDB and Google Cloud professional services to accelerate software development. To get started with MongoDB Atlas on Google Cloud, visit mongodb.com/products/platform/atlas-cloud-providers/google-cloud .

Recent advancements in generative AI technology like LLMs present opportunities to reimagine how end users interact with applications. Developers want to take advantage of generative AI to unlock their creativity and build new classes of applications, but many current solutions require piecing together several different technologies and components or bolting on solutions to existing technology stacks, making software development cumbersome, complex, and expensive. MongoDB and Google Cloud are helping address these challenges by providing a growing set of solutions and integrations to meet developers where they are and enable them to quickly get started building applications that take advantage of new AI technologies:

Seamlessly use Google Cloud's Vertex AI foundation models with MongoDB Atlas Vector Search: MongoDB and Google Cloud have partnered since 2018 and have helped thousands of joint customers—including Keller Williams, Rent the Runway, and Ulta—adopt cloud-native data strategies. Earlier this year, that partnership was expanded to include deeper product integrations. Now, developers can use MongoDB Atlas Vector Search with Vertex AI to seamlessly build applications with AI-powered capabilities for highly personalized and engaging end-user experiences. Vertex AI provides the text embedding API to generate embeddings from customer data stored in MongoDB Atlas, combined with the PaLM text models to create advanced functionality like semantic search, classification, outlier detection, AI-powered chatbots, and text summarization. To learn more about building applications on MongoDB Atlas with Vertex AI, visit mongodb.folloze.com/google-cloud-ai .





"With the shift in technology powered by generative AI taking place today, the future of software and data is now, and we're making it more evenly distributed for developers with MongoDB Atlas," said Alan Chhabra, Executive Vice President of Worldwide Partnerships at MongoDB. "This shift begins with developers, and we want to democratize access to game-changing technology so all developers can build the next big thing. With MongoDB Atlas and our strategic partnership with Google Cloud, it's now easier for organizations of all shapes and sizes to incorporate AI into their applications and embrace the future."

"Generative AI represents a significant opportunity for developers to create new applications and experiences and to add real business value for customers," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "This new initiative from Google Cloud and MongoDB will bring more capabilities, support, and resources to developers building the next generation of generative AI applications."

One AI enables businesses to deploy the world's best language AI capabilities, tuned to their unique needs, in days. "We needed a platform that allowed us to build agile, data-driven, and scalable software, and MongoDB Atlas on Google Cloud was the obvious choice," said Amit Ben, Founder & CEO at One AI. "The flexibility and scalable document data model MongoDB Atlas provides enabled us to do hundreds of small incremental changes and additions to our platform in the last year alone, allowing rapid development and quick adaptation to shifting and growing needs with zero effort and no need for any migration or compatibility issues. We are looking forward to the additional support MongoDB and Google Cloud will provide as we grow and scale our company."

MongoDB Developer Data Platform

MongoDB Atlas is the leading multi-cloud developer data platform that accelerates and simplifies building with data. MongoDB Atlas provides an integrated set of data and application services in a unified environment to enable developer teams to quickly build with the capabilities, performance, and scale modern applications require.

About MongoDB

Headquartered in New York, MongoDB's mission is to empower innovators to create, transform, and disrupt industries by unleashing the power of software and data. Built by developers, for developers, our developer data platform is a database with an integrated set of related services that allow development teams to address the growing requirements for today's wide variety of modern applications, all in a unified and consistent user experience. MongoDB has tens of thousands of customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded hundreds of millions of times since 2007, and there have been millions of builders trained through MongoDB University courses. To learn more, visit mongodb.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements concerning MongoDB's new capabilities for MongoDB Atlas to build new classes of applications. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "will," "would" or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions or variations. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation: the impact the COVID-19 pandemic may have on our business and on our customers and our potential customers; the effects of the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine on our business and future operating results; economic downturns and/or the effects of rising interest rates, inflation and volatility in the global economy and financial markets on our business and future operating results; our potential failure to meet publicly announced guidance or other expectations about our business and future operating results; our limited operating history; our history of losses; failure of our platform to satisfy customer demands; the effects of increased competition; our investments in new products and our ability to introduce new features, services or enhancements; our ability to effectively expand our sales and marketing organization; our ability to continue to build and maintain credibility with the developer community; our ability to add new customers or increase sales to our existing customers; our ability to maintain, protect, enforce and enhance our intellectual property; the growth and expansion of the market for database products and our ability to penetrate that market; our ability to integrate acquired businesses and technologies successfully or achieve the expected benefits of such acquisitions; our ability to maintain the security of our software and adequately address privacy concerns; our ability to manage our growth effectively and successfully recruit and retain additional highly-qualified personnel; and the price volatility of our common stock. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2023, filed with the SEC on June 2, 2023 and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

