MongoDB Launches New Initiative for Public Sector Organizations

WASHINGTON, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), today at MongoDB.local for Government Solutions, announced MongoDB Atlas for Public Sector, a new initiative to help government agencies and public sector organizations accelerate their pace of innovation and better serve end users with modern, data-driven applications. In addition to offering MongoDB Atlas for Government—a secure and compliant developer data platform that achieved FedRAMP Moderate authorization earlier this year—the new initiative provides public sector organizations access to expert-led architectural design reviews, tailored technology partnerships, and specific knowledge accelerators to provide customized technology training paths for public sector teams. To get started with MongoDB Atlas for Public Sector, visit mongodb.com/industries/public-sector .

Public sector organizations face a unique set of challenges that require balancing strict compliance requirements with the need to innovate to keep up with technological progress in the private sector. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated cloud migration in the public sector, but many organizations migrated without a cohesive data strategy and still rely on legacy data warehouses that weren't initially designed for the real-time data processing that today's modern applications require. Combined with high costs and hesitancy around ensuring new technology is secure and meets compliance requirements, digital transformation for public sector organizations often does not keep up with technological change, leaving government agencies and public sector organizations unable to take advantage of modern, data-driven applications. Public sector organizations want to move more workloads to the cloud to take advantage of fully managed services, integrate data silos, and develop cloud-native applications without the burden and cost associated with managing on-premises infrastructure, but often don't know how to get started or don't have the right migration and modernization strategies in place. As a result, public sector organizations without technology partners that understand their distinct security, compliance, and data privacy needs are unable to build, manage, and deploy modern, data-driven applications that today's end users expect.

MongoDB Atlas for Public Sector addresses these challenges by providing a set of solutions and capabilities to help organizations build modern applications and reimagine the services they provide to end users:

Build new classes of applications securely with the leading developer data platform : With MongoDB Atlas for Government —a secure, fully managed, FedRAMP Moderate Authorized developer data platform built on AWS GovCloud (US) Regions—public sector organizations can take advantage of a flexible and scalable document data model, capabilities for processing virtually any type of data in near real time, and world-class security, resilience, and availability to build, manage, and deploy modern applications. Tens of thousands of customers and millions of developers rely on MongoDB Atlas to build and manage applications every day, and with MongoDB Atlas for Government, public sector organizations can use the same technology that powers applications for leading enterprises globally while meeting strict security and compliance requirements. MongoDB Atlas for Government includes built-in security capabilities, field-level data encryption, network management and isolation, and identity access and management (IAM) controls to help organizations secure sensitive workloads with no manual effort.

For organizations looking to move from legacy infrastructure to MongoDB Atlas for Government, enables customers to migrate and modernize legacy applications without the time, cost, and risk typically associated with these projects–making it significantly faster and easier to optimize business operations and push innovation forward. MongoDB Relational Migrator analyzes legacy databases, automatically generates new data schema and code to operate the migrated application, and then executes a seamless migration to MongoDB Atlas with no downtime required. Organizations can run the migrated, modernized application in a testing environment before deploying to production to ensure it is optimized and performing as intended. MongoDB Relational Migrator significantly reduces the time, cost, and risk typically associated with migration projects. Reimagine possibilities with public sector innovation workshops : MongoDB Atlas for Public Sector includes dedicated executive engagement with industry experts from MongoDB and the MongoDB Partner Ecosystem to ideate client-specific solutions using best practices developed through proven industry experience. Public sector innovation workshops are tailored to address the unique challenges and opportunities government agencies and public sector organizations face so they can modernize their operations with security and compliance in mind.

: MongoDB Atlas for Public Sector includes dedicated executive engagement with industry experts from MongoDB and the to ideate client-specific solutions using best practices developed through proven industry experience. Public sector innovation workshops are tailored to address the unique challenges and opportunities government agencies and public sector organizations face so they can modernize their operations with security and compliance in mind. Take advantage of technology partnerships to accelerate innovation: MongoDB Atlas for Public Sector provides access to MongoDB's industry-specific partner integrations and toolchains to help accelerate modernization projects to get innovative applications to end users more quickly and easily. The MongoDB Partner Ecosystem includes systems integrators and technology consultants with public sector expertise including AWS, Accenture Federal Services, Carahsoft, and Clarity Business Solutions to help organizations adopt the right solutions for their specific use cases.

MongoDB Atlas for Public Sector provides access to MongoDB's industry-specific partner integrations and toolchains to help accelerate modernization projects to get innovative applications to end users more quickly and easily. The MongoDB Partner Ecosystem includes systems integrators and technology consultants with public sector expertise including AWS, Accenture Federal Services, Carahsoft, and Clarity Business Solutions to help organizations adopt the right solutions for their specific use cases. Jumpstart application development: With MongoDB Atlas for Public Sector, organizations can engage with the MongoDB Professional Services team to take advantage of public sector expertise and accelerate projects from concept to prototype to production in less time. Experts from the MongoDB Professional Services team can work backward from an organization's specific challenges to conduct architectural reviews, and help quickly prototype proofs of concept for ideation before moving new applications to production.

With MongoDB Atlas for Public Sector, organizations can engage with the team to take advantage of public sector expertise and accelerate projects from concept to prototype to production in less time. Experts from the MongoDB Professional Services team can work backward from an organization's specific challenges to conduct architectural reviews, and help quickly prototype proofs of concept for ideation before moving new applications to production. Train teams to quickly build modern applications: MongoDB Atlas for Public Sector provides tailored MongoDB University courses and learning materials, including unlimited access to curated webinars and solutions sessions, to help developers learn how to quickly build modern applications for the public sector. Organizations can benefit from training new and experienced developers from the ground up on how to build modern, data-driven applications with MongoDB Atlas for Government to modernize operations and reimagine end user experiences.

"Navigating the complexities of legacy architectures and building modern, data-driven applications can be a challenge in any industry, but these challenges are often exaggerated in the public sector because of the unique security and compliance requirements involved," said Joe Perrino, Area Vice President of Public Sector at MongoDB. "The new MongoDB Atlas for Public Sector initiative provides a set of capabilities so organizations can stop thinking about modernizing their operations and actually get started. MongoDB Atlas for Government—with its built-in security features and FedRAMP designation—is specifically designed to meet the challenges public sector organizations face today. Combined with the MongoDB Partner Ecosystem and teams of experts with deep public sector knowledge, customers can now get up and running faster to build, deploy, and manage next-generation applications that reimagine end-user experiences."

Clarity Business Solutions provides software engineering and technical management solutions for its clients. "MongoDB has revolutionized modernization initiatives for numerous public sector clients," said TJ Greenier, CEO and President at Clarity Business Solutions. "Through our partnership with MongoDB, we have equipped clients with resources that work hand in hand, offering invaluable insights, best practices, and expertise in overcoming technical and unique environmental challenges. Collaborating directly with technical teams empowers us to deliver innovative solutions, enabling rapid and efficient application development while driving tangible business value."

MongoDB for Public Sector is part of MongoDB for Industries, a program that helps organizations accelerate cloud adoption and modernization by leveraging industry-specific expertise, programs, partnerships, and integrated solutions. To get started with MongoDB Atlas for Industries, visit mongodb.com/industries .

Headquartered in New York, MongoDB's mission is to empower innovators to create, transform, and disrupt industries by unleashing the power of software and data. Built by developers, for developers, our developer data platform is a database with an integrated set of related services that allow development teams to address the growing requirements for today's wide variety of modern applications, all in a unified and consistent user experience. MongoDB has tens of thousands of customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded hundreds of millions of times since 2007, and there have been millions of builders trained through MongoDB University courses. To learn more, visit mongodb.com.

