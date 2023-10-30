Mongolian Days 2023: A Fusion of Culture and Business Opportunities in the Heart of Chicago

News provided by

Export International Trade Center

30 Oct, 2023, 16:22 ET

CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago is gearing up to host the premier Mongolian event in North America, as it proudly presents the annual Mongolian Days 2023 - Trade, Investment, and Heritage Forum. Organized by the Government of Mongolia, Export International Trade Center, and Urug.mn, this event is set to spotlight Mongolia's abundant investment prospects, its manufacturing potential, and its culturally rich heritage.

Continue Reading
Mongolian Days 2023- Trade, Investment and Heritage Forum
Mongolian Days 2023- Trade, Investment and Heritage Forum

A series of events scheduled from November 2nd to 10th, 2023, this event represents a distinctive blend of culture and commerce, promising to captivate a diverse audience of investors, business professionals, culture and art enthusiasts, and consumers alike. It's a rare opportunity to delve into Mongolia's thriving economy, embrace its diverse heritage, and appreciate traditional craftsmanship.

Don't miss this opportunity to explore Mongolia's culture and business landscape, right here in Chicago.

The Event Highlights: A Unique Fusion of Culture and Business Opportunities

"Made in Mongolia" Exhibition

  • Date: November 2- 10th
  • Time: 10:00AM - 8:00PM 
  • Location: Mongolian Gallery, Shops at North Bridge, Level 3

Experience the unique opportunity to explore an exclusive exhibition featuring luxurious cashmere, genuine leather and exquisite jewelry crafted by the leading brands of Mongolia. Mongolia is renowned for its high-quality cashmere, and this event offers a rare opportunity to discover and acquire these authentic products, while immersing yourself in traditional & modern art pieces.

"Invest Mongolia" Business Forum

  • Date: Friday, November 3rd
  • Time: 9:30 AM - 8:00 PM
  • Location: The Merchandise Mart

This forum is a valuable opportunity to connect with Mongolian government officials and esteemed entrepreneurs across various sectors. Attendees can expect economic updates, investment presentations, insightful discussions, and networking opportunities with key industry players and government representatives in Food, Agriculture, Manufacturing, Tourism, and Cultural Industries.

"Welcome to Mongolia" Festival

  • Date: Saturday, November 4th
  • Time: 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
  • Location: New City Plaza

The Windy City will come alive with an immersive experience celebrating Mongolia's heritage. The festival offers an immersive journey into Mongolian culture, authentic cuisine, captivating art, and music. Don't miss the opportunity to witness folklore and Hunnurock music by the Ongod band, enjoy dance performances, explore art exhibitions, and savor authentic Mongolian dishes.

Mongolian Movie Day

  • Date: Saturday, November 4th
  • Time: 1:30 PM & 4:30 PM
  • Location: AMC, New City Plaza

Experience Mongolian cinema at the "Mongolian Movie Showcase" held at AMC in New City Plaza. This cinematic journey features contemporary Mongolian films, the "Women" and "Labor." Tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, offering a fantastic opportunity to immerse yourself in Mongolian storytelling and filmmaking.

Event Details:

We invite you to take a chance and join us in exploring Mongolia's cultural treasures and business potential right here in Chicago. This event will be an enriching experience that will leave you inspired and captivated by the beauty of Mongolia.

SOURCE Export International Trade Center

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.