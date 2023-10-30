Mongolian Days 2023: A Fusion of Culture and Business Opportunities in the Heart of Chicago

CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago is gearing up to host the premier Mongolian event in North America, as it proudly presents the annual Mongolian Days 2023 - Trade, Investment, and Heritage Forum. Organized by the Government of Mongolia, Export International Trade Center, and Urug.mn, this event is set to spotlight Mongolia's abundant investment prospects, its manufacturing potential, and its culturally rich heritage.

Mongolian Days 2023- Trade, Investment and Heritage Forum

A series of events scheduled from November 2nd to 10th, 2023, this event represents a distinctive blend of culture and commerce, promising to captivate a diverse audience of investors, business professionals, culture and art enthusiasts, and consumers alike. It's a rare opportunity to delve into Mongolia's thriving economy, embrace its diverse heritage, and appreciate traditional craftsmanship.

Don't miss this opportunity to explore Mongolia's culture and business landscape, right here in Chicago.

The Event Highlights: A Unique Fusion of Culture and Business Opportunities

"Made in Mongolia" Exhibition

Date: November 2- 10th

Time: 10:00AM - 8:00PM

Location: Mongolian Gallery , Shops at North Bridge, Level 3

Experience the unique opportunity to explore an exclusive exhibition featuring luxurious cashmere, genuine leather and exquisite jewelry crafted by the leading brands of Mongolia. Mongolia is renowned for its high-quality cashmere, and this event offers a rare opportunity to discover and acquire these authentic products, while immersing yourself in traditional & modern art pieces.

"Invest Mongolia" Business Forum

Date: Friday, November 3rd

Time: 9:30 AM - 8:00 PM

Location: The Merchandise Mart

This forum is a valuable opportunity to connect with Mongolian government officials and esteemed entrepreneurs across various sectors. Attendees can expect economic updates, investment presentations, insightful discussions, and networking opportunities with key industry players and government representatives in Food, Agriculture, Manufacturing, Tourism, and Cultural Industries.

"Welcome to Mongolia" Festival

Date: Saturday, November 4th

Time: 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM

Location: New City Plaza

The Windy City will come alive with an immersive experience celebrating Mongolia's heritage. The festival offers an immersive journey into Mongolian culture, authentic cuisine, captivating art, and music. Don't miss the opportunity to witness folklore and Hunnurock music by the Ongod band, enjoy dance performances, explore art exhibitions, and savor authentic Mongolian dishes.

Mongolian Movie Day

Date: Saturday, November 4th

Time: 1:30 PM & 4:30 PM

Location: AMC, New City Plaza

Experience Mongolian cinema at the "Mongolian Movie Showcase" held at AMC in New City Plaza. This cinematic journey features contemporary Mongolian films, the "Women" and "Labor." Tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, offering a fantastic opportunity to immerse yourself in Mongolian storytelling and filmmaking.

Event Details:

Dates: November 2nd to 10th, 2023

Location: Various venues in Chicago, IL

Register Here: https://www.mongoliandays.com/events/mongolian-days-2023-1

For More Information: Visit our website at www. MongolianDays.com or contact us at [email protected]

We invite you to take a chance and join us in exploring Mongolia's cultural treasures and business potential right here in Chicago. This event will be an enriching experience that will leave you inspired and captivated by the beauty of Mongolia.

