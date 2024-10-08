Mongolian Days 2024: Unlocking Mongolia's Sustainable Business Potential

Uncover Mongolia's Untapped Potential in Sustainable Business, Tourism, and Fashion at This Must-Attend Event for Industry Professionals

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to explore Mongolia's vast potential at Mongolian Days 2024, a premier event showcasing sustainable business and investment opportunities. Organized by the Government of Mongolia, Export International Trade Center, and Urug Media, this event will take place from October 16th to 19th in New York City at the Mongolian Gallery and Canvas 3.0 in the Westfield World Trade Center. The four-day gathering promises to be an essential platform for industry professionals eager to explore new horizons.

Join us for an immersive experience that will feature an exhibition of Mongolian products, captivating cultural performances, insightful business meetings, and ample networking opportunities. Key attendees will include business owners, executives, and government officials from Mongolia, all eager to forge partnerships and present lucrative business opportunities in sustainable sectors.

Event Highlights:

Made in Mongolia Exhibition, at Mongolian Gallery: Running throughout the event, showcasing innovative sustainable products that blend traditional craftsmanship with modern design. We invite you to join the Opening Ceremony on October 16th to kick off the festivities.

Investment Forum on October 17th at Canvas 3.0: This key highlight will provide invaluable insights into Mongolia's investment climate and non-mining export opportunities. Hear directly from government officials about specific investment projects and the legal landscape, gaining a comprehensive understanding of the advantages of investing in Mongolia.

Why Attend?

Explore New Business Opportunities: Engage with market leaders, examine product samples, and discuss potential collaborations with Mongolian enterprises specializing in cashmere garments, leather goods, IT services, and tourism.

Gain Investment Insights: Access crucial information about emerging opportunities within Mongolia's investment landscape.

Capitalize on Tourism Development: Learn how to promote Mongolia as a must-visit destination and leverage its burgeoning tourism sector.

Expand your Market Reach: Discover unique sustainable Mongolian products that resonate with today's eco-conscious consumers, enhancing your offerings and market presence.

Key Experiences:

Networking Opportunities: Connect with industry leaders and government officials

Workshops and Presentations: Participate in informative sessions that delve into investment and export opportunities.

Cultural Showcase: Experience the vibrancy of Mongolian heritage through live performances that celebrate the nation's rich culture.

Sustainable Fashion Showcase: Discover innovative designs from leading Mongolian fashion brands

Join us at Mongolian Days 2024 to position your organization at the forefront of sustainable business practices and immerse yourself in the rich cultural heritage of Mongolia. We invite US companies and individuals interested to learn about what Mongolia can offer in terms of new business opportunities.

Don't miss out on this unique opportunity—register today and be part of a transformative experience!

Event Details:

Dates: October 16-19, 2024

Location: Mongolian Gallery & Canvas 3.0, Westfield World Trade Center, New York City

Location: Mongolian Gallery & Canvas 3.0, Westfield World Trade Center, New York City
Register: Here

For more information, to register, or to explore sponsorship opportunities, visit www.MongolianDays.com or contact us at [email protected] for enquiries.

