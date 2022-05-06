Mongolian Minister of Culture, Nomin Chinbat, to Lead Delegation of Filmmakers & Officials to 75th Cannes Film Festival

Launching the Mongolian National Film Council with an Exhibition & Presentations

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia and PARIS, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It was announced today that Ms. Nomin Chinbat, Minister of Culture for Mongolia, will lead a delegation of Mongolian filmmakers and other industry stakeholders to the 75th Cannes Film Festival in May where the new Mongolian National Film Council (MNFC) will be launched. Ms. Nyamkhuu Ulambayar, Mongolia's Ambassador to France, along with Ms. Undral Choimpog, newly appointed Head of the MNFC, will accompany the filmmaking community including distributors, artists, and government officials. The MNFC will have an exhibition space at the Marché du Film in the Palais des Festivals for the first time, located at Palais -1/23.06. During the May 17-25 exhibition, the MNFC will provide daily presentations and local cultural entertainment at their booth beginning at 11:00 am. The Minister will appear Friday-Sunday at this time.

L Mongolian Minister of Culture, Nomin Chinbat; R Undral Choimpog, Head of Mongolian National Film Council Mongolian landscapes

The core of MNFC's mission is to develop a vibrant and creative film industry in Mongolia. The Mongolian government has recently provided unprecedented programs to support and encourage both domestic and global film producers who base their projects in Mongolia. Global producers can apply for incentives of up to 45%, which come in the form of cash rebates, and are among the most competitive in the world (including a 30% location incentive and 10% cultural incentive).

Mongolia has a rich history of storytelling culture and Mongolian films will be screened at the MNFC booth by distributors: Ms. Bayanjargal Moldoi, Chairman of Digital Content LLC; Mr. Tsogtbayar Namsrai, President of Mongolian Film Distrubution LLC; and Ms. Tsengel Davaasambuu, Founder, Culture Distributer LLC.

Minister Chinbat Nomin stated: "Mongolia is a country rich in nature, culture, and history, and with storytelling at the heart of our people. Our content industry has been developing rapidly over the past several years, which has also seen an increase to our production quality. The launching of our new Film Council and its attractive incentives program will hopefully result in further growth and firmly place Mongolia on the map for global producers."

Undral Choimpog, Head of the MNFC added: "The Mongolian National Film Council is ready to assist the world's best producers and filmmakers in our beautiful country, offering a range of great production benefits and tax incentives. We look forward to welcoming you to Mongolia soon.

ABOUT the MONGOLIAN NATIONAL FILM COUNCIL

The Mongolian National Film Council implements the Law on Promotion of Cinematography and focuses on increasing the film production capacity of Mongolian artists, developing their professional skills, supporting cooperation between Mongolian and foreign filmmakers, and promoting Mongolian cinema at the international level. We will provide permission for foreign filmmakers to film in Mongolia, receive and resolve requests for reimbursement of film production costs, and provide all necessary information. www.filmmongolia.gov.mn

Media contacts

Ms. MJ Sorenson, CEO of MJ Global Communications LLC

T: +1-646-225-6590 [email protected]

Ms. Panayiota Pagoulatos, MD of Pink Orchid International

T: +1-212-235-1870 [email protected]

SOURCE Mongolian National Film Council