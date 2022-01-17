Mongoose Coin Provides $10,000 Donation To Hope Of The Valley, Partnering With Congressman Brad Sherman To Ensure Cryptocurrency Is A Force For Good

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mongoose Coin, the new cryptocurrency token that was created in the wake of Congressman Brad Sherman's remarks on crypto during a Congressional hearing, is continuing its charitable giving efforts with a $10,000 donation to Hope of the Valley. The donation is the second made by the Mongoose Coin project after first donating to tornado disaster relief efforts in Kentucky. Hope of the Valley was selected through a partnership between Congressman Sherman and the Mongoose Coin team.

Mongoose Coin was founded just days after Congressman Sherman's usage of the name during a hearing on cryptocurrency. "What could 'Mongoose Coin' do to crypto coin?" the Congressman joked. In the days that followed, a decentralized token was created with the same name. Mongoose Coin now has nationwide reach, thousands of supporters, and a dedicated donations team that seeks to shift the public perception of cryptocurrency from a frightening new technology to a force for good.