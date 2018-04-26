Mongoose to Sponsor Helltrack™ Festival June 22-24

"The 1980's was an amazing decade for BMX racing and Mongoose was the dominant brand in the category," says Steve Wilcox, Mongoose marketing manager. "The Mongoose brand was almost its own character in the film so we're excited to support the resurrection of Helltrack."

The festival will include live music, vendors, an 80's party and a vintage bicycle show. TexPlex will host races on Helltrack and will open the track to the public for rides throughout the event. Attendees will get the chance to race alongside Mongoose-sponsored athletes Greg Illingworth and Josh Hult, who will also be on hand to sign autographs, as will world champion BMX riders Caroline Buchanan Barry Nobles.

For course builder and "Chief Dirt Officer" Joe Prisel, building a full replica of Helltrack and hosting a race on the track is a longtime dream come true.

"I remember sitting in the movie theater in 1986 watching Rad and wanting to build Helltrack as soon as I walked out of the theater," he says. "I finally have the opportunity to build a complete Helltrack replica. I couldn't be more excited!"

General admission and VIP tickets are on sale now. Attendees are highly encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. For tickets and the full schedule of events, visit the TexPlex website. TexPlex is located 30 minutes outside of the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex.

ABOUT MONGOOSE

Mongoose is a brand of Pacific Cycle, a division of Dorel Industries' (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) Dorel Sports segment, encompassing several powerhouse brands, including Schwinn, IronHorse, Pacific, InSTEP, Dyno, Playsafe, and KidTrax. Dorel Industries Inc. has annual sales of US$2.6 billion and employs approximately 10,000 people in facilities located in twenty-five countries worldwide. For more than 40 years, Mongoose has been in the dirt, on the trails and off the ramps. Mongoose is synonymous with bikes that perform on the smoothest single track to the biggest drops and riders looking for trails that never end and keep the party going. For more information, visit www.mongoose.com.

