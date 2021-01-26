Monica E. Luchi, MD, Joins The Bracken Group Consultancy

NEWTOWN, Pa., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Monica E. Luchi, MD, FACR, MBA, has been named a partner at The Bracken Group (TBG), a consultancy focused on the life sciences.

"We are so pleased that Monica has elected to join us," said Colin G. Miller, co-founder and managing partner of TBG. "She not only brings extensive experience as a pharmaceutical physician and chief medical officer, but she is also a practicing rheumatologist at the University of Pennsylvania."

Dr. Luchi has been a board-certified rheumatologist for more than 25 years and has more than 20 years' experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Immediately prior to joining TBG, she was senior vice president of Clinical Research and Development at Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. Previously, she held positions of increasing responsibility at Novartis, Incyte, Mesoblast, and Immune Pharmaceuticals in clinical development, translational medicine, and strategic planning, as well as key business development roles. She will retain her current position as Adjunct Associate Clinical Professor and Attending Physician at the University of Pennsylvania.

"I was delighted to have the opportunity to join a group of highly experienced biotech/pharma executives such as those at TBG, and to collaborate with them in such an extremely productive and collegial atmosphere," Dr. Luchi said.

Dr. Luchi earned her B.S. at the University of Maryland, and her M.D. at Northeastern Ohio Universities College of Medicine. She also holds an M.B.A. from George Washington University. She resides in New York, as well as in New Jersey.

Based in Newtown, PA, and working with diverse clients around the world, TBG offers biopharmaceutical consulting in the development of drugs, biologics, and medical devices, as well as in the use of medical imaging in clinical trials. For more information, visit thebrackengroup.com.

