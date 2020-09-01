Monica Fitzsimmons joins Vidoomy as VP-Multicultural Sales in USA

MADRID, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vidoomy reinforces its expansion in USA with the arrival of Monica Fitzsimmons as Vice President Multicultural Sales in the country. With the aim of multiplying its operations and strengthening its activity in the North American market, its arrival continues with the international growth that the company has sustained since its inception and which has increased during this year.



Vidoomy is the adtech specialized in broadcasting advertising videos in global digital media, always with the guarantee of a brand safe environment and the highest transparency. Its technology is directly integrated in more than 2,500 premium publishers where advertisers find the access to target audiences for their advertising campaigns.

With operations in Europe and Latin America, the activity carried out by Vidoomy covers several markets. Monica Fitzsimmons's arrival to Vidoomy's sales force in the USA aims to strengthen the company's presence in the country. There are already more than 10 countries where Vidoomy offers its services, the main ones being the USA, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Spain…



Monica's main focus will be to promote the benefits of premium multicultural audiences that Vidoomy offers through its technology and advertising formats. Vidoomy offers advertisers to reach their consumers at the right time with high-quality ads that allow their message to be made known in a contextual environment suitable for the user, making the best of the advertisers investment in advertising.

Monica has more than 20 years experience in communication and advertising sector over USA, developed in prestigious companies such as Conde Nast, Hearst Magazine, StyleHaul, MediaMax or iHeartMedia, that will be the perfect background for a successful development of her functions in her current position at the company. Her knowledge of the digital advertising market and opportunities within the sector will support the strategies and decision making that Monica will adopt within her role as VP Multicultural Sales at Vidoomy-USA.

"I'm thrilled to join the Vidoomy team as VP-Multicultural Sales USA. Today, more than ever, it's imperative for brands to authentically reach the diverse landscape of consumers. The efficacy of Vidoomy's video ad formats and publishers allow a culturally rich reach of these distinct audiences," says Monica about her arrival to Vidoomy.

SOURCE Vidoomy